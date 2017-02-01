Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Forget Presidency Until Buhari’s Tenure Is Over, Anenih Tells pdp (2454 Views)

June 12: MKO Kept Us In The Dark In His Deal With Abacha To Take Over – Anenih / Arms Deal: I Got N260m From Jonathan, Not Dasuki – Anenih Tells EFCC / Obasanjo Will Not Be Missed In PDP, Says Anenih

​A former chairman of Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Tony Anenih, has told the party to forget about the presidency until the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari is over.





Speaking when the leadership of the Jerry Gana strategy review and inter-party affairs committee visited him in Abuja, Anenih said it was very shameful for members of the party to be struggling for the presidency and other elective positions when the party was not yet in order.



The former ruling party is currently torn between two opposing blocs, Ahmed Makarfi camp and Ali Modu Sheriff camp over leadership.



Commenting on the challenges of the party, Anenih said re-organisation of the PDP should be the main focus for the time being.







According to him, “When Buhari’s tenure finishes then we know who takes over from him. When he finishes his tenure there will be more conventions on both sides and God will lead us to choose somebody who will help Nigeria,” he said.



“Maybe he may not be a party member now, either APC or PDP, but if God says that is the person, we will vote for him.



“God will direct the party to go and bring him. If He says it is President Muhammadu Buhari, of course, he can finish his tenure, but one day he will hand over. So what is important is to organise a party.”



Anenih said selfish interest landed PDP where it is at the moment, and advised the party’s leaders to organise a convention that would lead to the emergence of credible leaders who can offer constructive criticism to the APC.



“Right from 2014, we have missed many opportunities to reorganise PDP. It is because of the selfish interest of some party leaders that PDP is where it is today,” he said.



“PDP should have been in power now but everybody wants to be presidential candidate, national chairman. It is never done.”



He told the party leaders to stop saying they were waiting for the court of appeal judgement before reorganising PDP.



Anenih also appealed to Nigerians to pray for the speedy recovery of Buhari and his return to Nigeria, expressing worries over some negative comments about the president’s ailment.



“I think what Nigerians should do now is to pray for Buhari to come back home in good health, bring out Nigeria from the woods and reposition things,” he said.



“Let God give him speed recovery so that we can receive him. That is more important to me than talking about Osinbajo would have to resign.







‘’Why should we be talking about this? It is silly and very unfortunate.”



The elder statesman spoke after former President Goodluck Jonathan said he was happy that PDP was planning to regain the presidency.

http://www.socialtimesng.com/2017/02/forget-presidency-until-buharis-tenure-is-over-anenih-tells-pdp/ 1 Like

his tenure is over come 2019 2 Likes

PDP will not even do anything.



APC will scatter their party themselves even before 2019. 2 Likes

Salt on injury for wailers 1 Like

We the progressives says till we say it's over We the progressives says till we say it's over 1 Like

you keep patrolling on Nairaland while Garba, Adeshina and Lai are busy forging Buhari's signature and looting all they can while they can.

A pity. you keep patrolling on Nairaland while Garba, Adeshina and Lai are busy forging Buhari's signature and looting all they can while they can.A pity. 1 Like

Sai you are as confused as PDP Sai you are as confused as PDP

Baba is firing from six cylinders this year



All the region makes the six cylinders 2 Likes



I like as Osinbajo take over sef, maybe things will change with time. Only afonjas think their president is still HALE and HEARTY like they normally say.(fullstop) And did we even have a president..?Person wia been die days ago, una no gree telk usI like as Osinbajo take over sef, maybe things will change with time. Only afonjas think their president is still HALE and HEARTY like they normally say.(fullstop) 1 Like

He is right...but children of hate will call him afonja

Anenih you don fall my hand and lalasticlala own too.



And some mad people are still talking that by 2019 PDP will bounce back,as a matter of fact we are all corrupt but Buhari administration is CHANGING our orientations.Those that are accusing this administration for one thing or the others are the ones that not ready to CHANGE for good. 1 Like

this man anenih like to play safe as if he is a good man

he even want buhari dead more than us

he just want to be relevant to northerners

to make a speech like he is the best in PDP 1 Like 1 Share

That's his opinion. PDP will reclaim Aso Rock in 2019 but they must be reorganized 1 Like

no Nigerian alive can defeat Buhari in a free n fair election 2 Likes 1 Share

Look at this old pdp Thieve that was included in dasuki gate but because the dead buhari was afraid of him could not send the curupt efcc on him.. ..





I know zombies will not like this news but zombies will only see fake old pictures of dead buhari and fake computerised voice of dead buhari any day they see buhari alive let them know that my words are lies... ...



Put this in your mind buhari is dead.. ..you will never see buhari again not in this life. ......lol



Anenih must be mad.



Never again will PDP rule this country 1 Like 1 Share

Na so.



Firing from all cylinders all the way from his hospital bed in London abi? Na so.Firing from all cylinders all the way from his hospital bed in London abi?



When are you gonna tia ya PDP card like OBJ did?

Corrupt OLD FART-BAG! Another APC-WAILER!When are you gonna tia ya PDP card like OBJ did?Corrupt OLD FART-BAG!

That's his opinion. PDP will reclaim Aso Rock in 2019 but they must be reorganized

In your dreams.. Yes



it's easier for APGA or KOWA to win than pdp.. I kuku trust SAS In your dreams.. Yesit's easier for APGA or KOWA to win than pdp.. I kuku trust SAS

Click like if u support PDP ans share if u support APC.

I personally dont even know which party to trust any longer.

I just want results. Some efforts and improvement in peoples lives.

I want to see that their is a difference when leaders lead.

It has been tears and sorrow and hardship and on this premise alone I can say Buharis presidency as the hat wearer is a failed one.



At least let us see some little improvement in people's basic life.



If I am to ever vote again, I would vote for a Fasholas candidacy perhaps for Ambode. Someone I have seen their works and someone that during their time there was some form of growth no matter how minuscle or negligible it was.



APC, PDP, APGA, whatever are a cacophony of desperate junk eaters.

This guy your battery no dey die? This guy your battery no dey die?