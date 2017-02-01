₦airaland Forum

Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by PrettyCrystal: 9:09pm
According to multiple reports trending online, a Nigerian Pastor based in Houston has been accused of almost killing his wife over money after reportedly stabbed her with a kitchen knife.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/nigerian-pastor-based-in-us-allegedly.html

Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by Omudia11: 9:10pm
Ok
Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by PrettyCrystal: 9:10pm
see more >>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/nigerian-pastor-based-in-us-allegedly.html

Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by informant001: 9:14pm
this is serious

Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:15pm
The Heading Should Be:



A Nigerian Pastorprenuer Based In US Stabbed Someone That Is A Threat To His Business..

Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by doublewisdom: 9:19pm
Did she steal church offering? End time pastor .

Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by gbosaa(m): 9:21pm
PrettyCrystal:
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44

Was the wife messing with the tithe?

Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by iamtiredoflife: 9:31pm
Money is the root of all EVIL.
Be Warned...

Money is the root of all EVIL.
Be Warned...

if you want to buy the page, kindly call/sms/whatsapp- 07064272729
Thanks

Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by Flexherbal(m): 9:31pm
Very bad!

Some people love money, more than human life.

Every knowledge you have should be used to better the world.
http://www.nairaland.com/2913203/herbal-tea-secrete-fathers-used in curing PreMAture ExPULsion and E.D
Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by emeijeh(m): 9:31pm
What money?!
Tithe abi na offering or na special project seed , or maybe first fruit.
The money must have been so dear to the pastor Jack the ripper

Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by blackaxe78: 9:32pm
grin grin grin


Trump must hear about this!

Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by grandstar(m): 9:32pm
Odikwa serious

Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by WHOcarex: 9:32pm
Hian!
Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by Tazmode(m): 9:32pm
Wahala dey

So instead of her to get first aid in order to avoid any infection, she decided to pose for a snapshot? undecided Was she gathering evidence or what?

Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by Tolulopefinest(m): 9:32pm
The power of MONEY








It can do and undo grin
Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by soath(m): 9:32pm
Fine woman

Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by juntod: 9:33pm
I don't believe any story from anyone who's first thought is to take pictures for social media.

Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by sammuell(m): 9:33pm
Even pastor no dy take money play dis kin time

Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by Tpave(m): 9:33pm
Can you imagine? This a lesson for the gullible followers./congregation.

Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by ipobarecriminals: 9:33pm
sad them Don transport their Niagara mentality go yonder? Look like those people from that side.Our dad/mum in the house
Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:34pm
This is serious. Thank God no life was lost.
Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by HRich(m): 9:34pm
I came to check the Pastor's name






Disappointed
Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by princeonx: 9:34pm
Give me some money!
No, I won't!
Why? You have started!
Started what? Or its you that have started!
Is it me you're talking to like that?
No, it's your shadow!

Gban kri krin gba (in kitchen), find a knife! Then chum!!

Wife ran out, took a picture and forwarded to all whatsapp contact and told them to share on whatsapp, facebook, youtube, metube, ustube, everywhere lol

Pastor ran outside too after wife! Just thank your God that I am daddy and you are mommy!! If you were a nurse, na kill I for kill you as we dey for Houston.

Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by darbeelicous(f): 9:34pm
lolz.. grin grin she wanted to rob God! grin grin
Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by Vickiweezy(m): 9:34pm
Quote: Nigeria.... Just like tortoise... always in every story grin grin grin grin grin





See this one, Him think say na Naija here wey you go commit go scot free, you go rock jail small make your head clear small.
how much be the money sef?
Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by walosky: 9:34pm
PrettyCrystal:
According to multiple reports trending online, a Nigerian Pastor based in Houston has been accused of almost killing his wife over money after reportedly stabbed her with a kitchen knife.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/pnigerian-pastor-based-in-us-allegedly.html
what's his name and tribe, you usrless and stupid Op?




Nsme?
Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by Godfullsam(m): 9:35pm
By there dressing you shall know them.


They are the most Nigerians in the UK


They are the most Nigerians involve in pastorial work


They are the AFON...... complete the rest.

Re: Nigerian Pastor In Houston, US, Stabs His Wife Over Money. Graphic Photos by Omagago(m): 9:35pm
Hmmm

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

