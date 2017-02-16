₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by TunezMedia: 6:46pm
Popular Nigerian actress, Moyo Lawal has revealed that she is under pressure to settle down with a man and start a family
She disclosed in a recent interview that she would have loved to have been married already with kids especially to make her dad happy being the first child of the family but she hasn’t found the right one.
She said: ““I would have loved to be married with kids, mainly because of my dad who is still alive (my mom is late) just to bring joy to my dad… that’s what I wish I have attained at my age. I am under pressure because I’m the first child in my family and I know my dad would love to have grandchildren but I think it’s important to find that person that I can make happy and I’m not sure I found that person yet or that person has found me yet. It’s not just about getting married basically, there’s pressure, yes but I’m not putting myself under any pressure.”
The actress who often claims to be a virgin, stated that she was simply taking her time not to fall victim of unhappy marriages that flaunts happiness for the camera.
“Society has shown us many unhappy marriages that seem happy to us but are not. I don’t want a marriage that I would have to fight to maintain. It should be easy and comfortable, that’s what I feel. My ideal man is basically someone I can make happy and if they really are interested in me they would find out what I mean by someone I can make happy.”
|Re: Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by axeman2(m): 6:53pm
WHO WANT MARRY ASHAWO WHEN YOU DON EXPOSE EVERYTHING MAKE SUPPOSE TO BE PRIVATE ONLY ASHAWO GO MARRY ASHAWO.
7 Likes
|Re: Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by ipobarecriminals: 7:26pm
axeman2:so every tone skin/beautiful lady be Ashawo? so if she open yakata for u,u won't explore abi?
|Re: Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by axeman2(m): 8:01pm
ipobarecriminals:who no like free gift.
4 Likes
|Re: Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by tolulinks(m): 8:18pm
See fwesh legs
|Re: Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by Omoakinsuyi(m): 9:58pm
Mr Churchill Tonto- Dike is available
|Re: Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by RiversWatchDog(m): 9:58pm
|Re: Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by 247NaijaGist: 9:58pm
|Re: Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by mickeyrova(m): 9:58pm
Don't worry,Eze Nnunnu is coming..
|Re: Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by ychris: 9:59pm
What pressure is she under?
Vapour pressure?
|Re: Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by Airforce1(m): 9:59pm
Lol
|Re: Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by Nairaboi(m): 9:59pm
ipobarecriminals:he would explore, but not marry her cos that what I would do . . .
|Re: Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by last35(f): 9:59pm
F
|Re: Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by legendsilver(m): 10:00pm
I hate then plumb
|Re: Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by Lamzee(m): 10:00pm
issokay,and am sure Mayorkun is not ready for that now
|Re: Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by megrimor(m): 10:00pm
A RUNS BABE under pressure to get married?
She's already married to several dicks nah
|Re: Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by Flexherbal(m): 10:00pm
To be married or not is by choice .
|Re: Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by Damfostopper(m): 10:00pm
chai.. see laps
1 Like
|Re: Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by Bullet1234: 10:00pm
axeman2:That's brutal...not nice bro
|Re: Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by primeache: 10:01pm
sorry I am married. next guy pls.
|Re: Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by toyinjimoh(m): 10:01pm
dts her problem eno concern me
|Re: Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by Damfostopper(m): 10:01pm
247NaijaGist:rip to who... stop taking weed
2 Likes
|Re: Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by Adelawysb: 10:01pm
|Re: Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by mickeyrova(m): 10:01pm
ipobarecriminals:Girl with big nyash and Manchester and is single... Inside Nollywood!...You be learner?
|Re: Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by rolams(m): 10:03pm
This must be an advertisement. OP how much are you paid for this?
|Re: Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by HARDDON: 10:05pm
Free Advert!
Buh we aint buying
|Re: Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by 247NaijaGist: 10:05pm
Damfostopper:
No mind me oooo
|Re: Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by AngelicBeing: 10:06pm
Damfostopper:Maybe he took Oshogbo weed
1 Like
|Re: Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by lexy2014: 10:07pm
ipobarecriminals:he didn't say she's ashawo she's fair but cos of d way she exposed her body.anyway d lady is a virgin(according to her) so she can't b ashawo
|Re: Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by orlawaley06: 10:11pm
Let me think abt it if I can put my strong tin
|Re: Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by coolsp: 10:11pm
ychris:Saturated vapour pressure
|Re: Moyo Lawal Under Family Pressure To Marry by coolsp: 10:12pm
war ris dis?
