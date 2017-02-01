₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 7:39pm
Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie was in Ghana for Press Conference of Kofas Media's New Movie. While in Ghana,he visited former president of Ghana, John Jerry Rawlings at his residence.Finally legend has met a legend!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/pete-edochie-meets-former-ghana.html?m=1
|Re: Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by Chuzzyblog2: 8:27pm
Legendary!!! Beard Gang
|Re: Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by mykelmeezy(m): 8:27pm
I really have nothing to say
|Re: Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by saint047(m): 8:27pm
This is good news for Democracy
|Re: Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 8:27pm
They look so much alike
|Re: Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by Qmerit(m): 8:28pm
Handsom Man.
|Re: Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by slurryeye: 8:28pm
They look like brothers
Men of wisdom
In Pete Edochie's voice
"A man who hangs around a beautiful girl without saying a word ends up fetching water for guests at her wedding"
"Drinking garri doesn't mean you're poor but allowing it to swell before drinking is poverty"
"Whoever presents his own head to break coconut would not be able to partake in the eating of the coconut"
|Re: Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by Pascalin90: 8:28pm
He try.
|Re: Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by expee06(m): 8:28pm
pete edochie standing out.
|Re: Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by smartmey61(m): 8:29pm
Chuzzyblog2:sighted
|Re: Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by jbaby265(f): 8:29pm
Legend of nollywood
|Re: Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by Kingxway: 8:30pm
Pete Edochie and his unique ways. Always rolling with his pals and mates. While others are visiting the current president, Edochie is busy rolling with former presdo
|Re: Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by smartmey61(m): 8:30pm
LEGEND. baba come to Oil city oooo
|Re: Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by yjgm(m): 8:30pm
Just watching a movie of his on AM Epic titled "lthe tyrant king"
|Re: Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by unclezuma: 8:30pm
|Re: Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by opribo(m): 8:31pm
Worthy ambassador sir.
|Re: Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by mohciz69(m): 8:31pm
We need men like Rawlings right now in Nigeria
|Re: Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by WhiteNoise(m): 8:32pm
#Connect
|Re: Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by inourcare: 8:32pm
Nice Time Right?
|Re: Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by nairalandfreak: 8:32pm
Legend kor Guiness ni.
|Re: Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by CRAPHA96(m): 8:32pm
the only man I like than my great awolowo
So much like his acting skills...what a rare gem
|Re: Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by Benita27(f): 8:33pm
I just like this man.
|Re: Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by ichommy(m): 8:33pm
Baba Pete Voice eh.
|Re: Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by odogwu2007: 8:33pm
Chief Pete Edochie 100% Legend
|Re: Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by Tenplet(m): 8:34pm
Gallant men who are conquerd fame
|Re: Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by sassieconte: 8:34pm
Like Pete like Rawlings. We need a Rawlings in Nigeria to help us weed off these bad eggs called polithiefians...
|Re: Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by Shortyy(f): 8:34pm
Go Zaddy!!
|Re: Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by 2016v2017: 8:37pm
mohciz69:
|Re: Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by Tenplet(m): 8:37pm
Am gona be more famous dan both combined
|Re: Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by Tenplet(m): 8:38pm
Am gona be more famous dan both combined cox my music rocks
|Re: Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by 2016v2017: 8:39pm
sassieconte:
|Re: Pete Edochie Visits John Rawlings In Ghana (Photos) by Khrisfame(m): 8:40pm
