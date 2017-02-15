₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by Ovokoo: 6:12pm
A youth corper, Gbadamosi Mayowa who is a graduate of FUTA took time out on instagram to brag about sleeping with female students in his place of primary assignment PPA. See his picture below.
Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/youth-corper-boast-sleeping-female-students-ppa-pic/
|Re: Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by 2kaybiel(m): 6:15pm
his life na
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by Epositive(m): 6:17pm
Mr Gbadamosi, shoro niyen? #shamelessgoat #positivevibes
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by femolacqua(m): 6:23pm
U gat no shame, messing with the future.
38 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by casttlebarbz(m): 6:29pm
this is quite unfortunate
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 6:45pm
Shameless He-goat(nkpi)
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by yarimo(m): 6:47pm
Another quack doctor of YABA LEFT hospital discharged another patient.
7 Likes
|Re: Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 6:48pm
............and this Mugu will walk into an office tomorrow with CV after posting this rubbish online
52 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by mayoor15(m): 6:55pm
Just pray the girl no get pregnant, if she does and you think you can run, you are done for...
11 Likes
|Re: Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by lielbree: 7:04pm
If we were in a sane country this guy will be locked up for a very long time.
What a shameless sick SOB
15 Likes
|Re: Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by Haute: 7:05pm
That's one sick dude.
4 Likes
|Re: Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by ddippset(m): 7:05pm
This one don craze.
2 Likes
|Re: Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by Reminez(m): 7:05pm
Such a waste of sperm and egg
2 Likes
|Re: Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by Reminez(m): 7:05pm
|Re: Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by toyinjimoh(m): 7:05pm
Randy otondo...ur LI go soon catch u
2 Likes
|Re: Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by freshness2020(m): 7:06pm
This one NYSC Don end already.
Nigerian activists no dey waste time.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by piperson(m): 7:06pm
6
|Re: Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by mayorkyzo(m): 7:06pm
Y u edit the paedophile face...he should be arrested and locked up...mumu even dey broadcast am for IG...how stupid can someone be
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by MizTyna(f): 7:06pm
That is probably not his picture or even true. The person behind the account might be trying to get the guy in the picture in trouble
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by prettythicksme(f): 7:06pm
In jenifa's voice u is a mad pesin
1 Like
|Re: Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by yinkzzboy: 7:06pm
Arindin
1 Like
|Re: Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by DEWKID(m): 7:06pm
and you think life is so Easy .....
I laf you Sir
4 Likes
|Re: Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by Mementoes(m): 7:06pm
This can't be true.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by Young03: 7:06pm
na so he take kill himself
sorry for him
edo girls hmm
1 Like
|Re: Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by Shittuakeem(m): 7:06pm
It reminds me off my friend during service year, that got his student pregnant. Mind you! Is now an okada rider in Aninri local govt Enugu where we served and yet to be discharged
You better think rationally because you are about to jeopardize everything you work for.
I trust those state coordinator they will seize your discharge certificate except you marry her formally
8 Likes
|Re: Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by Sleekyshuga(f): 7:06pm
When worshipping their pants is part of serving his Father land ..
He should clap for himself.. A feat well acheived ..
2 Likes
|Re: Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by Lagusta(m): 7:06pm
Idiot
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by PAnaceA7(m): 7:07pm
He gat no brain
3 Likes
|Re: Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by LIBSocials: 7:07pm
i need a gun
1 Like
|Re: Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by Dildo(m): 7:07pm
When male teachers dey do am to their female pupils na corpers own go come different
|Re: Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by schumastic(m): 7:07pm
another yoruba demon fool on the loose, i just pity the girls parent...op why cover the he goat face
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) by eliwa47: 7:07pm
Rubbish!
