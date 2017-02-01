₦airaland Forum

Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by sirequity(m): 4:58pm
​A former chairman of Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Tony Anenih, has told the party to forget about the presidency until the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari is over.


Speaking when the leadership of the Jerry Gana strategy review and inter-party affairs committee visited him in Abuja, Anenih said it was very shameful for members of the party to be struggling for the presidency and other elective positions when the party was not yet in order.

The former ruling party is currently torn between two opposing blocs, Ahmed Makarfi camp and Ali Modu Sheriff camp over leadership.

Commenting on the challenges of the party, Anenih said re-organisation of the PDP should be the main focus for the time being.



According to him, “When Buhari’s tenure finishes then we know who takes over from him. When he finishes his tenure there will be more conventions on both sides and God will lead us to choose somebody who will help Nigeria,” he said.

“Maybe he may not be a party member now, either APC or PDP, but if God says that is the person, we will vote for him.

“God will direct the party to go and bring him. If He says it is President Muhammadu Buhari, of course, he can finish his tenure, but one day he will hand over. So what is important is to organise a party.”

Anenih said selfish interest landed PDP where it is at the moment, and advised the party’s leaders to organise a convention that would lead to the emergence of credible leaders who can offer constructive criticism to the APC.

“Right from 2014, we have missed many opportunities to reorganise PDP. It is because of the selfish interest of some party leaders that PDP is where it is today,” he said.

“PDP should have been in power now but everybody wants to be presidential candidate, national chairman. It is never done.”

He told the party leaders to stop saying they were waiting for the court of appeal judgement before reorganising PDP.

Anenih also appealed to Nigerians to pray for the speedy recovery of Buhari and his return to Nigeria, expressing worries over some negative comments about the president’s ailment.

“I think what Nigerians should do now is to pray for Buhari to come back home in good health, bring out Nigeria from the woods and reposition things,” he said.

“Let God give him speed recovery so that we can receive him. That is more important to me than talking about Osinbajo would have to resign.



‘’Why should we be talking about this? It is silly and very unfortunate.”

The elder statesman spoke after former President Goodluck Jonathan said he was happy that PDP was planning to regain the presidency.

http://www.socialtimesng.com/2017/02/forget-presidency-until-buharis-tenure-is-over-anenih-tells-pdp/

Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by temitemi1(m): 5:00pm
his tenure is over come 2019 cool

Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by Ebubeslym(m): 5:00pm
PDP will not even do anything.

APC will scatter their party themselves even before 2019.

Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by sirequity(m): 5:01pm
Lol PDP is doomed!
Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by sarrki(m): 5:01pm
Oh my God

Salt on injury for wailers

Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by sarrki(m): 5:02pm
sirequity:
Lol

The man knows better

That is what they call

Teke Teke Mene Lufasin
Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by sarrki(m): 5:03pm
temitemi1:
his tenure is over come 2019 cool


We the progressives says till we say it's over

Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by Ebubeslym(m): 5:04pm
sarrki:
Oh my God

Salt on injury for wailers

you keep patrolling on Nairaland while Garba, Adeshina and Lai are busy forging Buhari's signature and looting all they can while they can.
A pity.

Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by sirequity(m): 5:04pm
sarrki:


The man knows better

That is what they call

Teke Teke Mene Lufasin

Sai you are as confused as PDP grin
Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by sarrki(m): 5:04pm
Baba is firing from six cylinders this year

All the region makes the six cylinders

Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by CrEaToRmalden(m): 5:12pm
And did we even have a president..?
Person wia been die days ago, una no gree telk us grin
I like as Osinbajo take over sef, maybe things will change with time. Only afonjas think their president is still HALE and HEARTY like they normally say.(fullstop)

Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by babyfaceafrica(m): 5:14pm
He is right...but children of hate will call him afonja
Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by sirequity(m): 5:21pm
Anenih you don fall my hand and lalasticlala own too.

Bleep you.
Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by Baawaa(m): 5:22pm
And some mad people are still talking that by 2019 PDP will bounce back,as a matter of fact we are all corrupt but Buhari administration is CHANGING our orientations.Those that are accusing this administration for one thing or the others are the ones that not ready to CHANGE for good.

Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by mr1759: 5:36pm
this man anenih like to play safe as if he is a good man
he even want buhari dead more than us
he just want to be relevant to northerners
to make a speech like he is the best in PDP

Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by TonyeBarcanista(m): 6:19pm
That's his opinion. PDP will reclaim Aso Rock in 2019 but they must be reorganized

Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by richidinho(m): 7:03pm
mttcheeew...expired thief

Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by greatiyk4u(m): 7:28pm
no Nigerian alive can defeat Buhari in a free n fair election

Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by kingbet365: 8:09pm
Look at this old pdp Thieve that was included in dasuki gate but because the dead buhari was afraid of him could not send the curupt efcc on him.. ..


I know zombies will not like this news but zombies will only see fake old pictures of dead buhari and fake computerised voice of dead buhari any day they see buhari alive let them know that my words are lies... ...

Put this in your mind buhari is dead.. ..you will never see buhari again not in this life. ......lol

Sai baby... ...lol

Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by LIBSocials: 8:09pm
Buhari wey we no dey see.

He dun turn audio president
Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by talk2archy: 8:09pm
Wait oooo, is it the missing President
Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by Opakan2: 8:11pm
Anenih must be mad.

Never again will PDP rule this country

Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by eleojo23: 8:12pm
sarrki:
Baba is firing from six cylinders this year

All the region makes the six cylinders

Na so.

Firing from all cylinders all the way from his hospital bed in London abi?
Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by KanwuliaExtra: 8:12pm
Another APC-WAILER! cheesy
When are you gonna tia ya PDP card like OBJ did?
Corrupt OLD FART-BAG! kiss
Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by Opakan2: 8:12pm
TonyeBarcanista:
That's his opinion. PDP will reclaim Aso Rock in 2019 but they must be reorganized

In your dreams.. Yes

it's easier for APGA or KOWA to win than pdp.. I kuku trust SAS
Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by Iruobean(m): 8:13pm
Click like if u support PDP ans share if u support APC. shocked tongue shocked
Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by nmreports: 8:14pm
I personally dont even know which party to trust any longer.
I just want results. Some efforts and improvement in peoples lives.
I want to see that their is a difference when leaders lead.
It has been tears and sorrow and hardship and on this premise alone I can say Buharis presidency as the hat wearer is a failed one.

At least let us see some little improvement in people's basic life.

If I am to ever vote again, I would vote for a Fasholas candidacy perhaps for Ambode. Someone I have seen their works and someone that during their time there was some form of growth no matter how minuscle or negligible it was.

APC, PDP, APGA, whatever are a cacophony of desperate junk eaters.
Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by unclezuma: 8:14pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by AlternateAvenue: 8:15pm
Nawao

Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by nickxtra(m): 8:15pm
I smell fear
Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by AshawoGirl(f): 8:16pm
sarrki:
Oh my God

Salt on injury for wailers



This guy your battery no dey die?
Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by masseratti: 8:18pm
Can someone help me with.that HA meme,this is coming from.someone that led pdp to its grave

