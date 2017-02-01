₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,435 members, 3,365,893 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 February 2017 at 10:12 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) (9500 Views)
BRT Introduces New Transport Fares / BRT Buses Damaged By Sellers At Maryland / Checkout This Lady Commercial Driver In Lagos (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by IamChuzzy(m): 4:57am
A young and pretty female driver was seen at Ojuelegba Monday afternoon. The lady simply identified as Bisi, is said to be a very good driver, ever cheerful and calm. Below is a post published on Facebook by Oguntoyinbo Ismael Olanrewaju Neville, who posted her photos:
SOURCE: Chuzzyblog
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by IamChuzzy(m): 4:58am
Go girl!
2 Likes
|Re: Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by izzou(m): 5:27am
What's charming about that smile?
And why the cheering?
Shebi women can do even better what men can do. So let her enjoy her job and stop posing for any dude that needs a picture.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by leksmedia: 5:27am
Nothing is more beautiful , charming and adorable than a hard working lady making her own money , its sexy and adorable in any language
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by chordrylateral: 5:46am
What a man can do woman can.........
2 Likes
|Re: Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by Jeffboi(m): 5:59am
She's beautiful joor,
I love her courage
Far better than gold diggers
9 Likes
|Re: Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by Jeffboi(m): 6:00am
chordrylateral:
A woman can do LATER
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by Origin(f): 7:05am
Women have been driving the BRT for a while now. That was part of the initiative of the BRF administration. More are to come , some are still in training.
2 Likes
|Re: Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by Funjosh(m): 7:56am
This is cool
1 Like
|Re: Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by veekid(m): 9:39am
go girl
1 Like
|Re: Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by Jeffrey12(m): 9:39am
Nice one... But na recession cos am o
|Re: Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by toyinjimoh(m): 9:40am
always be happy no matter wht u do
|Re: Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by Badgers14: 9:40am
You go girl..
Some girls still dey wait for bubu's 5K.
4 Likes
|Re: Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 9:40am
Ambo is empowering youths
1 Like
|Re: Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by Opistorincos(m): 9:40am
Charming ko, charming ni
|Re: Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by Anticorruption: 9:40am
nice one
i admire hard working women
got no biz with dedicated oloshoss
3 Likes
|Re: Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by midehi2(f): 9:40am
wow! long bus when i dey receive spanking to drive small car, choi!
|Re: Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by Nick4life: 9:41am
Haaaa abeg any sharp guy wey fit give me her number I go reward the person. I go like date that kind girl for this recession! Imagine we no go they go lunch date, valentine outing no spending at all. . Finally I done see one useful afonja!
|Re: Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by loomer: 9:42am
izzou:
Na only u and God know ur ptoblem
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by GreenMavro: 9:42am
|Re: Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by petsey: 9:42am
continue u hear
|Re: Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by pmc01(m): 9:42am
olajumoke- bread
bisi- BRT.
God is good!
|Re: Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by barallanee(f): 9:42am
So cool
|Re: Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by Dbakre1: 9:43am
I salute her but it shouldn't really be a big deal. Women normally drive trucks and buses in other climes too, its a normal job.
|Re: Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by Xzbit91: 9:43am
izzou:
Calm down egbon
2 Likes
|Re: Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by gebest: 9:43am
am still looking for the charming smile, abeg una help me see the charming smile
|Re: Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by Turks: 9:43am
That smile looks like that if pain.
|Re: Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by Rickcutie(m): 9:43am
hmmm
|Re: Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by alatbaba1(m): 9:43am
high commendable. she is a star
1 Like
|Re: Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by SuperBlack: 9:43am
Where's she and the smile?
|Re: Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by ebuka1993(m): 9:43am
nice job
|Re: Young Female BRT Driver In Lagos, Her Smile Is Charming (photos) by Giftedanoit(f): 9:44am
Her smile is charming
1 Like
What Trading Activity Is Legal Across ECOWAS Border? / If You Want To Travel To Belgium How Much Will It Be Cause / Dissertation Assistance Needed - UK And Naija People
Viewing this topic: specimen23(m), thelastmediator, Philawole(m), TheSociopath(m), slimthugchimee(f), Ashleyma77(m), pope191, Dewtor(m), tegbrum(m), combophonist01, KINGSP(m), morscino, fortknox10165(m), Lordave, Richy2rich, coluwagbemiga(m), freeay, Glitzz(m), ibnsodup, EloquentMedia, stokfrick, SamAbims(m), afredytee(f), wagazala, joinnow, Beety26(f), osaswellington(m), CrownV12(m), amicable09(f), dammyagboola(m), durai, Holarbizzy042(m), ehiblessing(f), ayeesha(f), shiffi(m), annexworld(m), Greatmayok, Dhortunn(m), Paulynah(f), BokoHaramist, damkin24, Benikuuse(m), bisiofgod(m), jejematic(m), bellsmall, sayyid(m), Bizzyliss(m), Spactacle(m), uniquealdehyde(m), austinbob(m), Kloness(f), Ioannes(m), Donjinks(m), hawwal84, Paschy88, doublezero7(m), commoditiesnig, alabireal, AUSVINS, jerryboie10(m), Folabimi, malvisguy212, M17CXi, babs3g, 3verblazing(m), vera031(f), famiebee(f), Donbraye(m), teeguy(m), chiberr93(m), abeyvita(m), aademola11, Pillars1(m), PatrickOkunima(m), Amakortee, kudos4u(m), ewen, EsanEmmanuel(m), emperorgoke(m), Aringon(m), KevinDein, Iyke366, complete1(m), ziddy(m), cr80vity(m), olureignforever, maestroz, dadoctore(m), sawsaw(m), Adetee17(m), Lkan, myk2mic, Olapraise24, odegbola, Zirah, Dapyem(m), Godiloveu(f), Luckyomon(m), Teeboi56, potbelly(m), GBADEYZ, mikoyo200(m), cuteade, abfan(m), gulfer, iamdynamite(m), atoleybaba(m), buizyeazy, THEconqueror, coolesmile, farastrongman, remmyjunior, emtel4sure, gsparks01(m), Yomitogreat, Gemc3(f), EngrKen8(m), Untainted007, oluwashegunfunm(m), bigwig10(m) and 230 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13