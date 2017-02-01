₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Twin Brothers And A Man Clash In Kano (Graphic Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 9:29pm
A serious clash between twin brothers and one young man left one seriously wounded in Lake Ja'en Makera local government Gwale in Kano. According to multiple online reports, the young men who engaged in the bloody fight were apparently drunk as one of the twin brother had his hand severely injured.
He was rushed to the hospital by his brother and other residents before arrival of the police to restore caalm in the area. The other young man was also arrested and taken into custody.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/graphic-photos-of-bloody-clash-between.html
|Re: Twin Brothers And A Man Clash In Kano (Graphic Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 9:30pm
|Re: Twin Brothers And A Man Clash In Kano (Graphic Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 9:37pm
this is very unfortunate
|Re: Twin Brothers And A Man Clash In Kano (Graphic Photos) by ImadeUReadThis: 9:38pm
Cow brains at work
|Re: Twin Brothers And A Man Clash In Kano (Graphic Photos) by innoken(m): 9:46pm
OK which thumb come dey show for the wrapped hand?
|Re: Twin Brothers And A Man Clash In Kano (Graphic Photos) by herzern(m): 9:59pm
NPF has lost it.
|Re: Twin Brothers And A Man Clash In Kano (Graphic Photos) by gqboyy(m): 9:59pm
Dude is no match for the ghetto twins
|Re: Twin Brothers And A Man Clash In Kano (Graphic Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 10:00pm
See that Police man o.
|Re: Twin Brothers And A Man Clash In Kano (Graphic Photos) by tobtap: 10:00pm
ANIMALS
|Re: Twin Brothers And A Man Clash In Kano (Graphic Photos) by uc4uandc(m): 10:01pm
Mumu full North...
|Re: Twin Brothers And A Man Clash In Kano (Graphic Photos) by holatimmy(f): 10:01pm
Ehya
|Re: Twin Brothers And A Man Clash In Kano (Graphic Photos) by Category1: 10:01pm
herzern:That man is perceiving something...
Cocaine cocaine...
|Re: Twin Brothers And A Man Clash In Kano (Graphic Photos) by Category1: 10:01pm
C. Jjjj
|Re: Twin Brothers And A Man Clash In Kano (Graphic Photos) by tigonana: 10:02pm
Abokii
|Re: Twin Brothers And A Man Clash In Kano (Graphic Photos) by jojothegreat(m): 10:02pm
Good.... Next!! !!
|Re: Twin Brothers And A Man Clash In Kano (Graphic Photos) by Xeedorf: 10:03pm
Gambari pa fulani koni ejo ninu.
|Re: Twin Brothers And A Man Clash In Kano (Graphic Photos) by Kennyodinye: 10:03pm
two fools
|Re: Twin Brothers And A Man Clash In Kano (Graphic Photos) by dfrost: 10:03pm
War? What is it good for? Absolutely nothing - Jackie and Tucker
|Re: Twin Brothers And A Man Clash In Kano (Graphic Photos) by LordXaaan: 10:04pm
Efcc has been more up and doing since Buhari left the country
|Re: Twin Brothers And A Man Clash In Kano (Graphic Photos) by noeloge82(m): 10:04pm
Whats this officer doing
Could it be his sniffing the rod?
Really?
Nawa for d officer
|Re: Twin Brothers And A Man Clash In Kano (Graphic Photos) by Goahead(m): 10:04pm
This happened in Kano or in the ruins of Allepo?
|Re: Twin Brothers And A Man Clash In Kano (Graphic Photos) by charlesadams926(m): 10:05pm
op this isn't considered graphic... I was expecting brain matter or at least intestines all over the place.
|Re: Twin Brothers And A Man Clash In Kano (Graphic Photos) by TechEnthusiast(m): 10:05pm
I dont like the way you guys are behaving,if you cant say something good,keep shut.What is the meaning of aboki?
|Re: Twin Brothers And A Man Clash In Kano (Graphic Photos) by passyhansome(m): 10:08pm
Liverpoolfc
|Re: Twin Brothers And A Man Clash In Kano (Graphic Photos) by nairalandfreak: 10:10pm
Gambari
|Re: Twin Brothers And A Man Clash In Kano (Graphic Photos) by Khris3(m): 10:10pm
|Re: Twin Brothers And A Man Clash In Kano (Graphic Photos) by comshots(m): 10:11pm
Na babe cause their fight.
|Re: Twin Brothers And A Man Clash In Kano (Graphic Photos) by nikko1: 10:12pm
|Re: Twin Brothers And A Man Clash In Kano (Graphic Photos) by kabrud: 10:13pm
uc4uandc:
ImadeUReadThis:
tobtap:
tigonana:
U mean there are no cases like this in the south?
|Re: Twin Brothers And A Man Clash In Kano (Graphic Photos) by noziz(m): 10:22pm
sey na okogan dem be na
|Re: Twin Brothers And A Man Clash In Kano (Graphic Photos) by 982ABU(m): 10:23pm
false info. where did zuma mentioned twince brother
