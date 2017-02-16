Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) (17358 Views)

Erisco Foods Limited, a leading manufacturer of Tomato paste and other made in Nigeria drinks and food products and the 4th largest tomato paste producing company in the world, is hereby seeking to employ the services of qualified individuals to fill the following positions below:



http://careerhob.com/massive-recruitment-at-erisco-foods-limited-141-vacant-positions/



1: Finance Manager



2: Warehouse Manager



3: Sales & Marketing Executive – Port Harcourt



4: Sales & Marketing Executive – Ekiti



5: Sales & Marketing Executive – Lokoja/ Okene



6: Corporate and Modern Trade Executive



7: Management & Cost Accountant



8: Internal Auditor



9 Graduate Internal Auditor



10: Sales & Marketing Executive – Ondo



11: Health & Safety Officer



12: Quality Assurance Officer (Northern Operations)



13: Quality Assurance Officer (Eastern Operations)



14: Quality Assurance Officer (South Western Operations)



15: Quality Assurance Manager (South Western Operations)



16: Quality Assurance Manager (Eastern Operations)



17: Quality Assurance Manager (Northern Operations)



18: Machine Operator (Northern Operations)



19: Machine Operator (Eastern Operations)



20: Machine Operator (South Western Operations)



21: Production Technician (South Western Operations)



22: Production Technician (Eastern Operations)



23: Production Technician (Northern Operations)



24: Production Engineer (Northern Operations)



25: Production Engineer (Eastern Operations)



26: Production Engineer (South Western Operations)



27: Deputy General Manager (Factory)



28: Admin Manager



29: Logistic Officer



30: Mason



31: Carpenter



32: Industrial Welder



33: Plumber



34: Industrial Plumber



35: Public Relations Officer



36: Production Supervisor (South Western Operation)



37: Production Supervisor (Eastern Operation)



38: Production Supervisor (Northern Operation)



39: Production Manager (Northern Operation)



40: Production Manager (Eastern Operation)



41: Production Manager (South Western Operation)



42: Sales & Marketing Executive (North-Central)



Open Slot: 15



43: Sales & Marketing Executive (South-East)



Open Slot: 10



44: Sales & Marketing Executive (South-South)



Open Slot: 10



45: Sales & Marketing Executive (South-West)



Open Slot: 10



46: Sales & Marketing Executive (Lagos)



Open Slot: 20





47: Driver



48: Corporate & Modern Trade Sales Manager (Rivers)



49: Corporate & Modern Trade Sales Manager (Abuja)



50: Corporate & Modern Trade Sales Manager (Lagos)



51: Area Sales Manager (Abuja)



52: Area Sales Manager (Niger)



53: Area Sales Manager (Nasarawa)



54: Area Sales Manager (Kogi)



55: Area Sales Manager (Benue)



56: Area Sales Manager (Imo)



57 Area Sales Manager (Abia)



58: Area Sales Manager (Ebonyi)



59: Area Sales Manager (Enugu)



60: Area Sales Manager (Anambra)



61: Area Sales Manager (Akwa Ibom)



62: Area Sales Manager (Cross River)



63: Area Sales Manager (Rivers)

64: Area Sales Manager (Edo)



65: Area Sales Manager (Delta)



66: Area Sales Manager (Bayelsa)

67: Area Sales Manager (Osun)



68: Area Sales Manager (Ekiti)



69: Area Sales Manager (Ondo)



70: Area Sales Manager (Kwara)



71: Area Sales Manager (Oyo)



72: Area Sales Manager (Ogun)



73: Area Sales Manager (Lagos II) Area II



74: Area Sales Manager (Lagos I) Area I



75: Regional Sales Manager (North East)



76: Regional Sales Manager (North West)



77: Regional Sales Manager (North Central)



78: Regional Sales Manager (Lagos)



79: Regional Sales Manager (South West)



80: Regional Sales Manager (South East)



81: Regional Sales Manager (South South)





How to Apply



Interested and qualified candidates should submit their application letters and resume as one attachment in MS Word or PDF format to: recruitment@eriscofoodsltd.com.ng indicating the position title and code as the subject of email only.



Application Closing Date



28th February, 2017.



Source: http://careerhob.com/massive-recruitment-at-erisco-foods-limited-141-vacant-positions/

I think you should cc: hr.eriscofoodsltd@gmail.com as specified on their website. See image below



Massive

When I hear the word MASSIVE, my mind goes to a woman's backside 6 Likes

hope this positions has not been filled up before the advert. 1 Like

Gud but wat of salary scale 3 Likes

massive employment in this recession. God bless the CEO. 2 Likes

I thought this man relocated to kenya? Abi he's back to Nigeria again ni? 18 Likes 1 Share

same company that was threatening to move to china on tv . 5 Likes

Is this man in Nigeria?

i wish all nairalanders a successful application. May your application be favoured and may testimonies flow in a few weeks time, amen 12 Likes

This is one of the few industrialist I respect alot not some pampered monolist who's bread get buttered by every government and certain oligarchy. 3 Likes

I thought they said the man has relocated to China to start importing tomato paste



THIS IS SIGN THAT NIGERIA IS COMING OUT OF RECESSION.



PMB IS WORKING 4 Likes

Where are the food science graduate Pls come and do the needful 1 Like

igbo men making us proud since 1600

Signs of recession coming to an end according to our FG 1 Like

Huh? thought erisco closed shop and relocated to China? Apparently he must have been cornered and bribed with FX. And then again, the govt recently announced the plan to ban importation of tomato paste so the sharp ones are already repositioning their business for a mega kill. Bad Guys! 1 Like

Ok 1 Like

Shine your eyes oo The same ERISCO foods that wanted to leave Nigeria?

This same man that threatened to govt he'll move to China...I'm watching him with one eyes....

I think say this man don vex go Ghana? Him don return to naija? This is good for naija youths oo. Make una apply and buy his product. Infact if you ever get employed in his company, you must be a marketer of hi product no matter to job position. Promoting the brand is going to help the company grow and employ more people. An politicians no fit help una,make una help una self o





getencored:

This same man that threatened to govt he'll move to China...I'm watching him with one eyes....

Exactly what I thought... Exactly what I thought...