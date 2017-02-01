₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by PrettyCrystal: 9:09pm
According to multiple reports trending online, a Nigerian Pastor based in Houston has been accused of almost killing his wife over money after reportedly stabbed her with a kitchen knife.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/nigerian-pastor-based-in-us-allegedly.html
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by Omudia11: 9:10pm
Ok
|Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by PrettyCrystal: 9:10pm
1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by informant001: 9:14pm
this is serious
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:15pm
The Heading Should Be:
A Nigerian Pastorprenuer Based In US Stabbed Someone That Is A Threat To His Business..
60 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by doublewisdom: 9:19pm
Did she steal church offering? End time pastor .
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by gbosaa(m): 9:21pm
PrettyCrystal:
Was the wife messing with the tithe?
9 Likes
iamtiredoflife: 9:31pm
Money is the root of all EVIL.
Be Warned...
Money is the root of all EVIL.
Be Warned...
Meanwhile, pls i want to sell my facebook page with 38k likes.
if you want to buy the page, kindly call/sms/whatsapp- 07064272729
Thanks
2 Likes
Flexherbal(m): 9:31pm
Very bad!
Some people love money, more than human life.
Very bad!
Some people love money, more than human life.
Every knowledge you have should be used to better the world.
http://www.nairaland.com/2913203/herbal-tea-secrete-fathers-used in curing PreMAture ExPULsion and E.D
|Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by emeijeh(m): 9:31pm
What money?!
Tithe abi na offering or na special project seed , or maybe first fruit.
The money must have been so dear to the
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by blackaxe78: 9:32pm
Trump must hear about this!
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by grandstar(m): 9:32pm
Odikwa serious
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by WHOcarex: 9:32pm
Hian!
|Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by Tazmode(m): 9:32pm
Wahala dey
So instead of her to get first aid in order to avoid any infection, she decided to pose for a snapshot? Was she gathering evidence or what?
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by Tolulopefinest(m): 9:32pm
The power of MONEY
It can do and undo
|Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by soath(m): 9:32pm
Fine woman
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by juntod: 9:33pm
I don't believe any story from anyone who's first thought is to take pictures for social media.
12 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by sammuell(m): 9:33pm
Even pastor no dy take money play dis kin time
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by Tpave(m): 9:33pm
Can you imagine? This a lesson for the gullible followers./congregation.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by ipobarecriminals: 9:33pm
them Don transport their Niagara mentality go yonder? Look like those people from that side.Our dad/mum in the house
|Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:34pm
This is serious. Thank God no life was lost.
|Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by HRich(m): 9:34pm
I came to check the Pastor's name
Disappointed
|Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by princeonx: 9:34pm
Give me some money!
No, I won't!
Why? You have started!
Started what? Or its you that have started!
Is it me you're talking to like that?
No, it's your shadow!
Gban kri krin gba (in kitchen), find a knife! Then chum!!
Wife ran out, took a picture and forwarded to all whatsapp contact and told them to share on whatsapp, facebook, youtube, metube, ustube, everywhere lol
Pastor ran outside too after wife! Just thank your God that I am daddy and you are mommy!! If you were a nurse, na kill I for kill you as we dey for Houston.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by darbeelicous(f): 9:34pm
lolz.. she wanted to rob God!
|Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by Vickiweezy(m): 9:34pm
Quote: Nigeria.... Just like tortoise... always in every story
See this one, Him think say na Naija here wey you go commit go scot free, you go rock jail small make your head clear small.
how much be the money sef?
|Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by walosky: 9:34pm
PrettyCrystal:what's his name and tribe, you usrless and stupid Op?
Nsme?
|Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by Godfullsam(m): 9:35pm
By there dressing you shall know them.
They are the most Nigerians in the UK
They are the most Nigerians involve in pastorial work
They are the AFON...... complete the rest.
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by Omagago(m): 9:35pm
Hmmm
1 Share
