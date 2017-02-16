₦airaland Forum

Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by udjq1(m): 3:19pm On Feb 15
Erisco Foods Limited, a leading manufacturer of Tomato paste and other made in Nigeria drinks and food products and the 4th largest tomato paste producing company in the world, is hereby seeking to employ the services of qualified individuals to fill the following positions below:

http://careerhob.com/massive-recruitment-at-erisco-foods-limited-141-vacant-positions/

1: Finance Manager

2: Warehouse Manager

3: Sales & Marketing Executive – Port Harcourt

4: Sales & Marketing Executive – Ekiti

5: Sales & Marketing Executive – Lokoja/ Okene

6: Corporate and Modern Trade Executive

7: Management & Cost Accountant

8: Internal Auditor

9 Graduate Internal Auditor

10: Sales & Marketing Executive – Ondo

11: Health & Safety Officer

12: Quality Assurance Officer (Northern Operations)

13: Quality Assurance Officer (Eastern Operations)

14: Quality Assurance Officer (South Western Operations)

15: Quality Assurance Manager (South Western Operations)

16: Quality Assurance Manager (Eastern Operations)

17: Quality Assurance Manager (Northern Operations)

18: Machine Operator (Northern Operations)

19: Machine Operator (Eastern Operations)

20: Machine Operator (South Western Operations)

21: Production Technician (South Western Operations)

22: Production Technician (Eastern Operations)

23: Production Technician (Northern Operations)

24: Production Engineer (Northern Operations)

25: Production Engineer (Eastern Operations)

26: Production Engineer (South Western Operations)

27: Deputy General Manager (Factory)

28: Admin Manager

29: Logistic Officer

30: Mason

31: Carpenter

32: Industrial Welder

33: Plumber

34: Industrial Plumber

35: Public Relations Officer

36: Production Supervisor (South Western Operation)

37: Production Supervisor (Eastern Operation)

38: Production Supervisor (Northern Operation)

39: Production Manager (Northern Operation)

40: Production Manager (Eastern Operation)

41: Production Manager (South Western Operation)

42: Sales & Marketing Executive (North-Central)

Open Slot: 15

43: Sales & Marketing Executive (South-East)

Open Slot: 10

44: Sales & Marketing Executive (South-South)

Open Slot: 10

45: Sales & Marketing Executive (South-West)

Open Slot: 10

46: Sales & Marketing Executive (Lagos)

Open Slot: 20


47: Driver

48: Corporate & Modern Trade Sales Manager (Rivers)

49: Corporate & Modern Trade Sales Manager (Abuja)

50: Corporate & Modern Trade Sales Manager (Lagos)

51: Area Sales Manager (Abuja)

52: Area Sales Manager (Niger)

53: Area Sales Manager (Nasarawa)

54: Area Sales Manager (Kogi)

55: Area Sales Manager (Benue)

56: Area Sales Manager (Imo)

57 Area Sales Manager (Abia)

58: Area Sales Manager (Ebonyi)

59: Area Sales Manager (Enugu)

60: Area Sales Manager (Anambra)

61: Area Sales Manager (Akwa Ibom)

62: Area Sales Manager (Cross River)

63: Area Sales Manager (Rivers)
64: Area Sales Manager (Edo)

65: Area Sales Manager (Delta)

66: Area Sales Manager (Bayelsa)
67: Area Sales Manager (Osun)

68: Area Sales Manager (Ekiti)

69: Area Sales Manager (Ondo)

70: Area Sales Manager (Kwara)

71: Area Sales Manager (Oyo)

72: Area Sales Manager (Ogun)

73: Area Sales Manager (Lagos II) Area II

74: Area Sales Manager (Lagos I) Area I

75: Regional Sales Manager (North East)

76: Regional Sales Manager (North West)

77: Regional Sales Manager (North Central)

78: Regional Sales Manager (Lagos)

79: Regional Sales Manager (South West)

80: Regional Sales Manager (South East)

81: Regional Sales Manager (South South)


How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should submit their application letters and resume as one attachment in MS Word or PDF format to: recruitment@eriscofoodsltd.com.ng indicating the position title and code as the subject of email only.

Application Closing Date

28th February, 2017.

Source: http://careerhob.com/massive-recruitment-at-erisco-foods-limited-141-vacant-positions/

Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by nmreports: 3:53pm On Feb 15
I think you should cc: hr.eriscofoodsltd@gmail.com as specified on their website. See image below

Nigerian Stock Exchange is recruiting too. Though some of the positions closed yesterday:
http://www.nairaland.com/3629568/nigerian-stock-exchange-graduate-recruitment

Fidelity Bank also has ongoing vacancies for graduates. If not useful for you, tell a loved one:
http://www.nairaland.com/3630556/job-posting-fidelity-bank-currently

Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by pat077: 4:51pm On Feb 15
Massive
Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by SuperBlack: 4:19pm
You two above me, I'm coming
Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by unclezuma: 4:19pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by megrimor(m): 4:19pm
When I hear the word MASSIVE, my mind goes to a woman's backside

Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by Emma1Oj(m): 4:21pm
hope this positions has not been filled up before the advert.

Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by okunfemm(m): 4:22pm
Gud but wat of salary scale

Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by fivestarrealty: 4:22pm
massive employment in this recession. God bless the CEO.

Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by presentley: 4:22pm
I thought this man relocated to kenya? Abi he's back to Nigeria again ni?

Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by princessbecky(f): 4:23pm
Good one
Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by lakesider(m): 4:24pm
same company that was threatening to move to china on tv .

Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by Iamdmentor1(m): 4:24pm
Is this man in Nigeria?
Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by engrobidigbo: 4:25pm
i wish all nairalanders a successful application. May your application be favoured and may testimonies flow in a few weeks time, amen smiley

Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by kentochi(m): 4:25pm
ok
Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by exlinkleads(f): 4:25pm
ok

Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by zlantanfan: 4:25pm
This is one of the few industrialist I respect alot not some pampered monolist who's bread get buttered by every government and certain oligarchy.

Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by Rolings: 4:26pm
I thought they said the man has relocated to China to start importing tomato paste

Anyway

THIS IS SIGN THAT NIGERIA IS COMING OUT OF RECESSION.

PMB IS WORKING

Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by Dumba088(m): 4:27pm
Where are the food science graduate Pls come and do the needful

Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by ganie(m): 4:27pm
Massive news
Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by Kizobaba(m): 4:28pm
igbo men making us proud since 1600
Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by shiki(m): 4:29pm
Signs of recession coming to an end according to our FG

Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by obailala(m): 4:29pm
Huh? thought erisco closed shop and relocated to China? Apparently he must have been cornered and bribed with FX. And then again, the govt recently announced the plan to ban importation of tomato paste so the sharp ones are already repositioning their business for a mega kill. Bad Guys!

Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by princeakins(m): 4:30pm
typing...
Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by chykmoni(m): 4:30pm
Ok

Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by CHARLOE(m): 4:32pm
Good 1
Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by Kenchukky(m): 4:36pm
The same ERISCO foods that wanted to leave Nigeria?

http://www.nairaland.com/3450184/erisco-foods-quits-nigeria-heads#50819468

http://www.nairaland.com/3449981/erisco-foods-quite-nigeria#50816426[img][/img]

Shine your eyes oo

Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by getencored(m): 4:36pm
This same man that threatened to govt he'll move to China...I'm watching him with one eyes.... wink
Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by willibounce1(m): 4:36pm
I think say this man don vex go Ghana? Him don return to naija? This is good for naija youths oo. Make una apply and buy his product. Infact if you ever get employed in his company, you must be a marketer of hi product no matter to job position. Promoting the brand is going to help the company grow and employ more people. An politicians no fit help una,make una help una self o
Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by SyberKate(f): 4:39pm
Urgently needed a Web Developer

http://www.nairaland.com/3632834/needed-urgently-web-developer-web

Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by Adesiji77: 4:44pm
getencored:
This same man that threatened to govt he'll move to China...I'm watching him with one eyes.... wink

Exactly what I thought...
Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by charliboy654(m): 4:46pm
Is it not this same erisco that pull out of Nigeria to kenya abi China abi na ghana because of forex scarcity.

