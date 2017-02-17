₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,747,225 members, 3,371,311 topics. Date: Friday, 17 February 2017 at 11:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) (7874 Views)
Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos / Man Kills His Girlfriend For Dumping Him (photos) / Husband Kills His Wife Over Her Father’s Inheritance (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 9:23pm
As shared by an online user:
"While washing her husband's clothes, she found a used condom in one of the pockets of his trousers. She challenged him to explain how the used condom got there. This led to a great argument wherein the man killed her and hid her corpse under their matrimonial bed. May God save us."
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/man-kills-his-wife-after-she-confronted.html?m=1
http://www.herald.co.zw/hubby-kills-wife-over-used-condom/
1 Share
|Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 9:23pm
more photos...
|Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by Adaowerri111: 9:26pm
Am I suppose to believe this?
3 Likes
|Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by ufuosman: 9:29pm
Real life or film?
1 Like
|Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 9:30pm
ThisIsNaijaBlog:
U won post more photos
U well sooo
U well
2 Likes
|Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by silvercute(m): 9:40pm
That lady is enjoying her sleep you here saying bulls hit stories
1 Like
|Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by herzern(m): 10:29pm
RIP.
|Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by Kennitrust: 10:30pm
a beautiful woman like this could not satisfy this infidel called horsban. oh ! what a pretty waste.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 10:30pm
Zimbabwe again?
|Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by jojothegreat(m): 10:30pm
Ok
|Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by IecheM(m): 10:31pm
With all these her assets the man still went ahead to cheat on her.
May God help us
RIP
2 Likes
|Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by Daniel058(m): 10:32pm
Just like that? She's now a dead person..
No, Chukwu ekwekwana!
|Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by prettythicksme(m): 10:32pm
|Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by mentorandfriend(m): 10:32pm
Ladies, marry a sensible man. Instead of marrying to be married, enjoyed your singleness and make it a blast.
1 Like
|Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by Lastpharoah33(m): 10:34pm
Even the few days old valentine groove couldn't avert this.... Gross
|Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by Uzor644: 10:35pm
I often wonder y most women like and marry broke men who beat and cheat on them when there r numerous gentlemen that will be begging for their attention. I wonder if they reason through their anus.
I just pray the police catch him and use him to teach his 'likes' a lesson.
|Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by 247NaijaGist: 10:36pm
Zimbabwe and their news... Just like Kenya
Unbelievable! Woman Catches Her Own Husband Having Anal S*x With Another Man...and This Happened>>>https://uzomediangr.wordpress.com/2017/02/17/unbelievable-woman-catches-her-own-husband-having-anal-sx-with-another-man-and-this-happened/
|Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by Iamwrath: 10:36pm
Zimbabwe ??
|Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by crotonite(m): 10:36pm
people are heartless and wicked
|Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by akblings(m): 10:37pm
Conji na bastard...
See fyn babe with good shape..
Now the man will be like "is d work of d devil"...
3 Likes
|Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by Pennyways: 10:38pm
A very busty lady there
But the location of the last pic looks like osun state
1 Like
|Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by moshino(m): 10:39pm
IecheM:
No matter the size of bush meat a hunter kills in one hunting day, he never stops hunting.
2 Likes
|Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by swtman: 10:40pm
From were ??
|Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by wizkidblogger(f): 10:40pm
Chai
|Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by iSoftTouch(m): 10:41pm
|Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by shewa88(m): 10:42pm
RIP
|Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 10:42pm
lies fake news
1 Like
|Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by sfinkzslot(m): 10:46pm
this is so so
|Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by Pidgin2(f): 10:47pm
Just like that?
|Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by grayht(m): 10:48pm
Big Black Waist no go make me late for night work..
ǝʌıʇɔǝdsɹǝd ʇuǝɹǝɟɟıp ɐ ɯoɹɟ ǝɟıl ʇɐ ʞool oʇ ǝʌɐɥ noʎ sǝɯıʇǝɯos
..
|Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by DavidOluyale(m): 10:49pm
looks fake.
|Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by madgoat(m): 11:06pm
Chai.. See as this man just waste this free arse and vagina
1 Like
Bank Transfer Blues - Real Conversations With A Yahoo Boy / Police Arraign Beggar For Absconding With Colleagues’ N250,000 / Couple Chained Houseboy To Death.
Viewing this topic: 666Antichrist, kesprime(m), donsunny22(m), Codyt(m), HUMPHERY(m), muffyt05, landinfo, olalerey(m), agboskipool(m), doctore212(m), flourish001(m), Cherokee(m), OmidinaKayode, gbadexy(m), shugasofttouch, Eecho(m), Toslayem(f), henrygold100, Peachess(f), innocentchuks(m), zikam(m), Moisugarr, PerfectFortune and 62 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11