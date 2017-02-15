₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,901 members, 3,367,409 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 February 2017 at 12:57 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students (10394 Views)
Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) / Yobe Corper Sits On The Floor In Classroom To Teach His Students (Photos) / Corper Marks His Valentine With His Students In Oproama (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students by Towncrier247: 10:35pm On Feb 15
See earlier thread here that caused the uproar http://www.nairaland.com/3631190/corper-gbadamosi-mayowa-brags-sleeping
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/close-to-300-angry-comments-on-his-last.html
|Re: Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students by Towncrier247: 10:35pm On Feb 15
More
SEE UNCENSORED PHOTOS OF THE CORPER & HIS STUDENT HERE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/close-to-300-angry-comments-on-his-last.html
SEE UNCENSORED PHOTOS OF THE CORPER & HIS STUDENT HERE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/close-to-300-angry-comments-on-his-last.html
|Re: Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students by Airborne02: 10:45pm On Feb 15
dis one strong oo
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students by PhilAmadeus: 10:53pm On Feb 15
Really,d guy is a disgrace to d CORPS fams....Dem suppose add another 1 year to his service....IDIOTA
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students by herzern(m): 11:33pm On Feb 15
A youth corper,Gbadamosi Mayowa who is a graduate of FUTA took time out on instagram to brag about sleeping with female students in his place of primary assignment PPA.
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students by mrmrmister: 11:33pm On Feb 15
I've been expecting this
He's in peppersoup
babyfaceafrica:Out of the "lots" how many have bragged about it on social media?
How can someone do something that stupid and still brag on social media?
His stupidity is legendary.
7 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students by babyfaceafrica(m): 11:33pm On Feb 15
Maybe his account was hacked....no sane guy who indulges in this act will put the pix online..something is wrong...and please lots of hyproxites online..lots of Corpers do this shameful act across the country,if you have served before ,you can relate
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students by prettyboi1989(m): 11:34pm On Feb 15
EL oh EL
|Re: Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students by midolstudent: 11:34pm On Feb 15
They really dealt with the boy
This my sophisticated brothers sef..y can't dey just keep their short fat rods to demselves..eh?
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students by bjhaid: 11:35pm On Feb 15
Bastarddd
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students by bonechamberlain(m): 11:36pm On Feb 15
This is how people destroy their lives and blame the villagers
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students by Habayomie(m): 11:36pm On Feb 15
Return leg correct score Arsenal 3-0 BMunich. And Arsenal will labour to get that 1 needed goal but will fail as ever.
|Re: Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students by ugolance(m): 11:37pm On Feb 15
Poor him. SMFH
|Re: Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students by Dayoade92(m): 11:37pm On Feb 15
PhilAmadeus:So he could screw his students one more year?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students by Passy089(m): 11:37pm On Feb 15
This is a Set up....probably by a jilted girlfriend
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students by MizTyna(f): 11:37pm On Feb 15
See how they're all going gaga on something that might be fictitious at best! Nigerians and fight
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students by hopsydboi(m): 11:37pm On Feb 15
This is so bad!
Between there is hunger in the land, we are looking for where to vent it! Just on anyone since the president has escape from it!
|Re: Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students by DESTINY41(m): 11:38pm On Feb 15
In the land of the living
And the time of recession
The DESTINY of a great country
REST on the shoulder of an old man
His NAME !!!!
. BWWWWWAAAAARRRRRIIII
|Re: Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students by macaranta(m): 11:39pm On Feb 15
Dude is a disappointment
|Re: Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students by Stegomiah(f): 11:39pm On Feb 15
This one don put himself inside serious trouble
He must face disciplinary action
Guys won't learn not to kiss and tell
|Re: Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students by registration(m): 11:39pm On Feb 15
Oro yi a leyin o...
Media.....
|Re: Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students by Iphone5: 11:39pm On Feb 15
All i see is HYPOCRITES everywhere
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students by AreaFada2: 11:39pm On Feb 15
Nothing new. We all know NYSC is time for sexual escapades. Married corpers fvcking about and all kinds of fvckry.
Other times corpers get killed on the bad roads travelling to some Jah-forsaken places or get bombed by Boko.
The vestige of military gra-gra called NYSC has long outlived its relevance. Should be scrapped.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students by ritababe(f): 11:39pm On Feb 15
a very big foooll
|Re: Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students by atilla(m): 11:40pm On Feb 15
I went to his Instagram page to see his face. He has removed the pic.
Why hide his face sebi he is the one that posted it?
|Re: Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students by Dandsome: 11:40pm On Feb 15
BIG GOAT
Cone shape head guy... Just wait, AIDS is lurking around your door.
Anu Mpam
1 Like
|Re: Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students by Bigsteveg(m): 11:40pm On Feb 15
In as much I'll like to call this guy a goat. I'll also add that no same man should go about bragging this online.
The guy should be traced, queried and if possible arrested and prosecuted for luring a minor for sex and also nysc certificate should be held on to for 5 years
|Re: Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students by slurryeye: 11:40pm On Feb 15
That guy should go to jail
|Re: Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students by softMarket(m): 11:41pm On Feb 15
The fours pple above me, which network una dey use use?
How can the four both of you comment at the same time?
Are you pple from nigeria?
Una dey fear God at all ?
Why una neva sleep by now? Are u pple from Edo?
Nawaooo!!!
Back to the topic...................
That copper needs to serve nigeria
Inside kirikiri!
---------------------------------------------------
Afonjas will never disapoint us in this kind of case!.....kudos to una
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students by mrjaybaba(m): 11:41pm On Feb 15
Let the Edo NYSC officials fish out the boy and carry out their intelligence gathering, if he is culpable he should be kicked out pronto.
What a bunkum !
1 Like
Delay In June Allowee???? / The 2016 NYSC Call Up Letter Circulating Is Unauthorized - NYSC DG / FOREIGN TRAINED GRADUATES LET'S TALK ( Africa excluded )
Viewing this topic: Crieff(m), nduogu(m), regent, kenedy175(m), Lucid1(m), iluvpomo, 1Churchboi, taymeesan(m), Shikena(m), CFCman, Arsasee(m), EzekielBams(m), jidody(m), goldfish80(m), keenn, Akpoesiri(f), primusmaximus, 35000tons, oikelomen(m), Sammyford12345, ipledge10(m), Larryton(m), ogtavia(m), obaival(m), planter(m), markvandel(m), NLFreak(m), David0(m), Drajah(m), xeighy(m), KingyKing, Elmahmoood(m), LaExpert, egbusi1(m), timiekay, fmprof, HughWilliams, obontobolo(m), classyc, tobbybrownj5, 7rewards, jerikoyan(m), Norasparkle(f), lifeofaGod and 93 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4