Tonto Dikeh has blasted Uche Maduagwu, after he started talking about her on Instagram.She posted his picture and wrote:Hi Uche it's been brought to my knowledge about Our suppose friendship and About me opening up to you about My life..First of i appreciate you as I see Actor written on your page,this post is not TO ridicule you or non of that but Please I beg you to stop!!I don't have friends,I don't speak to people about my life Be it good or bad..Yes I will love to be your friend someday as I will never be one to judge or condemn BUT FOR NOW we are not Cos we don't know each other..WE don't even have our digits to talk more of TO have Phone call conversations!!!Please I have a son I am living for and I want him to grow up to love and respect me and his father no matter what,Not to discredit YOU I have read incredible stuffs off your page but this isn't Healthy for me and my Baby ATM..I also understand that we have too many imposters as Tonto Dikeh,Just to make excuses for all of this.Maybe you are been scammed thinking you are talking to me but MY COLLEAGUE AM A SIMPLE Lil girl who minds her business and keeps away from People..Please do this as a birthday gift for my son,Make it right!! LET THESE PEOPLE KNOW WHAT THE TRUTH IS,this is hurting too many people..Please I beg of youIt's your page I can't tell you what to post and not to but am begging you to stop personalizing your messages Like I said..Remember this post isn't to bring you down,I Wld love to be your friend someday but Am not the friend you have now you are speaking with..God bless you for understanding why this post has to go Up here..I will be deleting this ASAP••• I love you with the love of God and I pray you take this well..Thank you so much Mr