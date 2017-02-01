₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by CEOJAMIENAIJA: 3:34pm
Tonto Dikeh has blasted Uche Maduagwu, after he started talking about her on Instagram.
She posted his picture and wrote:
Hi Uche it's been brought to my knowledge about Our suppose friendship and About me opening up to you about My life..First of i appreciate you as I see Actor written on your page,this post is not TO ridicule you or non of that but Please I beg you to stop!!
I don't have friends,I don't speak to people about my life Be it good or bad..Yes I will love to be your friend someday as I will never be one to judge or condemn BUT FOR NOW we are not Cos we don't know each other..WE don't even have our digits to talk more of TO have Phone call conversations!!!
Please I have a son I am living for and I want him to grow up to love and respect me and his father no matter what,Not to discredit YOU I have read incredible stuffs off your page but this isn't Healthy for me and my Baby ATM..
I also understand that we have too many imposters as Tonto Dikeh,Just to make excuses for all of this.Maybe you are been scammed thinking you are talking to me but MY COLLEAGUE AM A SIMPLE Lil girl who minds her business and keeps away from People..
Please do this as a birthday gift for my son,Make it right!! LET THESE PEOPLE KNOW WHAT THE TRUTH IS,this is hurting too many people..Please I beg of you
It's your page I can't tell you what to post and not to but am begging you to stop personalizing your messages Like I said..
Remember this post isn't to bring you down,I Wld love to be your friend someday but Am not the friend you have now you are speaking with..God bless you for understanding why this post has to go Up here..I will be deleting this ASAP••• I love you with the love of God and I pray you take this well..Thank you so much Mr
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/i-dont-know-you-stop-spreading-rumors.html
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQkx1stDGSK/
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by Damseldammy07(f): 3:42pm
Hmmmm
So dis poo don hit fp at last(there headache when he dey sweet dem no callme) ... All dis pple wey dey shout FTC I be dey think say the feeling dey different but
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by poshestmina(f): 4:17pm
You invited them yourself the day you took private matter to social media poko
22 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by Michellla(f): 4:27pm
Her eyebrow is on fleeek
11 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by alexandranature: 4:51pm
Hmmmmm Mr. Uche. None of my business anyway.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by Icecomrade: 5:04pm
I just tire for the guy.
Abeg make e pack well.
Shebi Churchill don talk am say every marriage dey get im own up and down.
Say em own go still survive.
Why this broda just carry this matter for head like say na him born Tonteh Duke.
15 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by asahnwaKC: 5:05pm
K
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by babyfaceafrica(m): 5:05pm
Which yeye marriage?..nansense
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by Dandsome: 5:05pm
Okay.... Sometimes you might be so strong but forces from within will be the ones to bring you down
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by DONSMITH123(m): 5:05pm
Tonto Dike, you too should keep your marriage off social media.
Simple
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by Davidgrey(m): 5:05pm
No comment!
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by nairaman66(m): 5:06pm
Which marriage is she talking about? The one she cheated on??
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by originals1(m): 5:06pm
Pls don't be scammed...this space is not for sale
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by JimloveTM(m): 5:06pm
Abi
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by Anticorruption: 5:07pm
eyaah
hoes collected her hubby
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by kings09(m): 5:07pm
Ok
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by SIRKAY98(m): 5:07pm
It now your senses r working
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by lielbree: 5:07pm
Michellla:Abeg that brow looks awkward
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by piperson(m): 5:07pm
this her name sef
To n to Dik e
Remove the chemical symbol Neon and what you have left is perplexing
7 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by nairaman66(m): 5:07pm
Michellla:
Lol.. Whats the name of that movie again! Richard Mofe Damijo went crazy on that movie I swear!!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by prettyzee11: 5:08pm
Too late, you made them talk about u cos u took ur talk to them.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by dessz(m): 5:08pm
can tonto dikeh's relationship even be called marriage.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by rattlesnake(m): 5:09pm
which one is her marriage foolish girl
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by atuanso84: 5:09pm
...
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by LatestAmebo2: 5:09pm
na wa ohh. in other news
Furious wife forces husband's lover to march Unclad after catching them in bed (Photos)
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by bigerboy200: 5:10pm
Tired
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by repogirl(f): 5:10pm
SMH! The price of fame can be a heavy burden to bear sometimes.
People claiming to be friends with her and saying rubbish about what they have no idea about. Too bad.
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by slap1(m): 5:10pm
I feel for her, but she made her marriage a public affair.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by SuperBlack: 5:11pm
Stop Writting about her Former marriage or have she remarried?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by profhezekiah: 5:11pm
So Everything Tonto Dike Makes FP
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by princeakins(m): 5:11pm
Typing
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Slams Uche Maduagwu: "Stop Writing About My Marriage" by johncallidon(m): 5:12pm
if people can kindly mind their Business lyk mhe.
