Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Which Good Course Can A Science Student Study In The University Without Physics (1945 Views)

Pls Which Course Can I Study With This Result / What Course Can My Sister Study With This Waec Result / The Only University Without Unemployed Graduates In Nigeria. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Brothers and sisters of nairaland please ignore my errors

Am a jambite,wrote jamb last year, scored 220,applied for microbiology,university of benin,but i wasn't admitted.....fast forward to now i wanna write jamb again but not microbiology any more,all i just wanna know is if thers any good science course i can study, that i won't need physics in my jamb, i don't mind replacing it with math,me and physics no b padi at all at all,I for consider civil engineering but physics day fear me seriously, plz help out guys



ignore all errors plz

biochem in nice

#positivevibes

Agric-Economics and extension.. Nice course

Agric Econs





Sorry brah.







But really, Physics isn't hard, actually. It's actually the simplest of the sciences, if you think about it. Apply the right formula and you'll get the right answer. No need for over-cramming. No need for reading laborious texts over and over.



All it requires is an open mind really . bro I'm sorry but Physics is a neccesary topic for EVERY course in the sciences(except Agric), from microbiology to Medicine. No matter how much you try, you'll have to do some basic introductory physics in your 100L.Sorry brah.But really, Physics isn't hard, actually. It's actually the simplest of the sciences, if you think about it. Apply the right formula and you'll get the right answer. No need for over-cramming. No need for reading laborious texts over and over.All it requires is an open mind really 7 Likes

.

SirWere:

bro I'm sorry but Physics is a neccesary topic for EVERY course in the sciences(except Agric), from microbiology to Medicine. No matter how much you try, you'll have to do some basic introductory physics in your 100L.



Sorry brah.







But really, Physics isn't hard, actually. It's actually the simplest of the sciences, if you think about it. Apply the right formula and you'll get the right answer. No need for over-cramming. No need for reading laborious texts over and over.



All it requires is an open mind really . he can write maths, biology, chemistry and English for biochemistry. he can write maths, biology, chemistry and English for biochemistry.

Science without Physics? Funny Question OP.

But all the same... Agriculture is good.

Consider it. 1 Like





Apply for waec rewrite program study Apply for waec rewrite program study 1 Like

Chasisco:

Brothers and sisters of nairaland please ignore my errors

Am a jambite,wrote jamb last year, scored 220,applied for microbiology,university of benin,but i wasn't admitted.....fast forward to now i wanna write jamb again but not microbiology any more,all i just wanna know is if thers any good science course i can study, that i won't need physics in my jamb, i don't mind replacing it with math,me and physics no b padi at all at all,I for consider civil engineering but physics day fear me seriously, plz help out guys



ignore all errors plz COURSE meal

Medical-related fields...like Trado-medicine

None

Let me ask my daughter

Now, this is a JAMB question. 2 Likes 1 Share

Physics isn't hard. If you can do your maths well and study physics, then you should be able to do something.

Ok

Physical Education

Fire engineering

SirWere:

bro I'm sorry but Physics is a neccesary topic for EVERY course in the sciences(except Agric), from microbiology to Medicine. No matter how much you try, you'll have to do some basic introductory physics in your 100L.



Sorry brah.







But really, Physics isn't hard, actually. It's actually the simplest of the sciences, if you think about it. Apply the right formula and you'll get the right answer. No need for over-cramming. No need for reading laborious texts over and over.



All it requires is an open mind really .

Dis guy don talk am finish.

U will still need physics except Estate Management in Faculty of Environmental Sciences Dis guy don talk am finish.U will still need physics except Estate Management in Faculty of Environmental Sciences 2 Likes

I think you should just believe in yourself and your fear for physics will be past tense. Just believe and learn the basics like CHANGE OF SUBJECT FORMULA

Physics and maths are my favorites. U can do it only if u believe u can. All u need is determination and hard work.





There are science courses u can study without physics but most times Maths & physics are compulsory in ur first year. 1 Geology

2 Botany

3 Zoology

4 GBT & most biological science courses 1 Like

SirWere:







But really, Physics isn't hard, actually. It's actually the simplest of the sciences, if you think about it. Apply the right formula and you'll get the right answer. No need for over-cramming. No need for reading laborious texts over and over.



All it requires is an open mind really .



gbam!



same with mathematics. two of the simplest subjects in world - i honestly still don't understand why people rate math and physics as difficult!





another one is accounting - superb and sweet subjects that are actually changing the world - quite unlike MMM! gbam!same with mathematics. two of the simplest subjects in world - i honestly still don't understand why people rate math and physics as difficult!another one is accounting - superb and sweet subjects that are actually changing the world - quite unlike MMM!

Run away from biochemistry and the likes.... face your fear and conquer it.

Mathematics and Economic (B.Sc) - University of Benin, Benin City, Edo state, Nigeria. I'm a living testimony with my B.Sc degree.



Thank me later.

you can apply for urban and regional planning, surveying, quantity surveying, estate surveying in the environmental sciences

At your age, someone has to tell you which course to study and practise for the rest of your life, simply because you hate Physics.

No problem, continue. 1 Like

Primary Science

Chasisco:

Brothers and sisters of nairaland please ignore my errors

Am a jambite,wrote jamb last year, scored 220,applied for microbiology,university of benin,but i wasn't admitted.....fast forward to now i wanna write jamb again but not microbiology any more,all i just wanna know is if thers any good science course i can study, that i won't need physics in my jamb, i don't mind replacing it with math,me and physics no b padi at all at all,I for consider civil engineering but physics day fear me seriously, plz help out guys



ignore all errors plz

I was in your shoes 2009... No physics, wanted to study chemical engineering in Uniben. Ran through the brochure, settled for mathematics and economics, same Uniben. Graduated 2014, and the rest is history,If you know you have another year to spare go for Jamb if not,you know what to do. I was in your shoes 2009... No physics, wanted to study chemical engineering in Uniben. Ran through the brochure, settled for mathematics and economics, same Uniben. Graduated 2014, and the rest is history,If you know you have another year to spare go for Jamb if not,you know what to do.

geology

if you know you did not make atleast a B2 in physics and are bragging about how easy it is, God is watching u.