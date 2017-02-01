Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Shettima Visits Scenes Of Bomb Blast & Injured CJTFs In Hospital(pics) (2938 Views)

Nigerian & Cameroonian CJTFs Carryout Successful Operation Against Boko Haram(pi / Shettima Visits Scene Of Bomb Blast At University Of Maiduguri (Photos) / Shettima Visits Late Borno Deputy Governor's Wife, Son (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Governor Shettima visits scenes, victims



The Nigeria Army on Thursday, killed several numbers of Boko Haram insurgents when they tried to storm into the town at the Mafa checkpoint, 9 kilometer to Maiduguri Capital.



Newsmen gathered that three suicide bombers detonated thier explosives at Muna motor park and Muna Dalti, a community located opposite an IDPs camp, killing two and injuring eight members of the civilian JTF.



A Civilian JTF, Ba'ani Aliko said the incident started around 11:30 at Muna Motor Park while the other attack occurred at Muna Dalti around 2:02 a.m. this morning.



Nine people have been killed including the suicide bomber.



Governor Shettima visited the scenes and directed those whose trucks were burnt to meet with their Chairman, liase with their State House of Assembly Member, come with full true details unfailingly and meet him afterwards.



He later visited the victims at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.





Source: Nigerian Military repel Boko Haram attack on Maiduguri,Governor Shettima visits scenes, victimsThe Nigeria Army on Thursday, killed several numbers of Boko Haram insurgents when they tried to storm into the town at the Mafa checkpoint, 9 kilometer to Maiduguri Capital.Newsmen gathered that three suicide bombers detonated thier explosives at Muna motor park and Muna Dalti, a community located opposite an IDPs camp, killing two and injuring eight members of the civilian JTF.A Civilian JTF, Ba'ani Aliko said the incident started around 11:30 at Muna Motor Park while the other attack occurred at Muna Dalti around 2:02 a.m. this morning.Nine people have been killed including the suicide bomber.Governor Shettima visited the scenes and directed those whose trucks were burnt to meet with their Chairman, liase with their State House of Assembly Member, come with full true details unfailingly and meet him afterwards.He later visited the victims at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/governor-shettima-visits-scenes-of-bomb.html

chimere66:

More more more



With the way the Army and APC project our military exploits in Maiduguri



AAm still in shock that Boko Haram still possess the fire power, man power and audacity to venture into Maiduguri Town.



Not a village in Borno.



Abeg make una they tell us the true state of things.



My cousin applied for UNIVERSITY of Maiduguri.



Got the admission but my aunty objected.



I rallied around begging them to allow the young lady go.



With strong argument that North East is peaceful and life has returned to normalcy



Toh 3 Likes

Good work man #thumbsUP

Behold the technical defeat of Book Haram 1 Like

May God give relief to that state.

May God heal the land

Look at the aboki behind the Governor laughing like he won a draw and someone will come here and say they dont know what they are doing



Attack on Boko haram is Attack on North and Islam





Northern Nigeria I salute Una 1 Like

IF "boko haram remnants" can cause this kind of havoc then, more work need to be done before our "polithiefians" come out again to celebrate defeating boko.



These boiz are still very strong, coordinated and tactical in their attacks. Nigeria Army please, u guys have done great job so far. DOn't be carried away with the cheap political points that our politicians want to score with the unnecessary celebration.



Please don't give up and don't relax.



God bless Nigeria. 2 Likes

there is God ooo...

all the bloods they are sharing in Borono ...

ok...

Yeye people. Na now day break. Attack on Boko Haram is no longer an attack on the North and Islam. 3 Likes 1 Share

Good of him

I think it is time to restrategize in this war against insurgency. Enough of all the talk about "technical defeat" Attacks still happen on a daily basis and deaths recorded.



Truth be told, the insurgents are not as formidable as they were, but they still remain a threat with all half attacks. Our Military and politicians spend more time trying to convince us that the terrorists have been defeated when they should be strategizing on how to round them up completely. 3 Likes

This governor must know something about the formation of Boko-haram.

Boko haram is "technically" defeated... 1 Like

nígєríαnѕ wíth pσlítícѕ єєєh, gσvєrnσr víѕítíng thє víctímѕ wíth mícrσphσnє? nαwα σσ

Boko Haram Pple no dey finish

The religion of piz and it's brain washed followers wrecking havoc leaving destruction in their wake

Hmmmmm

Judolisco:

Boko Haram Pple no dey finish If you ask me na who I go ask... I think Lai Muhammed has the answer.... God save your people If you ask me na who I go ask... I think Lai Muhammed has the answer.... God save your people 1 Like

Icecomrade:



With the way the Army and APC project our military exploits in Maiduguri



AAm still in shock that Boko Haram still possess the fire power, man power and audacity to venture into Maiduguri Town.



Not a village in Borno.



Abeg make una they tell us the true state of things.



My cousin applied for UNIVERSITY of Maiduguri.



Got the admission but my aunty objected.



I rallied around begging them to allow the young lady go.



With strong argument that North East is peaceful and life has returned to normalcy



Toh









Make you no worry, unimaid itself is a freaking fortress, it's completely surrounded by military, DSS & police personal. Security has being beefed up some more due to the recent slippage of one suicide bomber. Make you no worry, unimaid itself is a freaking fortress, it's completely surrounded by military, DSS & police personal. Security has being beefed up some more due to the recent slippage of one suicide bomber.

North please wake up, if you continue like this you may lose everything.

what can we say.