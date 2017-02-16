₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by Explorers(m): 6:12pm On Feb 15
Model of stupidity! Stunning Russian Instagram queen dangles off a 1,000ft-high Dubai skyscraper without ANY safety equipment as she seeks the perfect shot
This is the hair-raising moment a stunning Russian model posed for a death-defying photoshoot on top of one of the world's tallest skyscrapers.
Viki Odintcova, 23, was held up only by the hand of a male assistant as she leaned out into thin air from the 1,004-foot tall Cayan Tower in Dubai in a bidto get the perfect Instagram shot.
The Russian model first lent backwards over the huge drop before dangling high above the ground from the arm of her bearded helper.
|Re: Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by LIBSocials: 6:15pm On Feb 15
Where picture?
If she dropped, it would be into the water.
I can see some boats on standby.
|Re: Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by eistien(m): 6:15pm On Feb 15
make I park here
|Re: Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by Explorers(m): 6:19pm On Feb 15
The Instagram queen has more than three million followers on social media and admitted that she was a bit nervous before the stunt.
The model is a big proponent of a healthy lifestyle and has said she takes her fitness very seriously.
Many of her fans were stunned she performed the stunt without any safety equipment.
Some pointed out that she would not have had a chance of surviving if anything had gone wrong.
One commented:
'How can you disregard your life like that? If I was your parent I would smack both you and the guy with the beard!'
|Re: Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by MOSTEC(m): 6:20pm On Feb 15
If she fall nko ? Anyway sha na their way
|Re: Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by femolacqua(m): 6:22pm On Feb 15
It's crazy
|Re: Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by pearl360(f): 6:23pm On Feb 15
This is madness.
|Re: Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by fijiano202(m): 6:33pm On Feb 15
Even looking at it scares me
|Re: Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by deife(m): 6:40pm On Feb 15
Sheer madness.
|Re: Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by Gaara101: 6:59pm On Feb 15
She looks like Voldermort in the second picture.
|Re: Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by AyamConfidence(m): 7:09pm On Feb 15
I don tire for human being matter sef
|Re: Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by YoungRichRuler(m): 7:18pm On Feb 15
Wetin person no go see for this world.
People just dey sha
|Re: Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by dayleke(m): 7:26pm On Feb 15
pearl360:
Sheer madness....
All upon wetin?
|Re: Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by ennysuccess(m): 7:58pm On Feb 15
|Re: Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by Nimi22(f): 8:07pm On Feb 15
I've even fallen from looking down. Some people can joke with their lives o
|Re: Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by QuietHammer(m): 8:19pm On Feb 15
Nimi22:Lol. I know that feeling.
Anyway, I don't think she would die if she fell as there is water below.
|Re: Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by Idydarling(f): 8:22pm On Feb 15
na wa oooo and she no dey fear, me wer fear height pass anything hmmm
|Re: Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by vintino(m): 8:30pm On Feb 15
now i believe say village people are in obodo oyinbo too
|Re: Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by Anijay1212(m): 8:59pm On Feb 15
I just fainted. Hoe lawd kord haf messi on dem.
|Re: Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by Anijay1212(m): 9:06pm On Feb 15
Idydarling:No be small thing o...
Fear catch me on dia behaf sha.
Imaima akene aka ufokabasi mbon asanu?
|Re: Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by somez(m): 9:06pm On Feb 15
If na me, ill just leave the guys hand.
|Re: Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by TOmmyJidex: 9:12pm On Feb 15
...and no one is talking about that guy?
|Re: Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by Idydarling(f): 9:16pm On Feb 15
Anijay1212:my dear nkaga ooo, na long story
|Re: Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by khalifahsparkles(f): 9:23pm On Feb 15
Habibi, this could be us. but we have sense
|Re: Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by Anijay1212(m): 9:31pm On Feb 15
Idydarling:Eyaaa... Mme ado by force idagha mi? Sha asiere uyai.
|Re: Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by lollmaolol: 9:39pm On Feb 15
Life itself is a risk.
But I'm 100% certain, there's an invisible rope to hold them back in case of any occurrence.
|Re: Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by hahn(m): 9:50pm On Feb 15
QuietHammer:
Well done
|Re: Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by omosefeeguaibor(f): 9:50pm On Feb 15
Mere looking @ the pictures still gives me the shivers. #handsareshaking
|Re: Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by QuietHammer(m): 9:55pm On Feb 15
hahn:Errm. Thanks. Why?
|Re: Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by wman(m): 10:06pm On Feb 15
She just got more popular with this. Good for business.
Odikwa Risky
|Re: Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by hahn(m): 10:45pm On Feb 15
QuietHammer:
You made me imagine falling of that place into the water and surviving
|Re: Suicidal: Russian Model In A Death Defying Photoshoot Goes Viral. by QuietHammer(m): 10:49pm On Feb 15
hahn:I think there is a chance of survival
