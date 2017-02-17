₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Islie: 6:14pm
A man believed to be in his early 60s, has set himself ablaze in a rented hotel apartment in Nyanya, a satellite town of Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/17/man-commits-suicide-setting-self-hotel-fire-abuja-photos/
|Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:20pm
eeyah! rest in peace man
|Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by oyetunder: 6:28pm
Chai!
|Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by blehsyn(f): 6:28pm
RIP
|Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Joshkid(m): 6:28pm
He'll forever regret that action in eternity
|Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Judah95(m): 6:28pm
When will suicide people have sense eehn? See how Seun and Lalasicala dey cry for them now
|Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by orlabass(m): 6:29pm
Put graphics pics...
|Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by stonemind(m): 6:29pm
h
|Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by divineshare(m): 6:29pm
shuuuu
|Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Lanretoye(m): 6:29pm
did he roast?
autopsy shows that the man roasted himself due to the catastrophic bayern vs arsenal match...
arsen Wenger get shame,he suppose follow suit.
|Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by ennysuccess(m): 6:29pm
|Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Joshkid(m): 6:29pm
blehsyn:fine geh
|Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Naughtytboy: 6:29pm
J
|Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Olateef(m): 6:30pm
The man really roasted himself.. I guess he was probably a suyer seller while alive
|Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Ty207: 6:30pm
okay
|Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Caustics: 6:30pm
Title clearly states ''Man Commits Suicide By Setting Himself On Fire In Abuja Hotel'' But from the write up and witness reports, there is no evidence that he set himself on fire, started the fire, or committed suicide.
He was unhurt, we then held his hands and asked him to follow us. All of a sudden, he struggled his way from our hands and ran into the burning room.who knows if there was something so important to him in his hotel room that made him to run back?
Foolish journalism
|Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by darfay: 6:30pm
You no fit commit suicide for your house jeje you had to do on someone's property you wan koba am ni
Life no get duplicate o
|Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by loomer: 6:30pm
If all of us dey kill ourselves cis of problem, who go remain?
|Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by swtman: 6:30pm
Frustration is real
|Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Jacksparr0w127: 6:31pm
Joshkid:A dead man regret? Wonderful!
|Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Pascal181: 6:31pm
what a sad end for somebody's father. straight to hell fire.
|Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by babyfaceafrica(m): 6:31pm
I hope it is not because arsenal lost to Bayern o?..RIP
|Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by originally(m): 6:32pm
OMG
|Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Ihavespoken: 6:32pm
very sad ending.
|Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Olukat(m): 6:32pm
This story isn't adding up
Hmmm God is watching oo
RIP to the dead
|Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Lawalemi(m): 6:32pm
Fire own is not good naaaw because of the anguish.
Water would be less excruciating.
|Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by acada111(f): 6:32pm
Why didn't he kill himself in his house?
|Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by policy12: 6:33pm
Hmmm
|Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by SalamRushdie: 6:33pm
Arsenal + recession can cause frustration and suicide oooo ...Sad development
|Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by SalamRushdie: 6:33pm
acada111:
Very evil man
|Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Endtimesmith: 6:34pm
Ohuhu....take his burnt corpse to their welfare union.
|Re: Suicidal Man Sets Himself On Fire In Hotel In Abuja (pics) by Billyonaire: 6:34pm
A soul who couldnt figure out his purpose in life, just a coward. Taking the easy way out.
