Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Islie: 6:14pm
A man believed to be in his early 60s, has set himself ablaze in a rented hotel apartment in Nyanya, a satellite town of Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The incident which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, also saw the entire hotel completely raid by fire, even as the deceased, Dr. Isaac Ojukwu, was equally burnt beyond recognition.

Narrating the ugly incidence to newsmen in Abuja on Friday, the Owner of the burnt Hotel and Associate, Professor at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Sylvanus M. Itodo (MON); said it still remained a shock, how an adult would just wish to take his own life, without a particular known reason.

“We were all sitting together that fateful night (Wednesday night) before he left to watch football match and I also left the hotel premises by 11pm, to go and sleep.

“It was around 12am that I recieved a phone call from one of the boys in the hotel, crying, that my hotel was on fire. Before I could get down here, the flame was everywhere; and it took the efforts of the Federal Fire Service to prevent the inferno from escalating to the surrounding houses,” Itodo lamented.

Our investigation revealed that, the deceased, who hailed from Ohuhu in Umuahia area of Abia State, had been staying in the apartment, Boundary Plaza Hotel, Nyanya, for the past 5 years.

Though we gathered that he was married to a German woman with kids, it was, however, revealed that, none of his family members, including the wife or children, had paid him a visit all through his stay in the hotel.

An eye witness account by his direct neighbour, Ohize Yakubu, who has been living in the hotel apartment since the day of his wedding in 2013; said, those lodging in the hotel made frantic efforts to pull the deceased out of the building but he struggled and ran back into the burning room.

“We went to watch Arsenal and Bayern match that night, I came back to the hotel and Dr. Isaac came in 5 minutes later. After some minutes, I started hearing strange sound from his room, which is directly opposite my room. He was not shouting loud enough, all I could hear was ‘yeh’, ‘yeh’.

“At first, I was scared to open the door, because I didn’t know if it was a robbery attack, until I heard and recognised the voice of one of our neighbours, beckoning on Dr. Isaac to open the door and come out, shouting fire, fire.

“Then I asked my wife to take my son and rush out of the building while I joined other neighbours and we forced his door open, we met him standing in the sitting room while fire was burning in the bedroom.

He was unhurt, we then held his hands and asked him to follow us. All of a sudden, he struggled his way from our hands and ran into the burning room.

“At this point, everyone ran back as the inferno had started escalating and all my belongings got burnt.

My wife only escaped with my son. I was engaged in the process of rescuing Dr. Isaac, and lost all my belongings in the process”, Yakubu narrated.

In the case of Mr. Promise Nkwachukwu Okem, a young man who arrived Nigeria from Ghana, one month ago, he was able to pick a few things from his room (downstairs), before the fire degenerated into the zone.

He, however, said, two ladies who just finished serving the NYSC and searching for jobs, were not that lucky, as they could not pick anything from their rooms, save for their night gowns. “They could not pick anything from their rooms”, Okem said.

As at the time of filing this report, no one could explain in clear terms, what could have gone wrong with the deceased, to have warranted him taking his own life.

Even though the corpse has been deposited at the Asokoro General Hospital by the Police, the family members are yet to arrive Abuja.


http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/17/man-commits-suicide-setting-self-hotel-fire-abuja-photos/

Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:20pm
eeyah! rest in peace man
Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by oyetunder: 6:28pm
Chai!
Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by blehsyn(f): 6:28pm
RIP
Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Joshkid(m): 6:28pm
He'll forever regret that action in eternity angry angry

Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Judah95(m): 6:28pm
When will suicide people have sense eehn? See how Seun and Lalasicala dey cry for them now

Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by orlabass(m): 6:29pm
Put graphics pics...

Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by stonemind(m): 6:29pm
h
Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by divineshare(m): 6:29pm
shuuuu
Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Lanretoye(m): 6:29pm
did he roast?
autopsy shows that the man roasted himself due to the catastrophic bayern vs arsenal match...
arsen Wenger get shame,he suppose follow suit.

Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by ennysuccess(m): 6:29pm
shocked
Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Joshkid(m): 6:29pm
blehsyn:
RIP
fine geh wink
Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Naughtytboy: 6:29pm
J

Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Olateef(m): 6:30pm
The man really roasted himself.. I guess he was probably a suyer seller while alive

Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Ty207: 6:30pm
okay
Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Caustics: 6:30pm
Title clearly states ''Man Commits Suicide By Setting Himself On Fire In Abuja Hotel'' But from the write up and witness reports, there is no evidence that he set himself on fire, started the fire, or committed suicide.
He was unhurt, we then held his hands and asked him to follow us. All of a sudden, he struggled his way from our hands and ran into the burning room.

“At this point, everyone ran back as the inferno had started escalating and all my belongings got burnt.
who knows if there was something so important to him in his hotel room that made him to run back?
Foolish journalism

Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by darfay: 6:30pm
You no fit commit suicide for your house jeje you had to do on someone's property you wan koba am ni

Life no get duplicate o

Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by loomer: 6:30pm
If all of us dey kill ourselves cis of problem, who go remain?
Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by swtman: 6:30pm
Frustration is real
Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Jacksparr0w127: 6:31pm
Joshkid:
He'll forever regret that action in eternity angry angry
A dead man regret? Wonderful!

Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Pascal181: 6:31pm
what a sad end for somebody's father. straight to hell fire.
Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by babyfaceafrica(m): 6:31pm
I hope it is not because arsenal lost to Bayern o?..RIP

Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by originally(m): 6:32pm
OMG
Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Ihavespoken: 6:32pm
very sad ending.
Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Olukat(m): 6:32pm
This story isn't adding up sad sad
Hmmm God is watching oo
RIP to the dead
Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Lawalemi(m): 6:32pm
Fire own is not good naaaw because of the anguish.

Water would be less excruciating.
Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by acada111(f): 6:32pm
Why didn't he kill himself in his house?
Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by policy12: 6:33pm
Hmmm
Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by SalamRushdie: 6:33pm
Arsenal + recession can cause frustration and suicide oooo ...Sad development

Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by SalamRushdie: 6:33pm
acada111:
Why didn't he kill himself in his house?

Very evil man
Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Endtimesmith: 6:34pm
Ohuhu....take his burnt corpse to their welfare union.
Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Billyonaire: 6:34pm
A soul who couldnt figure out his purpose in life, just a coward. Taking the easy way out.

