SOURCE: A young and pretty female driver was seen at Ojuelegba Monday afternoon. The lady simply identified as Bisi, is said to be a very good driver, ever cheerful and calm. Below is a post published on Facebook by Oguntoyinbo Ismael Olanrewaju Neville, who posted her photos:SOURCE: Chuzzyblog 4 Likes 2 Shares

Go girl! 2 Likes





And why the cheering?



Shebi women can do even better what men can do. So let her enjoy her job and stop posing for any dude that needs a picture. What's charming about that smile?And why the cheering?Shebi women can do even better what men can do. So let her enjoy her job and stop posing for any dude that needs a picture. 18 Likes 2 Shares

Nothing is more beautiful , charming and adorable than a hard working lady making her own money , its sexy and adorable in any language 33 Likes 1 Share

What a man can do woman can......... 2 Likes

She's beautiful joor,



I love her courage







Far better than gold diggers 9 Likes

chordrylateral:

What a man can do woman can.........

A woman can do LATER A woman can do LATER 12 Likes 2 Shares

Women have been driving the BRT for a while now. That was part of the initiative of the BRF administration. More are to come , some are still in training. 2 Likes

This is cool 1 Like

go girl 1 Like

Nice one... But na recession cos am o

always be happy no matter wht u do

You go girl..





Some girls still dey wait for bubu's 5K. 4 Likes

Ambo is empowering youths 1 Like

Charming ko, charming ni







i admire hard working women



got no biz with dedicated oloshoss nice onei admire hard working womengot no biz with dedicated oloshoss 3 Likes

when i dey receive spanking to drive small car, choi! wow! long buswhen i dey receive spanking to drive small car, choi!

. Finally I done see one useful afonja! Haaaa abeg any sharp guy wey fit give me her number I go reward the person. I go like date that kind girl for this recession! Imagine we no go they go lunch date, valentine outing no spending at all.. Finally I done see one useful afonja!

Na only u and God know ur ptoblem Na only u and God know ur ptoblem 2 Likes 1 Share

continue u hear

olajumoke- bread

bisi- BRT.



God is good!

So cool

I salute her but it shouldn't really be a big deal. Women normally drive trucks and buses in other climes too, its a normal job.

Calm down egbon Calm down egbon 2 Likes

am still looking for the charming smile, abeg una help me see the charming smile

That smile looks like that if pain.

hmmm

high commendable. she is a star 1 Like

Where's she and the smile?

nice job