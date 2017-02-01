They look like brothers



Men of wisdom



In Pete Edochie's voice



"A man who hangs around a beautiful girl without saying a word ends up fetching water for guests at her wedding"



"Drinking garri doesn't mean you're poor but allowing it to swell before drinking is poverty"



"Whoever presents his own head to break coconut would not be able to partake in the eating of the coconut"