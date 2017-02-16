₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by udjq1(m): 3:19pm On Feb 15
Erisco Foods Limited, a leading manufacturer of Tomato paste and other made in Nigeria drinks and food products and the 4th largest tomato paste producing company in the world, is hereby seeking to employ the services of qualified individuals to fill the following positions below:
Source: http://careerhob.com/massive-recruitment-at-erisco-foods-limited-141-vacant-positions/
|Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by pat077: 4:51pm On Feb 15
Massive
|Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by SuperBlack: 4:19pm
You two above me, I'm coming
|Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by unclezuma: 4:19pm
|Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by megrimor(m): 4:19pm
When I hear the word MASSIVE, my mind goes to a woman's backside
|Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by Emma1Oj(m): 4:21pm
hope this positions has not been filled up before the advert.
|Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by okunfemm(m): 4:22pm
Gud but wat of salary scale
|Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by fivestarrealty: 4:22pm
massive employment in this recession. God bless the CEO.
|Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by presentley: 4:22pm
I thought this man relocated to kenya? Abi he's back to Nigeria again ni?
|Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by princessbecky(f): 4:23pm
Good one
|Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by lakesider(m): 4:24pm
same company that was threatening to move to china on tv .
|Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by Iamdmentor1(m): 4:24pm
Is this man in Nigeria?
|Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by engrobidigbo: 4:25pm
i wish all nairalanders a successful application. May your application be favoured and may testimonies flow in a few weeks time, amen
|Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by kentochi(m): 4:25pm
ok
|Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by exlinkleads(f): 4:25pm
ok
|Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by zlantanfan: 4:25pm
This is one of the few industrialist I respect alot not some pampered monolist who's bread get buttered by every government and certain oligarchy.
|Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by Rolings: 4:26pm
I thought they said the man has relocated to China to start importing tomato paste
Anyway
THIS IS SIGN THAT NIGERIA IS COMING OUT OF RECESSION.
PMB IS WORKING
|Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by Dumba088(m): 4:27pm
Where are the food science graduate Pls come and do the needful
|Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by ganie(m): 4:27pm
Massive news
|Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by Kizobaba(m): 4:28pm
igbo men making us proud since 1600
|Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by shiki(m): 4:29pm
Signs of recession coming to an end according to our FG
|Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by obailala(m): 4:29pm
Huh? thought erisco closed shop and relocated to China? Apparently he must have been cornered and bribed with FX. And then again, the govt recently announced the plan to ban importation of tomato paste so the sharp ones are already repositioning their business for a mega kill. Bad Guys!
|Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by princeakins(m): 4:30pm
typing...
|Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by chykmoni(m): 4:30pm
Ok
|Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by CHARLOE(m): 4:32pm
Good 1
|Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by Kenchukky(m): 4:36pm
The same ERISCO foods that wanted to leave Nigeria?
http://www.nairaland.com/3450184/erisco-foods-quits-nigeria-heads#50819468
http://www.nairaland.com/3449981/erisco-foods-quite-nigeria#50816426[img][/img]
Shine your eyes oo
|Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by getencored(m): 4:36pm
This same man that threatened to govt he'll move to China...I'm watching him with one eyes....
|Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by willibounce1(m): 4:36pm
I think say this man don vex go Ghana? Him don return to naija? This is good for naija youths oo. Make una apply and buy his product. Infact if you ever get employed in his company, you must be a marketer of hi product no matter to job position. Promoting the brand is going to help the company grow and employ more people. An politicians no fit help una,make una help una self o
|Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by SyberKate(f): 4:39pm
|Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by Adesiji77: 4:44pm
getencored:
Exactly what I thought...
|Re: Erisco Foods Limited 2017 Recruitment (141 Vacant Positions) by charliboy654(m): 4:46pm
Is it not this same erisco that pull out of Nigeria to kenya abi China abi na ghana because of forex scarcity.
