|Michael Awujoola Buys A House For Deola Smart In Spirit Of Valentine by sugarbelly4: 8:27pm
Tonto Dikeh's ex, Michael Awujoola, buys his girlfriend, Deola Smart (DS), a $1.5m mansion, for Val, customizes it, fully, for her. Checkout the massive house below
Source:http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/blog-post.html
1 Like
|Re: Michael Awujoola Buys A House For Deola Smart In Spirit Of Valentine by Kowor(f): 8:33pm
Op where is the house?
48 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Michael Awujoola Buys A House For Deola Smart In Spirit Of Valentine by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:35pm
An so??
3 Likes
|Re: Michael Awujoola Buys A House For Deola Smart In Spirit Of Valentine by goldbim(f): 8:47pm
I hope he's not doing this to spite somebody ..
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Michael Awujoola Buys A House For Deola Smart In Spirit Of Valentine by ToriBlue(f): 8:48pm
Me likey !
|Re: Michael Awujoola Buys A House For Deola Smart In Spirit Of Valentine by nabegibeg: 9:01pm
wetin una wan make tonto do now
2 Likes
|Re: Michael Awujoola Buys A House For Deola Smart In Spirit Of Valentine by ALAYORMII: 9:01pm
1.5million dollars??
14 Likes
|Re: Michael Awujoola Buys A House For Deola Smart In Spirit Of Valentine by Jacksparr0w127: 9:01pm
Why tag Tonto Dike?
Can you not simply type Michael Awujoola or Malivelyhood?
43 Likes
|Re: Michael Awujoola Buys A House For Deola Smart In Spirit Of Valentine by Omoakinsuyi(m): 9:02pm
Double jeopardy for Tonto decay...mosquehill follow PA and now this...
3 Likes
|Re: Michael Awujoola Buys A House For Deola Smart In Spirit Of Valentine by Adaowerri111: 9:02pm
Nairaland....pls leave innocent tonto Dike alone
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Michael Awujoola Buys A House For Deola Smart In Spirit Of Valentine by unclezuma: 9:02pm
|Re: Michael Awujoola Buys A House For Deola Smart In Spirit Of Valentine by ajanma2(m): 9:02pm
how do these ppl make money..I mean wht do dey do for a living.. oluwa pick up ma call...I no dey flash
62 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Michael Awujoola Buys A House For Deola Smart In Spirit Of Valentine by kilokeys(m): 9:02pm
at least all her exes are rich...
lol.. see better cv
1 Like
|Re: Michael Awujoola Buys A House For Deola Smart In Spirit Of Valentine by dovelike(f): 9:02pm
So? Do you want her to die? But oh, this girl has been dealing with big and rich things
5 Likes
|Re: Michael Awujoola Buys A House For Deola Smart In Spirit Of Valentine by soberdrunk(m): 9:02pm
..............and yet somewhere in Nigeria tonight, one unfortunate individual just bought "#1,000"(one thousand naira) "sharwamah" with only 'one sausage' for a lady and is planning to do things to her that even those actors on 'xvideos' website havent tried before
102 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Michael Awujoola Buys A House For Deola Smart In Spirit Of Valentine by Eleniyan231(m): 9:02pm
Ggc
|Re: Michael Awujoola Buys A House For Deola Smart In Spirit Of Valentine by mosegifted: 9:02pm
Their BUSINESS
|Re: Michael Awujoola Buys A House For Deola Smart In Spirit Of Valentine by hammerF: 9:02pm
His only claim to fame Tonto Dikeh. Nairaland is so shallow.
1 Like
|Re: Michael Awujoola Buys A House For Deola Smart In Spirit Of Valentine by veekid(m): 9:02pm
Meanwhile Tonto's marriage with Mr Churchill no work out; Tonto Dike right now go be like
2 Likes
|Re: Michael Awujoola Buys A House For Deola Smart In Spirit Of Valentine by kayceeD2(m): 9:02pm
Isorite
|Re: Michael Awujoola Buys A House For Deola Smart In Spirit Of Valentine by TANKDESTROYER(m): 9:03pm
VAL DAY TINS
|Re: Michael Awujoola Buys A House For Deola Smart In Spirit Of Valentine by adonbilivit: 9:03pm
if u believe this hungry blogger u are a Valentine fool
31 Likes
|Re: Michael Awujoola Buys A House For Deola Smart In Spirit Of Valentine by AngelicBeing: 9:03pm
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Michael Awujoola Buys A House For Deola Smart In Spirit Of Valentine by bush112(m): 9:03pm
noted
|Re: Michael Awujoola Buys A House For Deola Smart In Spirit Of Valentine by Pearly255(f): 9:03pm
.... And am here still sleeping on val's day Nah your time my own dey come. lol
1 Like
|Re: Michael Awujoola Buys A House For Deola Smart In Spirit Of Valentine by repogirl(f): 9:04pm
Na so.... house ko, blouse ni.
1 Like
|Re: Michael Awujoola Buys A House For Deola Smart In Spirit Of Valentine by Arewa12: 9:04pm
Adonblivit
1 Like
|Re: Michael Awujoola Buys A House For Deola Smart In Spirit Of Valentine by scachy(m): 9:04pm
If only those spreading this over hyped act knew what $1.5m is worth,they would think twice before spreading it.
Adonbelivit
29 Likes
|Re: Michael Awujoola Buys A House For Deola Smart In Spirit Of Valentine by MARKone(m): 9:04pm
For girl wey him never marry . Abi Na senator smart adeyemi buy the house, use him daughter as front.
4 Likes
|Re: Michael Awujoola Buys A House For Deola Smart In Spirit Of Valentine by soleexx(m): 9:04pm
awesome
