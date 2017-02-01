₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Shettima Visits Scenes Of Bomb Blast & Injured CJTFs In Hospital(pics) by chimere66: 2:34pm
Nigerian Military repel Boko Haram attack on Maiduguri,
Governor Shettima visits scenes, victims
The Nigeria Army on Thursday, killed several numbers of Boko Haram insurgents when they tried to storm into the town at the Mafa checkpoint, 9 kilometer to Maiduguri Capital.
Newsmen gathered that three suicide bombers detonated thier explosives at Muna motor park and Muna Dalti, a community located opposite an IDPs camp, killing two and injuring eight members of the civilian JTF.
A Civilian JTF, Ba'ani Aliko said the incident started around 11:30 at Muna Motor Park while the other attack occurred at Muna Dalti around 2:02 a.m. this morning.
Nine people have been killed including the suicide bomber.
Governor Shettima visited the scenes and directed those whose trucks were burnt to meet with their Chairman, liase with their State House of Assembly Member, come with full true details unfailingly and meet him afterwards.
He later visited the victims at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/governor-shettima-visits-scenes-of-bomb.html
|Re: Governor Shettima Visits Scenes Of Bomb Blast & Injured CJTFs In Hospital(pics) by chimere66: 2:34pm
|Re: Governor Shettima Visits Scenes Of Bomb Blast & Injured CJTFs In Hospital(pics) by chimere66: 2:35pm
|Re: Governor Shettima Visits Scenes Of Bomb Blast & Injured CJTFs In Hospital(pics) by Ogashub(m): 4:28pm
|Re: Governor Shettima Visits Scenes Of Bomb Blast & Injured CJTFs In Hospital(pics) by Icecomrade: 4:28pm
With the way the Army and APC project our military exploits in Maiduguri
AAm still in shock that Boko Haram still possess the fire power, man power and audacity to venture into Maiduguri Town.
Not a village in Borno.
Abeg make una they tell us the true state of things.
My cousin applied for UNIVERSITY of Maiduguri.
Got the admission but my aunty objected.
I rallied around begging them to allow the young lady go.
With strong argument that North East is peaceful and life has returned to normalcy
Toh
|Re: Governor Shettima Visits Scenes Of Bomb Blast & Injured CJTFs In Hospital(pics) by JON01: 4:28pm
Good work man #thumbsUP
|Re: Governor Shettima Visits Scenes Of Bomb Blast & Injured CJTFs In Hospital(pics) by jejemanito: 4:28pm
Behold the technical defeat of Book Haram
|Re: Governor Shettima Visits Scenes Of Bomb Blast & Injured CJTFs In Hospital(pics) by misterh(m): 4:29pm
May God give relief to that state.
|Re: Governor Shettima Visits Scenes Of Bomb Blast & Injured CJTFs In Hospital(pics) by Dimejidude(m): 4:29pm
May God heal the land
|Re: Governor Shettima Visits Scenes Of Bomb Blast & Injured CJTFs In Hospital(pics) by Honza27(m): 4:29pm
Look at the aboki behind the Governor laughing like he won a draw and someone will come here and say they dont know what they are doing
Attack on Boko haram is Attack on North and Islam
Northern Nigeria I salute Una
|Re: Governor Shettima Visits Scenes Of Bomb Blast & Injured CJTFs In Hospital(pics) by olaezebala: 4:30pm
IF "boko haram remnants" can cause this kind of havoc then, more work need to be done before our "polithiefians" come out again to celebrate defeating boko.
These boiz are still very strong, coordinated and tactical in their attacks. Nigeria Army please, u guys have done great job so far. DOn't be carried away with the cheap political points that our politicians want to score with the unnecessary celebration.
Please don't give up and don't relax.
God bless Nigeria.
|Re: Governor Shettima Visits Scenes Of Bomb Blast & Injured CJTFs In Hospital(pics) by johnreh: 4:31pm
there is God ooo...
all the bloods they are sharing in Borono ...
ok...
|Re: Governor Shettima Visits Scenes Of Bomb Blast & Injured CJTFs In Hospital(pics) by Eluwilussit(m): 4:31pm
Yeye people. Na now day break. Attack on Boko Haram is no longer an attack on the North and Islam.
|Re: Governor Shettima Visits Scenes Of Bomb Blast & Injured CJTFs In Hospital(pics) by Opistorincos(m): 4:31pm
Good of him
|Re: Governor Shettima Visits Scenes Of Bomb Blast & Injured CJTFs In Hospital(pics) by yedidiah(m): 4:33pm
I think it is time to restrategize in this war against insurgency. Enough of all the talk about "technical defeat" Attacks still happen on a daily basis and deaths recorded.
Truth be told, the insurgents are not as formidable as they were, but they still remain a threat with all half attacks. Our Military and politicians spend more time trying to convince us that the terrorists have been defeated when they should be strategizing on how to round them up completely.
|Re: Governor Shettima Visits Scenes Of Bomb Blast & Injured CJTFs In Hospital(pics) by Amarabae(f): 4:33pm
This governor must know something about the formation of Boko-haram.
|Re: Governor Shettima Visits Scenes Of Bomb Blast & Injured CJTFs In Hospital(pics) by tivta(m): 4:34pm
Boko haram is "technically" defeated...
|Re: Governor Shettima Visits Scenes Of Bomb Blast & Injured CJTFs In Hospital(pics) by Onyekwelu7(m): 4:35pm
nígєríαnѕ wíth pσlítícѕ єєєh, gσvєrnσr víѕítíng thє víctímѕ wíth mícrσphσnє? nαwα σσ
|Re: Governor Shettima Visits Scenes Of Bomb Blast & Injured CJTFs In Hospital(pics) by Judolisco(m): 4:37pm
Boko Haram Pple no dey finish
|Re: Governor Shettima Visits Scenes Of Bomb Blast & Injured CJTFs In Hospital(pics) by ennysuccess(m): 4:37pm
|Re: Governor Shettima Visits Scenes Of Bomb Blast & Injured CJTFs In Hospital(pics) by darfay: 4:37pm
The religion of piz and it's brain washed followers wrecking havoc leaving destruction in their wake
|Re: Governor Shettima Visits Scenes Of Bomb Blast & Injured CJTFs In Hospital(pics) by OCTAVO: 4:41pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Governor Shettima Visits Scenes Of Bomb Blast & Injured CJTFs In Hospital(pics) by Rocketicon(m): 4:42pm
Judolisco:If you ask me na who I go ask... I think Lai Muhammed has the answer.... God save your people
|Re: Governor Shettima Visits Scenes Of Bomb Blast & Injured CJTFs In Hospital(pics) by Jiang: 4:46pm
Icecomrade:
Make you no worry, unimaid itself is a freaking fortress, it's completely surrounded by military, DSS & police personal. Security has being beefed up some more due to the recent slippage of one suicide bomber.
|Re: Governor Shettima Visits Scenes Of Bomb Blast & Injured CJTFs In Hospital(pics) by Thedruggist: 4:49pm
North please wake up, if you continue like this you may lose everything.
|Re: Governor Shettima Visits Scenes Of Bomb Blast & Injured CJTFs In Hospital(pics) by inourcare: 4:51pm
what can we say.
|Re: Governor Shettima Visits Scenes Of Bomb Blast & Injured CJTFs In Hospital(pics) by Mintek: 4:57pm
