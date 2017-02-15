Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students (10394 Views)

Close to 300 angry comments on his last post so far, yet just about 400 followers. This is to tell you that Nigerians are outraged over the youth corp member Oluwamayowa Oluwagbenga who earlier posted a photo with one of his teenage students at his PPA and boasted of his sexual escapade with the young girl. Abuse, courses and words of disappointment from Nigerians have been tbe order of the day on the guy's Instagram page since the story broke. Imagine, he posted again that he is the best and thisgot Nigerians more mad. See some of the reactions below...

http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/close-to-300-angry-comments-on-his-last.html See earlier thread here that caused the uproar http://www.nairaland.com/3631190/corper-gbadamosi-mayowa-brags-sleeping





dis one strong oo 1 Like

Really,d guy is a disgrace to d CORPS fams....Dem suppose add another 1 year to his service....IDIOTA 3 Likes

A youth corper, Gbadamosi Mayowa who is a graduate of FUTA took time out on instagram to brag about sleeping with female students in his place of primary assignment PPA. 5 Likes



He's in peppersoup



babyfaceafrica:

Maybe his account was hacked....no sane guy who indulges in this act will put the pix online..something is wrong...and please lots of hyproxites online..lots of Corpers do this shameful act across the country,if you have serve before ,you can relate Out of the "lots" how many have bragged about it on social media?



How can someone do something that stupid and still brag on social media?



Maybe his account was hacked....no sane guy who indulges in this act will put the pix online..something is wrong...and please lots of hyproxites online..lots of Corpers do this shameful act across the country,if you have served before ,you can relate 5 Likes

EL oh EL



This my sophisticated brothers sef..y can't dey just keep their short fat rods to demselves..eh? They really dealt with the boyThis my sophisticated brothers sef..y can't dey just keep their short fat rods to demselves..eh? 3 Likes

Bastarddd 3 Likes

This is how people destroy their lives and blame the villagers 2 Likes

Return leg correct score Arsenal 3-0 BMunich. And Arsenal will labour to get that 1 needed goal but will fail as ever.

Poor him. SMFH

PhilAmadeus:

Really,d guy is a disgrace to d CORPS fams....Dem suppose add another 1 year to his service....IDIOTA So he could screw his students one more year? So he could screw his students one more year? 1 Like

This is a Set up....probably by a jilted girlfriend 2 Likes

See how they're all going gaga on something that might be fictitious at best! Nigerians and fight 1 Like

This is so bad!



Between there is hunger in the land, we are looking for where to vent it! Just on anyone since the president has escape from it!

In the land of the living

And the time of recession

The DESTINY of a great country

REST on the shoulder of an old man



His NAME !!!!



. BWWWWWAAAAARRRRRIIII

Dude is a disappointment

This one don put himself inside serious trouble

He must face disciplinary action

Guys won't learn not to kiss and tell

Oro yi a leyin o...



Media.....

HYPOCRITES everywhere All i see iseverywhere 1 Like

Nothing new. We all know NYSC is time for sexual escapades. Married corpers fvcking about and all kinds of fvckry.



Other times corpers get killed on the bad roads travelling to some Jah-forsaken places or get bombed by Boko.



The vestige of military gra-gra called NYSC has long outlived its relevance. Should be scrapped. 6 Likes 1 Share

a very big foooll

I went to his Instagram page to see his face. He has removed the pic.





Why hide his face sebi he is the one that posted it?

BIG GOAT





Cone shape head guy... Just wait, AIDS is lurking around your door.



Anu Mpam 1 Like

In as much I'll like to call this guy a goat. I'll also add that no same man should go about bragging this online.



The guy should be traced, queried and if possible arrested and prosecuted for luring a minor for sex and also nysc certificate should be held on to for 5 years

That guy should go to jail





How can the four both of you comment at the same time?



Are you pple from nigeria?



Una dey fear God at all ?



Why una neva sleep by now? Are u pple from Edo?





Nawaooo!!!



Back to the topic...................



That copper needs to serve nigeria



Inside kirikiri!

---------------------------------------------------

