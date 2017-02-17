Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Throwback Photo Of Palm Oil Awaiting Shipment In Nigeria (21355 Views)

The world has Gobe beyond trading commodity;processing is d way forward 18 Likes

Globalisation has destroyed Nigeria 2 Likes

Keneking:

Buhari destroyed Nigeria not globalization..he set us back 20 years when he ruled as military head of state and now he has come to set us back again

I dis-agree, we should be exporting finished goods, not raw material.

In other to develop, we should balance our export and import, we should stop exporting what we don't have and importing what we have. 18 Likes

The British gave their lives for this! Not knowing the real oil is on the way!!



By the way.., it's called oil palm and not palm oil!! Thanks 1 Like

ONCE UPON A TIME THERE WAS A COUNTRY CALLED GREAT FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA 2 Likes





Omenkalives does not recognise that region There was a countryOmenkalives does not recognise that region 3 Likes

Oil from the Niger Delta is a curse.



Before the discovery of crude oil, Other regions were feeding the Niger Delta and now they want to die.



Thank God oil is no longer selling, we will see what will befall them later. 6 Likes

When Nigeria was Niger-Area.





in this Buhari era



Palm oil business is even more lucrative than Crude oil





Palm oil business is even more lucrative than Crude oil and both comes from Niger Delta



Palm oil ready to be shipped, is there any other form you eat palm oil other than when it has been processed from palm fruit to palm oil.

All these township boys and girls.



Ademat7:

what do you mean processing?Palm oil ready to be shipped, is there any other form you eat palm oil other than when it has been processed from palm fruit to palm oil.All these township boys and girls.

We abandoned palm oil for crude oil.

King Jaja of Opobo will be so disappointed right now.



Nigeria, which way? 1 Like

SalamRushdie:





He was president in 1922 Gaddem it!! You are free to wail ( predestined assignment) but please respect all sensibility by doing so with the left side of your cranial cavity....

SalamRushdie:





OK about that... I am no a fan of buhari.. Buhari has been a source of mischief in various ways but he was not d problem of Nigeria s negligence towards agriculture... His predecessors were.. We discovered oil and threw away our other Sources of revenue OK about that... I am no a fan of buhari.. Buhari has been a source of mischief in various ways but he was not d problem of Nigeria s negligence towards agriculture... His predecessors were.. We discovered oil and threw away our other Sources of revenue 4 Likes



Buhari has never been the author and finisher of Nigeria's evil leadership style~~





SalamRushdie:





O Lord restore the glory of Nigeria in the name of Jesus!!! 2 Likes



modath:





He was president in 1922 ?? Gaddem it!! You are free to wail ( predestined assugnment) but please respect all sensibility by doing so with the left side of your cranial cavity.... Thanks jare... I dont know what that one is saying







equalgarden:

Ademat7:

By his comment I can tell you he is an Afonja

nairaman66:

By the way.., it's called oil palm and not palm oil!! Thanks You goofed.

Oil palm refers to the plant.

You goofed.Oil palm refers to the plant.Palm oil refers to the produce.

Why and how did we as a country got to this stage as a nation

From the Eastern Region.



Where is that leader, that president who will really make Nigeria great again?

1922! That's 95 fuckin years ago.

Mehn, mpko aba ooo.

basty:

Oil from the Niger Delta is a curse.



Before the discovery of crude oil, Other regions were feeding the Niger Delta and now they want to die.



Thank God oil is no longer selling, we will see what will befall them later.

Really? The SS also have oil palm. Infant it was Niger-Delta area oil palm that lure the Niger Royal company and others British company to Nigeria.

recolonised us, the black man has shown he is not capable of managing himself. imagine if mandela was made president in 1965, SA would hv been lik lesotho nd botswana 2 Likes

UNIQUEISRAEL:

Buhari has never been the author and finisher of Nigeria's evil leadership style~~





You think so?

I think other wise.

You think so?I think other wise.Though I can't say much about buhari/idiagbon govt. destroyed agriculture. But Buhari/Idiagbon was the most dreadful and decisive. Even though the era didn't last, but d regime ushered in an era of mass detention of civil political leaders of the second republic, promulgation of many draconian decrees, which provided death penalty for major social vices and banning of pressure group such as Nigerian medical Association and National Association of Nigerian Student.

Yes