Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by HungerBAD: 6:25am
A filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe, is to remain in prison till Tuesday when the Federal High Court in Lagos will hear his bail application.

The Police Special Fraud Unit last Friday arraigned Egbegbe (also known as Olajide Kazeem), for alleged serial fraud involving N39, 098,100, $90,000 and £12,550.

He was arraigned on 36 counts with Oyekan Ayomide, with whom he allegedly conspired to perpetrate the fraud between 2015 and last February 2. They were accused of defrauding Bureau De Change (BDC) operators.

Defence counsel Miss. A. O. Gbadamoshi said she completed the process of filing the bail applications on Tuesday.

Police prosecutor Innocent Anyigor said he was unable to file a counter affidavit to the applications as he was served yesterday, adding that he needed time to respond.

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo ordered that the defendants remain in prison until their bail applications are heard on Tuesday.

The defendants allegedly defrauded no fewer than 30 BDC operators in Lagos between 2015 and February , mostly by falsely representing to the victims that they had foreign currencies to sell.

The police alleged that for instance on February 2, Egbegbe and Ayomide fraudulently obtained N2.45m and £,3,000 from Alhaji Isa Adamu in Lagos under the guise that they wanted to see the naira and buy the pounds.

Their other victims are Mohammed Sanni, who was allegedly defrauded of N2.46million on New Year’s day; Jubrila Ado, allegedly defrauded of N1.257million last September 9, Hassan Amodu, allegedly defrauded of N600,000 in January 2016; Sanni Hassan, allegedly defrauded of N1.43 and £2,750 in August 2015; Saidi Abdullahi, allegedly defrauded of N700,000 on April 18, 2016; Atairu Abdullaahi, allegedly defrauded of N1million on June 23, 2016; and Abdullahi Babadisa, allegdly defrauded of N650,000 in January 2016.

Others are Abdurawan Hassan who allegedly lost N1.46million to Egbegbe last January 1, Suraju Garuba, who lost N850,000 in July 2016; Abdullahi Mumini, who lost N2.15m in September 2016; Garuba Hassan, who lost N700,000 on January 10, 2016 and Sanni Mohammed, who lost N1.89million last January 29.

Also allegedly swindled are Barowo Abdullahi, who lost N2.6million; Yahu Alidu, who lost N1.75million; Tairu Musa, who lost N2milliom; Mohammed Bello, who lost $300; Mohammed Usman, N450,500; Suleiman Shehu, who lost N1.276million; Ahmadu Abda, who lost N2million; Nairu Musa, who lost N1.007million; Sanni Mohammed, who lost N1.6million and $3,000.

Others are Umaru Haruna, who lost N1.7million; Abubakar Musa, who lost $4,000; Abdulrasaq Sanni, who lost N1.7million; Abdullahi Babatunde, who lost N2.77million; among others.

The police said the offence contravened Section 8 of the Addvance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006. The accused are liable to be punished under Section 1(3) of the law.

Egbegbe and Ayomide pleaded not guilty.

Their trial will begin on March 10.

http://thenationonlineng.net/alleged-fraud-filmmaker-egbegbe-remain-prison-2/

Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by ipobarecriminals: 6:26am
sad angry undecided angry sad sad angry sad Any sentence that is not up to 45 years in prison for dis pathetic thief is not acceptable.

Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by petrov10: 6:27am
I came to check d name grin

Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by iamloading: 6:27am
I believe strongly something of spiritual nature is affecting this man..... Someone who once rode a range over
Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by Lucasbalo(m): 6:31am
iamloading:
I believe strongly something of spiritual nature is affecting this man..... Someone who once rode a range over
It is pure greed. He's one of many Nigerians living a fake life.

Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by ipobarecriminals: 6:32am
iamloading:
I believe strongly something of spiritual nature is affecting this man..... Someone who once rode a range over
probably the proceeds from his thieving escapades.45 years jail pls

Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by ipobarecriminals: 6:37am
he's from egbegbe Enugu state.
Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by Oyind17: 6:52am
Sorry Seun
Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by Philistine(m): 7:04am
Hmmn! Just look at the list... this guy cup don finally full. His Village people have caught up with me.
Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by petrov10: 7:53am
ipobarecriminals:
sad angry sad angry undecided
what ever makes u sleep well @ night
ipobarecriminals:
sad angry sad angry undecided
what ever makes u sleep well @ night

Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by unclezuma: 10:46am
grin grin grin grin
Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by tishbite41: 10:47am
typical afonja at his finest

Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by Pxhone(m): 10:47am
Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by verygudbadguy(m): 10:47am
There is dignity in labour. I won't jeopardize my future for sudden wealth. Mba!

Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by Goke7: 10:47am
better, before andrew yakubu's record will be broken grin
Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by BlacSmit: 10:47am
He's a criminal. A very bad one. All ya commenting he deserve worst jail time ever should think twice.

I believe u only hate his acts, but do not hate him right?

ipobarecriminals:
sad angry undecided angry sad sad angry sad Any sentence that is not up to 45 years in prison for dis pathetic thief is not acceptable.
[quote author=ipobarecriminals post=53755888]
Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by herzern(m): 10:48am
Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by LoveJesus87(m): 10:48am
Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by Chanchit: 10:49am
Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by veekid(m): 10:50am
Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by balancediet(m): 10:50am
Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by Dandsome: 10:52am
Cone Head

Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by Endtimesmith: 10:52am
Seun....Please take heart!
Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by mile12crises: 10:52am
It's in their blood

Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by Uzoigwe1(m): 10:52am
This man should be permanently reprimanded in prison.....
Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by shiimah(m): 10:53am
petrov10:
I came to check d name grin
and you re nt disappointed...

Afonja again lol

Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by macaranta(m): 10:53am
ok..too bad for him and his reputation.

Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by Sisqoman(m): 10:54am
This man should be Hang to death.
Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by pinkhill(f): 10:54am
ipobarecriminals:
sad angry undecided angry sad sad angry sad Any sentence that is not up to 45 years in prison for dis pathetic thief is not acceptable.
Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by TheVictorious(m): 10:55am
OH I KEEP TELLING YOU PEOPLE "THIS GUY DIDN'T STEAL ANYTHING"; HE WAS ONLY ACTING FILM. He's a movie producer, you know?
Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by Juni4jay(m): 10:55am
D guy must b a master at wat he does. C list abeg. Even if him carry juju for mouth.
Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by Mightyraw(m): 10:56am
Na all dem seun Dem suppose arrest

