|Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Newshelm: 1:26pm
PHOTOS: Man Given Chieftaincy Title In Cross Rivers After Building Barn With 440 Yam Tubers
The man was conferred with the title of 'Le Du Opeli' for his impressive barn which has 440 tubers of yam.
Photos from the man's barn show the yams were carefully and neatly arranged on erected walls. This man stunned people with his massive collection of yam tubers which has earned him a chieftaincy title.
Interesting!
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photos-man-given-chieftaincy-title-in.html
|Re: Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 1:30pm
Ok
|Re: Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Epositive(m): 1:30pm
awesome! however, "good guys" wont have to steal from the barn, the fence's is enough...no long thing!!
#idea
#positivevibes
|Re: Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Meajor(m): 1:30pm
Nice one...meself na, with cassava I wan do my own...sorry when I say cassava, I mean cassava not the other thing that has been substituted to mean cassava..
|Re: Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by femolacqua(m): 2:05pm
Impressive
|Re: Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by LatestAmebo2: 2:28pm
wow
|Re: Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Naughtytboy: 2:29pm
Hard work pays any how
|Re: Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by paparazy06(m): 2:29pm
Nice one
|Re: Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by vicadex07(m): 2:29pm
Just 420...yam wey nogo reach him family for one month.
I'm confused on what the igbos are celebrating here..
|Re: Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by baski92(m): 2:29pm
Nice job
|Re: Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by unclezuma: 2:29pm
|Re: Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by omega25red(m): 2:30pm
waste of food.
|Re: Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by rusher14: 2:30pm
Bravo.
Must be Ogoja or its environs.
|Re: Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by zpakln: 2:30pm
Wahala, dem still go chop those yams
|Re: Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by nairalandfreak: 2:30pm
Good news...at least this is not... Somebody killed...news
|Re: Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Dhayor001(m): 2:30pm
Great idea.
But tell me what you gonna do when the rats come for you.
|Re: Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by SyberKate(f): 2:31pm
|Re: Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by whirlwind7(m): 2:31pm
When I saw the chieftaincy title "Le Du Opeli", I thought to myself, its probably in France , as it sounds like a French title Then I saw the picture....and the men in it appears to be from anywhere in SE or SS Nigeria. It's Crossrivers state. I see.
Le Du Opeli.....the man with the greatest yams, right?
|Re: Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by 234ng44uk: 2:31pm
Someone please substitute "tubers" for seedlings. Those dwarf yams don't deserve "tubers".
|Re: Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by nan1: 2:32pm
THE YAMS IM SEEING HERE IS MORE THAN 440
|Re: Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Opistorincos(m): 2:32pm
Issokai
|Re: Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by awa(m): 2:32pm
this reminds me of my days in Village...
|Re: Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by ruffhandu: 2:32pm
Those seem to be much more than 440, or are they referring to another barn not in the picture? one column alone is more that 20, do the maths.
|Re: Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 2:32pm
|Re: Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by nan1: 2:33pm
234ng44uk:
WHICH ONE YOU GET? BAD BELLE
|Re: Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by kkinternet: 2:33pm
|Re: Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by dejaomo1: 2:33pm
This is talent
|Re: Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Sanuzi(m): 2:33pm
ok now
|Re: Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by Fuyoma: 2:34pm
Hmm...yam tuber chief...d community must be in a yam recession like seriously
|Re: Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by nwaanambra1: 2:34pm
that is how u know a wealthy man back in the days!
not thru stolen wealth, kidnapping, rituals killings and murder!
|Re: Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by piperson(m): 2:35pm
|Re: Man Who Built Barn With 440 Yam Tubers Gets Chieftaincy Title (Photos) by hardbody: 2:35pm
vicadex07:
Hatred for the Igbos will not kill you.
Who said the man is Igbo, or he looks like Okonkwo in things fall apart
Even the title of the post says it all, but blind bias wont let you read before you write
