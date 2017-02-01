Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Michael Awujoola Buys A House For Deola Smart In Spirit Of Valentine (35738 Views)

Source: Tonto Dikeh's ex, Michael Awujoola, buys his girlfriend, Deola Smart (DS), a $1.5m mansion, for Val, customizes it, fully, for her. Checkout the massive house belowSource: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/blog-post.html 1 Like

Op where is the house? 48 Likes 1 Share

An so?? 3 Likes

.. I hope he's not doing this to spite somebody.. 37 Likes 2 Shares

Me likey !

wetin una wan make tonto do now 2 Likes

1.5million dollars?? 14 Likes

Why tag Tonto Dike?

Can you not simply type Michael Awujoola or Malivelyhood? 43 Likes

Double jeopardy for Tonto decay...mosquehill follow PA and now this... 3 Likes

Nairaland....pls leave innocent tonto Dike alone 2 Likes 1 Share

how do these ppl make money..I mean wht do dey do for a living.. oluwa pick up ma call...I no dey flash 62 Likes 2 Shares

at least all her exes are rich...



lol.. see better cv 1 Like

So? Do you want her to die? But oh, this girl has been dealing with big and rich things 5 Likes

..............and yet somewhere in Nigeria tonight, one unfortunate individual just bought "#1,000"(one thousand naira) "sharwamah" with only 'one sausage' for a lady and is planning to do things to her that even those actors on 'xvideos' website havent tried before 102 Likes 1 Share

Ggc

Their BUSINESS

His only claim to fame Tonto Dikeh. Nairaland is so shallow. 1 Like

Meanwhile Tonto's marriage with Mr Churchill no work out; Tonto Dike right now go be like 2 Likes

Isorite

VAL DAY TINS

if u believe this hungry blogger u are a Valentine fool 31 Likes

8 Likes 1 Share

noted

Nah your time my own dey come. lol .... And am here still sleeping on val's dayNah your time my own dey come.lol 1 Like

Na so.... house ko, blouse ni. 1 Like

Adonblivit 1 Like

If only those spreading this over hyped act knew what $1.5m is worth,they would think twice before spreading it.

Adonbelivit 29 Likes

. Abi Na senator smart adeyemi buy the house, use him daughter as front. For girl wey him never marry. Abi Na senator smart adeyemi buy the house, use him daughter as front. 4 Likes