|Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by HungerBAD: 6:25am
A filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe, is to remain in prison till Tuesday when the Federal High Court in Lagos will hear his bail application.
http://thenationonlineng.net/alleged-fraud-filmmaker-egbegbe-remain-prison-2/
3 Likes
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by ipobarecriminals: 6:26am
Any sentence that is not up to 45 years in prison for dis pathetic thief is not acceptable.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by petrov10: 6:27am
I came to check d name
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by iamloading: 6:27am
I believe strongly something of spiritual nature is affecting this man..... Someone who once rode a range over
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by Lucasbalo(m): 6:31am
iamloading:It is pure greed. He's one of many Nigerians living a fake life.
11 Likes
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by ipobarecriminals: 6:32am
iamloading:probably the proceeds from his thieving escapades.45 years jail pls
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by ipobarecriminals: 6:37am
[quote author=petrov10 post=53755904]I came to check d name he's from egbegbe Enugu state.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by Oyind17: 6:52am
Sorry Seun
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by Philistine(m): 7:04am
Hmmn! Just look at the list... this guy cup don finally full. His Village people have caught up with me.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by petrov10: 7:53am
ipobarecriminals:what ever makes u sleep well @ night
1 Like
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by unclezuma: 10:46am
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by tishbite41: 10:47am
typical afonja at his finest
2 Likes
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by Pxhone(m): 10:47am
ok
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by verygudbadguy(m): 10:47am
There is dignity in labour. I won't jeopardize my future for sudden wealth. Mba!
2 Likes
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by Goke7: 10:47am
better, before andrew yakubu's record will be broken
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by BlacSmit: 10:47am
He's a criminal. A very bad one. All ya commenting he deserve worst jail time ever should think twice.
I believe u only hate his acts, but do not hate him right?
ipobarecriminals:[quote author=ipobarecriminals post=53755888]
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by herzern(m): 10:48am
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by LoveJesus87(m): 10:48am
J
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by Chanchit: 10:49am
Happy vacation
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by veekid(m): 10:50am
He should rot in jail
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by balancediet(m): 10:50am
Deep poo.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by Dandsome: 10:52am
Cone Head
1 Like
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by Endtimesmith: 10:52am
Seun....Please take heart!
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by mile12crises: 10:52am
It's in their blood
1 Like
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by Uzoigwe1(m): 10:52am
This man should be permanently reprimanded in prison.....
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by shiimah(m): 10:53am
petrov10:and you re nt disappointed...
Afonja again lol
1 Like
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by macaranta(m): 10:53am
ok..too bad for him and his reputation.
ok..too bad for him and his reputation.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by Sisqoman(m): 10:54am
This man should be Hang to death.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by pinkhill(f): 10:54am
kilode?
ipobarecriminals:
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by TheVictorious(m): 10:55am
OH I KEEP TELLING YOU PEOPLE "THIS GUY DIDN'T STEAL ANYTHING"; HE WAS ONLY ACTING FILM. He's a movie producer, you know?
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by Juni4jay(m): 10:55am
D guy must b a master at wat he does. C list abeg. Even if him carry juju for mouth.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe To Remain In Prison Over Fraud by Mightyraw(m): 10:56am
Na all dem seun Dem suppose arrest
