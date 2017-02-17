₦airaland Forum

Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 9:23pm
As shared by an online user:
"While washing her husband's clothes, she found a used condom in one of the pockets of his trousers. She challenged him to explain how the used condom got there. This led to a great argument wherein the man killed her and hid her corpse under their matrimonial bed. May God save us."



http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/man-kills-his-wife-after-she-confronted.html?m=1


A 24-year-old Chitungwiza woman was on Saturday allegedly beaten to death by her husband following an altercation over a used condom she had found in his pockets while doing laundry.

Police confirmed the incident yesterday and said investigations were underway.

Police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi expressed concern over the increase in crimes of passion.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of suspected murder in which a 24-year-old female was found dead in her house in Chitungwiza.

“On 11 February 2017 at around 0100 hours, the now deceased had a quarrel with her 34-year-old husband over a used condom that she had found in one of her husband’s pockets while doing laundry,” she said.

Chief Supt Nyathi said on Sunday at around 8am, the informant who is the husband’s sister-in-law, and had heard the quarrel, went to investigate in the woman’s house after being attracted by an unpleasant smell.

“She opened the door and found the body under the bed facing downwards with a string around the neck, a swollen face and blood coming out of the mouth,” she said.

A report was then made to the police and the body was taken to a hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police are disturbed that crimes of passion continue to rise in spite of our efforts to urge people to seek a third person for assistance, to settle down misunderstandings.

“We will, however, continue to emphasise that couples should not try to resolve such disputes on their own as in most cases, they end up worsening the situation,” Chief Supt Nyathi said.

The latest incident comes after at least 46 people were murdered in various parts of the country since the beginning of the year, with some of the cases due to crimes of passion and armed robberies.

This comes as the force and its counterparts in the region recently conducted research to analyse the nature and extent of murder crimes.

Of the 46 killed, 40 were murdered in January alone, while the other six were killed this month.

Police chief spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said the force was concerned with the murder cases.

She said a joint study conducted by Sadc countries to analyse the nature and extent of crimes of passion in the region indicated that in general; the majority of passion killing occur between a husband and wife.

Passion killing cases are as a result of infidelity, jealous, poverty, unequal power relations, drug abuse and cultural beliefs.

The 31-35 year age group was the most prominent in passion killing, with most perpetrators being men.


http://www.herald.co.zw/hubby-kills-wife-over-used-condom/

1 Share

Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 9:23pm
more photos...
Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by Adaowerri111: 9:26pm
Am I suppose to believe this?

3 Likes

Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by ufuosman: 9:29pm
Real life or film?

1 Like

Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 9:30pm
ThisIsNaijaBlog:
more photos...


U won post more photos

U well sooo

U well undecided

2 Likes

Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by silvercute(m): 9:40pm
That lady is enjoying her sleep you here saying bulls hit stories

1 Like

Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by herzern(m): 10:29pm
RIP.
Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by Kennitrust: 10:30pm
a beautiful woman like this could not satisfy this infidel called horsban. oh shocked! what a pretty waste.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 10:30pm
Zimbabwe again?
Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by jojothegreat(m): 10:30pm
Ok
Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by IecheM(m): 10:31pm
With all these her assets the man still went ahead to cheat on her.
May God help us

RIP

2 Likes

Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by Daniel058(m): 10:32pm
Just like that? She's now a dead person..

No, Chukwu ekwekwana!
Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by prettythicksme(m): 10:32pm
shocked shocked
Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by mentorandfriend(m): 10:32pm
Ladies, marry a sensible man. Instead of marrying to be married, enjoyed your singleness and make it a blast.

1 Like

Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by Lastpharoah33(m): 10:34pm
Even the few days old valentine groove couldn't avert this.... Gross
Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by Uzor644: 10:35pm
I often wonder y most women like and marry broke men who beat and cheat on them when there r numerous gentlemen that will be begging for their attention. I wonder if they reason through their anus.
I just pray the police catch him and use him to teach his 'likes' a lesson.

Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by 247NaijaGist: 10:36pm
Zimbabwe and their news... Just like Kenya wink



Unbelievable! Woman Catches Her Own Husband Having Anal S*x With Another Man...and This Happened>>>https://uzomediangr.wordpress.com/2017/02/17/unbelievable-woman-catches-her-own-husband-having-anal-sx-with-another-man-and-this-happened/
Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by Iamwrath: 10:36pm
Zimbabwe ??
Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by crotonite(m): 10:36pm
people are heartless and wicked
Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by akblings(m): 10:37pm
Conji na bastard...
See fyn babe with good shape..
Now the man will be like "is d work of d devil"...
undecided

3 Likes

Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by Pennyways: 10:38pm
A very busty lady there




But the location of the last pic looks like osun state

1 Like

Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by moshino(m): 10:39pm
IecheM:
With all these her assets the man still went ahead to cheat on her.
May God help us

RIP

No matter the size of bush meat a hunter kills in one hunting day, he never stops hunting.

2 Likes

Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by swtman: 10:40pm
From were ??
Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by wizkidblogger(f): 10:40pm
Chai
Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by iSoftTouch(m): 10:41pm
Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by shewa88(m): 10:42pm
RIP
Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 10:42pm
lies fake news

1 Like

Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by sfinkzslot(m): 10:46pm
this is so so
Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by Pidgin2(f): 10:47pm
sad Just like that?
Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by grayht(m): 10:48pm
Big Black Waist no go make me late for night work..







ǝʌıʇɔǝdsɹǝd ʇuǝɹǝɟɟıp ɐ ɯoɹɟ ǝɟıl ʇɐ ʞool oʇ ǝʌɐɥ noʎ sǝɯıʇǝɯos
..
Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by DavidOluyale(m): 10:49pm
looks fake.
Re: Zimbawean Man Kills His Wife Over Used Condom (Photos) by madgoat(m): 11:06pm
Chai.. See as this man just waste this free arse and vagina

1 Like

