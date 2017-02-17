₦airaland Forum

Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by todaynewsreview: 1:14pm
Is it still possible for Nigeria to rejuvenate this era?

Re: Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by Ademat7(m): 1:18pm
The world has Gobe beyond trading commodity;processing is d way forward

Re: Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by Keneking: 1:20pm
Globalisation has destroyed Nigeria

Re: Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by SalamRushdie: 1:28pm
Keneking:
Globalisation has destroyed Nigeria

Buhari destroyed Nigeria not globalization..he set us back 20 years when he ruled as military head of state and now he has come to set us back again

Re: Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by justicejay(m): 3:02pm
I dis-agree, we should be exporting finished goods, not raw material.
In other to develop, we should balance our export and import, we should stop exporting what we don't have and importing what we have.

Re: Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by nairaman66(m): 3:02pm
The British gave their lives for this! Not knowing the real oil is on the way!!

By the way.., it's called oil palm and not palm oil!! Thanks

Re: Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by smartmey61(m): 3:02pm
ONCE UPON A TIME THERE WAS A COUNTRY CALLED GREAT FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA

Re: Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by watered(m): 3:02pm
There was a country

Omenkalives does not recognise that region grin

Re: Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by basty: 3:02pm
Oil from the Niger Delta is a curse.

Before the discovery of crude oil, Other regions were feeding the Niger Delta and now they want to die.

Thank God oil is no longer selling, we will see what will befall them later.

Re: Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by ichommy(m): 3:02pm
When Nigeria was Niger-Area.
Re: Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by richidinho(m): 3:02pm
grin

in this Buhari era

Palm oil business is even more lucrative than Crude oil


and both comes from Niger Delta

Re: Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by jinxet2000: 3:03pm
what do you mean processing?
Palm oil ready to be shipped, is there any other form you eat palm oil other than when it has been processed from palm fruit to palm oil.
All these township boys and girls.

Ademat7:
The world has Gobe beyond trading commodity;processing is d way forward

Re: Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by eleojo23: 3:03pm
We abandoned palm oil for crude oil.
Re: Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by jmoore(m): 3:04pm
King Jaja of Opobo will be so disappointed right now.

Nigeria, which way?

Re: Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by LoveJesus87(m): 3:04pm
sad

Re: Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by modath(f): 3:04pm
SalamRushdie:


Buhari destroyed Nigeria not globalization..he set us back 20 years when he ruled as military head of state and now he has come to set us back again

He was president in 1922 Gaddem it!! You are free to wail ( predestined assignment) but please respect all sensibility by doing so with the left side of your cranial cavity.... cool sad

Re: Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by Opistorincos(m): 3:04pm
Good old days
Re: Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by Pasidon(m): 3:04pm
SalamRushdie:


Buhari destroyed Nigeria not globalization..he set us back 20 years when he ruled as military head of state and now he has come to set us back again

OK about that... I am no a fan of buhari.. Buhari has been a source of mischief in various ways but he was not d problem of Nigeria s negligence towards agriculture... His predecessors were.. We discovered oil and threw away our other Sources of revenue

Re: Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by UNIQUEISRAEL: 3:04pm
Absolute Lie!!!
Buhari has never been the author and finisher of Nigeria's evil leadership style~~


SalamRushdie:


Buhari destroyed Nigeria not globalization..he set us back 20 years when he ruled as military head of state and now he has come to set us back again

Re: Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by equalgarden: 3:05pm
O Lord restore the glory of Nigeria in the name of Jesus!!!

Re: Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by UNIQUEISRAEL: 3:05pm
Thanks jare... I dont know what that one is saying
modath:


He was president in 1922 ?? Gaddem it!! You are free to wail ( predestined assugnment) but please respect all sensibility by doing so with the left side of your cranial cavity.... cool sad

Re: Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by UNIQUEISRAEL: 3:05pm
Amen


equalgarden:
O Lord restore the glory of Nigeria in the name of Jesus!!!
Re: Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by watered(m): 3:06pm
Ademat7:
The world has Gobe beyond trading commodity;processing is d way forward
By his comment I can tell you he is an Afonja grin

Re: Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by freeDR(m): 3:06pm
nairaman66:
The British gave their lives for this! Not knowing the real oil is on the way!!

By the way.., it's called oil palm and not palm oil!! Thanks
You goofed.
Oil palm refers to the plant.
Palm oil refers to the produce.

Re: Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by deebsman1(m): 3:06pm
Why and how did we as a country got to this stage as a nation
Re: Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by hucienda: 3:07pm
From the Eastern Region.

Where is that leader, that president who will really make Nigeria great again?
Re: Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by sapiosexual1(m): 3:07pm
1922! That's 95 fuckin years ago.
Mehn, mpko aba ooo.
Re: Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by justicejay(m): 3:08pm
basty:
Oil from the Niger Delta is a curse.

Before the discovery of crude oil, Other regions were feeding the Niger Delta and now they want to die.

Thank God oil is no longer selling, we will see what will befall them later.
Really? The SS also have oil palm. Infant it was Niger-Delta area oil palm that lure the Niger Royal company and others British company to Nigeria.

Re: Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by ednut1(m): 3:08pm
recolonised us, the black man has shown he is not capable of managing himself. imagine if mandela was made president in 1965, SA would hv been lik lesotho nd botswana angry

Re: Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by justicejay(m): 3:09pm
UNIQUEISRAEL:
Absolute Lie!!!
Buhari has never been the author and finisher of Nigeria's evil leadership style~~


You think so?
I think other wise.
Though I can't say much about buhari/idiagbon govt. destroyed agriculture. But Buhari/Idiagbon was the most dreadful and decisive. Even though the era didn't last, but d regime ushered in an era of mass detention of civil political leaders of the second republic, promulgation of many draconian decrees, which provided death penalty for major social vices and banning of pressure group such as Nigerian medical Association and National Association of Nigerian Student.

Re: Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by dayleke(m): 3:10pm
Yes
Re: Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria by robosky02(m): 3:10pm
which way Nigeria

