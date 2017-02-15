Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) (20451 Views)

Yobe Corper Sits On The Floor In Classroom To Teach His Students (Photos) / Youth Corper's Corper Babymama & Baby / Corper Marks His Valentine With His Students In Oproama (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source: A youth corper, Gbadamosi Mayowa who is a graduate of FUTA took time out on instagram to brag about sleeping with female students in his place of primary assignment PPA. See his picture below.Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/youth-corper-boast-sleeping-female-students-ppa-pic/

his life na 6 Likes 1 Share

#shamelessgoat #positivevibes Mr Gbadamosi, shoro niyen?#shamelessgoat #positivevibes 9 Likes 1 Share

U gat no shame, messing with the future. 38 Likes 7 Shares

this is quite unfortunate 5 Likes 2 Shares

Shameless He-goat(nkpi) 17 Likes 2 Shares

Another quack doctor of YABA LEFT hospital discharged another patient. 7 Likes

............and this Mugu will walk into an office tomorrow with CV after posting this rubbish online 52 Likes 1 Share

Just pray the girl no get pregnant, if she does and you think you can run, you are done for... 11 Likes

If we were in a sane country this guy will be locked up for a very long time.



What a shameless sick SOB 15 Likes

That's one sick dude. 4 Likes

This one don craze. 2 Likes

Such a waste of sperm and egg 2 Likes

Randy otondo...ur LI go soon catch u 2 Likes

This one NYSC Don end already.

Nigerian activists no dey waste time. 11 Likes 1 Share

6

Y u edit the paedophile face...he should be arrested and locked up...mumu even dey broadcast am for IG...how stupid can someone be 19 Likes 1 Share

That is probably not his picture or even true. The person behind the account might be trying to get the guy in the picture in trouble 18 Likes 1 Share

In jenifa's voice u is a mad pesin 1 Like

Arindin 1 Like

and you think life is so Easy .....

I laf you Sir 4 Likes

This can't be true. This can't be true. 2 Likes 1 Share

na so he take kill himself





sorry for him

edo girls hmm 1 Like

It reminds me off my friend during service year, that got his student pregnant. Mind you! Is now an okada rider in Aninri local govt Enugu where we served and yet to be discharged





You better think rationally because you are about to jeopardize everything you work for.





I trust those state coordinator they will seize your discharge certificate except you marry her formally 8 Likes

When worshipping their pants is part of serving his Father land ..



He should clap for himself.. A feat well acheived .. 2 Likes

Idiot 2 Likes 1 Share

He gat no brain 3 Likes

i need a gun 1 Like

When male teachers dey do am to their female pupils na corpers own go come different

another yoruba demon fool on the loose, i just pity the girls parent...op why cover the he goat face 12 Likes 1 Share