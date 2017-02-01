Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos (23857 Views)

Source; According to multiple reports trending online, a Nigerian Pastor based in Houston has been accused of almost killing his wife over money after reportedly stabbed her with a kitchen knife.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/nigerian-pastor-based-in-us-allegedly.html 1 Like 2 Shares

Ok

this is serious 1 Like

The Heading Should Be:







A Nigerian Pastorprenuer Based In US Stabbed Someone That Is A Threat To His Business.. 60 Likes 4 Shares

Did she steal church offering? End time pastor . 5 Likes 1 Share

Was the wife messing with the tithe? Was the wife messing with the tithe? 9 Likes

Money is the root of all EVIL.

Some people love money, more than human life.



Every knowledge you have should be used to better the world.

Some people love money, more than human life.

Every knowledge you have should be used to better the world.

What money?!

Tithe abi na offering or na special project seed , or maybe first fruit.

The money must have been so dear to the pastor Jack the ripper 6 Likes







Trump must hear about this! Trump must hear about this! 4 Likes

Odikwa serious 1 Like

Hian!

Wahala dey



So instead of her to get first aid in order to avoid any infection, she decided to pose for a snapshot? Was she gathering evidence or what? 3 Likes



















It can do and undo The power of MONEYIt can do and undo

Fine woman 2 Likes

I don't believe any story from anyone who's first thought is to take pictures for social media. 12 Likes

Even pastor no dy take money play dis kin time 3 Likes

Can you imagine? This a lesson for the gullible followers./congregation. 3 Likes

them Don transport their Niagara mentality go yonder? Look like those people from that side.Our dad/mum in the house them Don transport their Niagara mentality go yonder? Look like those people from that side.Our dad/mum in the house

This is serious. Thank God no life was lost.

Give me some money!

No, I won't!

Why? You have started!

Started what? Or its you that have started!

Is it me you're talking to like that?

No, it's your shadow!



Gban kri krin gba (in kitchen), find a knife! Then chum!!



Wife ran out, took a picture and forwarded to all whatsapp contact and told them to share on whatsapp, facebook, youtube, metube, ustube, everywhere lol



Pastor ran outside too after wife! Just thank your God that I am daddy and you are mommy!! If you were a nurse, na kill I for kill you as we dey for Houston. 3 Likes

she wanted to rob God! lolz..she wanted to rob God!

Nigeria.... Just like tortoise... always in every story











See this one, Him think say na Naija here wey you go commit go scot free, you go rock jail small make your head clear small.

how much be the money sef? Quote:See this one, Him think say na Naija here wey you go commit go scot free, you go rock jail small make your head clear small.how much be the money sef?

According to multiple reports trending online, a Nigerian Pastor based in Houston has been accused of almost killing his wife over money after reportedly stabbed her with a kitchen knife.



what's his name and tribe, you usrless and stupid Op?









what's his name and tribe, you usrless and stupid Op?

By there dressing you shall know them.





They are the most Nigerians in the UK





They are the most Nigerians involve in pastorial work





They are the AFON...... complete the rest. 4 Likes