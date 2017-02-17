₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by Chasisco: 10:48am On Feb 16
Brothers and sisters of nairaland please ignore my errors
Am a jambite,wrote jamb last year, scored 220,applied for microbiology,university of benin,but i wasn't admitted.....fast forward to now i wanna write jamb again but not microbiology any more,all i just wanna know is if thers any good science course i can study, that i won't need physics in my jamb, i don't mind replacing it with math,me and physics no b padi at all at all,I for consider civil engineering but physics day fear me seriously, plz help out guys
ignore all errors plz
|Re: Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by Epositive(m): 10:50am On Feb 16
biochem in nice
|Re: Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by Nancykay: 12:51pm On Feb 16
Agric-Economics and extension.. Nice course
|Re: Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by Lush100(m): 5:24pm On Feb 16
Agric Econs
|Re: Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by SirWere(m): 10:05pm On Feb 16
bro I'm sorry but Physics is a neccesary topic for EVERY course in the sciences(except Agric), from microbiology to Medicine. No matter how much you try, you'll have to do some basic introductory physics in your 100L.
Sorry brah.
But really, Physics isn't hard, actually. It's actually the simplest of the sciences, if you think about it. Apply the right formula and you'll get the right answer. No need for over-cramming. No need for reading laborious texts over and over.
All it requires is an open mind really .
|Re: Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by betterABIAstate: 6:31am
|Re: Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by betterABIAstate: 6:34am
SirWere:he can write maths, biology, chemistry and English for biochemistry.
|Re: Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by Kalman(m): 7:09am
Science without Physics? Funny Question OP.
But all the same... Agriculture is good.
Consider it.
|Re: Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by Mouthgag: 7:09am
Apply for waec rewrite program study
|Re: Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by hilaomo(m): 7:09am
Chasisco:COURSE meal
|Re: Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by AngryNigerian(m): 7:09am
Medical-related fields...like Trado-medicine
|Re: Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by Histrings08(m): 7:10am
None
|Re: Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by Histrings08(m): 7:10am
|Re: Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by ajibolabd: 7:10am
Let me ask my daughter
|Re: Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by jhydebaba(m): 7:10am
Now, this is a JAMB question.
|Re: Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by tdayof(m): 7:10am
Physics isn't hard. If you can do your maths well and study physics, then you should be able to do something.
|Re: Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by SyberKate(f): 7:11am
|Re: Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by abejide1000(m): 7:11am
Physical Education
|Re: Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by GreenMavro: 7:12am
Fire engineering
|Re: Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by Whizzing(m): 7:13am
Dis guy don talk am finish.
U will still need physics except Estate Management in Faculty of Environmental Sciences
|Re: Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by Treshmike(m): 7:13am
I think you should just believe in yourself and your fear for physics will be past tense. Just believe and learn the basics like CHANGE OF SUBJECT FORMULA
|Re: Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by zealz4u(m): 7:14am
Physics and maths are my favorites. U can do it only if u believe u can. All u need is determination and hard work.
There are science courses u can study without physics but most times Maths & physics are compulsory in ur first year. 1 Geology
2 Botany
3 Zoology
4 GBT & most biological science courses
|Re: Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by nwaanambra1: 7:15am
gbam!
same with mathematics. two of the simplest subjects in world - i honestly still don't understand why people rate math and physics as difficult!
another one is accounting - superb and sweet subjects that are actually changing the world - quite unlike MMM!
|Re: Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by Ourown(m): 7:19am
Run away from biochemistry and the likes.... face your fear and conquer it.
|Re: Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by Appliedmaths(m): 7:20am
Mathematics and Economic (B.Sc) - University of Benin, Benin City, Edo state, Nigeria. I'm a living testimony with my B.Sc degree.
Thank me later.
|Re: Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by izyc88(m): 7:20am
you can apply for urban and regional planning, surveying, quantity surveying, estate surveying in the environmental sciences
|Re: Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by Zeta47(m): 7:21am
At your age, someone has to tell you which course to study and practise for the rest of your life, simply because you hate Physics.
No problem, continue.
|Re: Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by opibycar1: 7:24am
Primary Science
|Re: Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by Appliedmaths(m): 7:24am
I was in your shoes 2009... No physics, wanted to study chemical engineering in Uniben. Ran through the brochure, settled for mathematics and economics, same Uniben. Graduated 2014, and the rest is history,If you know you have another year to spare go for Jamb if not,you know what to do.
|Re: Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by Adedebar(m): 7:24am
geology
|Re: Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by DanXplore: 7:27am
if you know you did not make atleast a B2 in physics and are bragging about how easy it is, God is watching u.
|Re: Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics by dozofavour(m): 7:28am
Yoruba education
