Model of stupidity! Stunning Russian Instagram queen dangles off a 1,000ft-high Dubai skyscraper without ANY safety equipment as she seeks the perfect shot



This is the hair-raising moment a stunning Russian model posed for a death-defying photoshoot on top of one of the world's tallest skyscrapers.



Viki Odintcova, 23, was held up only by the hand of a male assistant as she leaned out into thin air from the 1,004-foot tall Cayan Tower in Dubai in a bidto get the perfect Instagram shot.



The Russian model first lent backwards over the huge drop before dangling high above the ground from the arm of her bearded helper.





Where picture?



If she dropped, it would be into the water.



I can see some boats on standby.

make I park here

The Instagram queen has more than three million followers on social media and admitted that she was a bit nervous before the stunt.



The model is a big proponent of a healthy lifestyle and has said she takes her fitness very seriously.



Many of her fans were stunned she performed the stunt without any safety equipment.



Some pointed out that she would not have had a chance of surviving if anything had gone wrong.



One commented:





'How can you disregard your life like that? If I was your parent I would smack both you and the guy with the beard!'

If she fall nko ? Anyway sha na their way 5 Likes 1 Share

It's crazy



This is madness. This is madness.

Even looking at it scares me

Sheer madness.

She looks like Voldermort in the second picture. 1 Like 1 Share

I don tire for human being matter sef

Wetin person no go see for this world.



















People just dey sha 1 Like

I've even fallen from looking down. Some people can joke with their lives o

na wa oooo and she no dey fear, me wer fear height pass anything hmmm

now i believe say village people are in obodo oyinbo too

I just fainted. Hoe lawd kord haf messi on dem. 1 Like 3 Shares

If na me, ill just leave the guys hand.

...and no one is talking about that guy?

Habibi, this could be us. but we have sense 2 Likes 1 Share

Life itself is a risk.



But I'm 100% certain, there's an invisible rope to hold them back in case of any occurrence.

Mere looking @ the pictures still gives me the shivers. #handsareshaking

She just got more popular with this. Good for business.



Odikwa Risky

