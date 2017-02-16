₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by iyblaq(m): 1:06pm
This big snake was killed this morning, in a poultry farm here in FGGC staff quarters, Calabar.
Bad guys re even preparing pepper soup.
|Re: Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by Jephz(m): 1:08pm
#Nice snake ...no pepper soup
|Re: Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by iyblaq(m): 1:10pm
More....
Last pix me observing..
|Re: Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by osnova(m): 1:11pm
Oh la la.......... snake pepper soupy!
|Re: Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by Nbote(m): 1:13pm
Boda Lalasticlala!! Oya ooooo, Birthday food don done ooo!!
|Re: Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by ojun50(m): 1:15pm
Lala come nd see yr morning nd night food oh
|Re: Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by Sammypedro18(m): 1:20pm
Lalasticala will leave his B-Day turn up to push this thread to FP.. ......#SnakeLord
|Re: Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by TrapQueen77(f): 1:23pm
Snake Pepper soup
|Re: Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by Theyveedo(m): 1:32pm
This just made lala's day
|Re: Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by yeyeboi(m): 1:33pm
Today na lala birthday na, make una flex
|Re: Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by Basildvalour(m): 1:36pm
The guy on the last photo; is he a python too
|Re: Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by GossipHeart(m): 2:18pm
Wow
Delicious
Python meat is the best meat in the world
Have you eaten Python meat and cow egg cooked with elephant urine and seasoned with goat feaces ?? Wow, you go chop meat you no go know when you go chop your fingers join
|Re: Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by LoveJesus87(m): 2:18pm
|Re: Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by izzou(m): 2:19pm
For those of you who don't know, that's Sarrki wearing a blue polo shirt
|Re: Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by iluvpomo: 2:19pm
Will indiscriminate killing of snakes end when the recession is over??
|Re: Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by naija1stpikin: 2:19pm
do people eat snakes?
|Re: Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by Fafunde1: 2:19pm
Perfect birthday present for lala....
|Re: Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by slawomir: 2:19pm
python are sweet
just as bad thing is associated with container yard
so snake is associated with poultry farm
this reminds me of snake movies like the python
anaconda
anacondas
snakes in the plane
|Re: Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by chelseabmw(m): 2:19pm
And today's Lalasticlacla birthday.... What a perfect way to celebrate ur day lala
Happy Birthday Mr Snake
|Re: Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by odiereke(m): 2:19pm
See Bush meat pepper soup.
|Re: Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by onyeezeigbo: 2:19pm
Lala why naaa
today supposed to be your pic
|Re: Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by verygudbadguy(m): 2:19pm
Happy Birthday Lala.
Celebration galore with enough snake thread...
|Re: Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by Anuoluwapo3054(m): 2:20pm
lala...lala...lala...lala....food iyaf done....won ti gbe nkan to mo je deeee
|Re: Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by bigyomite(m): 2:20pm
Lalastical bafday food don enter ground, pls provide Origin asap
|Re: Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by ghettowriter(m): 2:21pm
LALA, any day I see you, I'll definitely want to know what prompt you to became a snake's lover.
|Re: Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by Unlimited22: 2:21pm
Let's all shout in a unified voice - LALASTICLALA!!!!!!!
|Re: Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by Anuoluwapo3054(m): 2:21pm
naija1stpikin:lol...no ooo, they tie it round their waste after killing it
|Re: Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by Epositive(m): 2:21pm
happy birthday lalasnakelala
#positivevibes
|Re: Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by mcevans1(m): 2:22pm
|Re: Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by zadok60: 2:23pm
See birthday party don start... Lalasticlala weldone o
|Re: Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by iyblaq(m): 2:23pm
izzou:. Hehehehe wicked boy... Datz a Kano man oo
|Re: Big Python Killed At FGGC Staff Quarters Calabar (pix) by thornapple(f): 2:24pm
OMG!.
Even the boys would've panicked at a thing like this not to talk of innocent school girls.
