|Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by sirequity(m): 4:58pm
A former chairman of Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Tony Anenih, has told the party to forget about the presidency until the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari is over.
http://www.socialtimesng.com/2017/02/forget-presidency-until-buharis-tenure-is-over-anenih-tells-pdp/
1 Like
|Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by temitemi1(m): 5:00pm
his tenure is over come 2019
2 Likes
|Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by Ebubeslym(m): 5:00pm
PDP will not even do anything.
APC will scatter their party themselves even before 2019.
2 Likes
|Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by sirequity(m): 5:01pm
Lol PDP is doomed!
|Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by sarrki(m): 5:01pm
Oh my God
Salt on injury for wailers
1 Like
|Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by sarrki(m): 5:02pm
sirequity:
The man knows better
That is what they call
Teke Teke Mene Lufasin
|Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by sarrki(m): 5:03pm
temitemi1:
We the progressives says till we say it's over
1 Like
|Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by Ebubeslym(m): 5:04pm
sarrki:you keep patrolling on Nairaland while Garba, Adeshina and Lai are busy forging Buhari's signature and looting all they can while they can.
A pity.
1 Like
|Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by sirequity(m): 5:04pm
sarrki:
Sai you are as confused as PDP
|Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by sarrki(m): 5:04pm
Baba is firing from six cylinders this year
All the region makes the six cylinders
2 Likes
|Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by CrEaToRmalden(m): 5:12pm
And did we even have a president..?
Person wia been die days ago, una no gree telk us
I like as Osinbajo take over sef, maybe things will change with time. Only afonjas think their president is still HALE and HEARTY like they normally say.(fullstop)
1 Like
|Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by babyfaceafrica(m): 5:14pm
He is right...but children of hate will call him afonja
|Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by sirequity(m): 5:21pm
Anenih you don fall my hand and lalasticlala own too.
Bleep you.
|Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by Baawaa(m): 5:22pm
And some mad people are still talking that by 2019 PDP will bounce back,as a matter of fact we are all corrupt but Buhari administration is CHANGING our orientations.Those that are accusing this administration for one thing or the others are the ones that not ready to CHANGE for good.
1 Like
|Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by mr1759: 5:36pm
this man anenih like to play safe as if he is a good man
he even want buhari dead more than us
he just want to be relevant to northerners
to make a speech like he is the best in PDP
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by TonyeBarcanista(m): 6:19pm
That's his opinion. PDP will reclaim Aso Rock in 2019 but they must be reorganized
1 Like
|Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by richidinho(m): 7:03pm
mttcheeew...expired thief
1 Like
|Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by greatiyk4u(m): 7:28pm
no Nigerian alive can defeat Buhari in a free n fair election
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by kingbet365: 8:09pm
Look at this old pdp Thieve that was included in dasuki gate but because the dead buhari was afraid of him could not send the curupt efcc on him.. ..
I know zombies will not like this news but zombies will only see fake old pictures of dead buhari and fake computerised voice of dead buhari any day they see buhari alive let them know that my words are lies... ...
Put this in your mind buhari is dead.. ..you will never see buhari again not in this life. ......lol
Sai baby... ...lol
1 Share
|Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by LIBSocials: 8:09pm
Buhari wey we no dey see.
He dun turn audio president
|Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by talk2archy: 8:09pm
Wait oooo, is it the missing President
|Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by Opakan2: 8:11pm
Anenih must be mad.
Never again will PDP rule this country
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by eleojo23: 8:12pm
sarrki:
Na so.
Firing from all cylinders all the way from his hospital bed in London abi?
|Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by KanwuliaExtra: 8:12pm
Another APC-WAILER!
When are you gonna tia ya PDP card like OBJ did?
Corrupt OLD FART-BAG!
|Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by Opakan2: 8:12pm
TonyeBarcanista:
In your dreams.. Yes
it's easier for APGA or KOWA to win than pdp.. I kuku trust SAS
|Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by Iruobean(m): 8:13pm
Click like if u support PDP ans share if u support APC.
|Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by nmreports: 8:14pm
I personally dont even know which party to trust any longer.
I just want results. Some efforts and improvement in peoples lives.
I want to see that their is a difference when leaders lead.
It has been tears and sorrow and hardship and on this premise alone I can say Buharis presidency as the hat wearer is a failed one.
At least let us see some little improvement in people's basic life.
If I am to ever vote again, I would vote for a Fasholas candidacy perhaps for Ambode. Someone I have seen their works and someone that during their time there was some form of growth no matter how minuscle or negligible it was.
APC, PDP, APGA, whatever are a cacophony of desperate junk eaters.
|Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by unclezuma: 8:14pm
|Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by AlternateAvenue: 8:15pm
Nawao
|Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by nickxtra(m): 8:15pm
I smell fear
|Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by AshawoGirl(f): 8:16pm
sarrki:
This guy your battery no dey die?
|Re: Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp by masseratti: 8:18pm
Can someone help me with.that HA meme,this is coming from.someone that led pdp to its grave
Wahala In Delta / Can A Southerner Win 2007 Presidential Election / Let Us Re-launch Nigeria On The Path Of Democracy
