PHOTOS: Man Given Chieftaincy Title In Cross Rivers After Building Barn With 440 Yam Tubers





The man was conferred with the title of 'Le Du Opeli' for his impressive barn which has 440 tubers of yam.







Photos from the man's barn show the yams were carefully and neatly arranged on erected walls. This man stunned people with his massive collection of yam tubers which has earned him a chieftaincy title.



Interesting!



awesome! however, "good guys" wont have to steal from the barn, the fence's is enough...no long thing!!





#positivevibes 3 Likes 1 Share

Nice one...meself na, with cassava I wan do my own...sorry when I say cassava, I mean cassava not the other thing that has been substituted to mean cassava.. 7 Likes

Impressive 1 Like

Hard work pays any how 1 Like

Nice one





I'm confused on what the igbos are celebrating here..



Just 420...yam wey nogo reach him family for one month.

Nice job





2 Likes 2 Shares

waste of food. 1 Like



Must be Ogoja or its environs.



Wahala, dem still go chop those yams

Good news...at least this is not... Somebody killed...news 1 Like

Great idea.





But tell me what you gonna do when the rats come for you.





Then I saw the picture....and the men in it appears to be from anywhere in SE or SS Nigeria. It's Crossrivers state. I see.



Le Du Opeli.....the man with the greatest yams, right? When I saw the chieftaincy title "Le Du Opeli", I thought to myself, its probably in France , as it sounds like a French titleThen I saw the picture....and the men in it appears to be from anywhere in SE or SS Nigeria. It's Crossrivers state. I see.Le Du Opeli.....the man with the greatest yams, right? 2 Likes

Someone please substitute "tubers" for seedlings. Those dwarf yams don't deserve "tubers". 2 Likes

THE YAMS IM SEEING HERE IS MORE THAN 440 8 Likes 1 Share

this reminds me of my days in Village... 1 Like

Those seem to be much more than 440, or are they referring to another barn not in the picture? one column alone is more that 20, do the maths. 6 Likes

234ng44uk:

Someone please substitute "tubers" for seedlings. Those dwarf yams don't deserve "tubers".

WHICH ONE YOU GET? BAD BELLE WHICH ONE YOU GET? BAD BELLE

This is talent

Hmm...yam tuber chief...d community must be in a yam recession like seriously 1 Like









not thru stolen wealth, kidnapping, rituals killings and murder! that is how u know a wealthy man back in the days!not thru stolen wealth, kidnapping, rituals killings and murder! 3 Likes

