Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again (15796 Views)

Soldier Tortures Man Who Was Accused Of Stealing Phone In Awka / Man Who Duped A Woman Of N1.3M In Delta Caught & Beaten (Photos) / Picture Of A Policeman Who's Hand Was Chopped Off In While Trying 2 Catch A Bus (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





See thread here



He was caught again stealing and given the beaten of his life.I think he needs deliverance!





Source: Remember the phone thief whose photos went viral after his hand was cut off in Delta?See thread here http://www.nairaland.com/3060459/phone-thiefs-hand-cut-delta#up He was caught again stealing and given the beaten of his life.I think he needs deliverance!Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/phone-thief-whose-hand-was-cut-off.html

definitely a kleptomaniac, you need Jesus.. definitely a kleptomaniac, you need Jesus.. 20 Likes 1 Share





But make dem leave the hand, so that e fit use am de chop Eba and incase e marry e fit use d hand de touch e Wife faffles



If they cut this hand, when the guy won marry were dere go come put the wedding ring



Maybe his nose or head Make there just pluck e two eyes comotBut make dem leave the hand, so that e fit use am de chop Eba and incase e marry e fit use d hand de touch e Wife fafflesIf they cut this hand, when the guy won marry were dere go come put the wedding ringMaybe his nose or head 10 Likes 2 Shares

Peak! Its in You... 10 Likes 1 Share

This young man needs help..



I see greatness in him... 18 Likes 1 Share

Hand n you're still stealing?

Off with his head already.

If this one see gun na 1001th way to die o 2 Likes 1 Share

He needs a psychologist and not a man of god 2 Likes 1 Share

What else can I say? Let me type for front page sake







Modified- Let's pray for him 3 Likes









Losing his hand should have taught him enough lesson. He surely needs prayers. Is he a cleptomaniacLosing his hand should have taught him enough lesson. He surely needs prayers. 3 Likes

The Seun Egbegbe 6 Likes 1 Share

Mehn. this one is strong.





Sometimes even counseling can't help somebody who is kleptomaniac,they will always have the urge to steal 2 Likes

Upon say dem give am short sleeve for one hand... nah wa ooo... 3 Likes

pyyxxaro:

Make there just pluck e two eyes comot



But make dem leave the hand, so that e fit use am de chop Eba and incase e marry e fit use d hand de touch e Wife faffles



If they cut this hand, when the guy won marry were dere go come put the wedding ring



Maybe his nose or head 9 Likes

naijaboiy:

I think this will educate people that jungle justice doesn't really scare these thieves away.







Had it been he had his two eyes plucked off and his two legs shattered.



This thread would never have been created. The jungle justice inflicted on him isn't too severe my brother.Had it been he had his two eyes plucked off and his two legs shattered.This thread would never have been created. 2 Likes

This one's own is strong.



I think this will educate people that jungle justice doesn't really scare these thieves away. A better and more effective method should be employed in curbing these vices.



Some of these people need mental rehabilitation not just arrested and locked up in jail. 3 Likes 1 Share

cut one leg off. cut one leg off.





Call/Whatsapp Consulting Buzz on 09094536837 Are you in need of quick cashCall/Whatsapp Consulting Buzz on 09094536837

nawa for some people sef





What was done 'by anybody' to rehabilitate the young boy and change his finances after the first incident You guys can keep blaming the poor boy but here is an important question........What was done 'byto rehabilitate the young boy and change his finances after the first incident 8 Likes 4 Shares

Another seun 1 Like

Na Rehab sure pass o.



Na "werenity" be this one, no be ordinary.

Cut the 2nd one pls

pyyxxaro:

Make there just pluck e two eyes comot



But make dem leave the hand, so that e fit use am de chop Eba and incase e marry e fit use d hand de touch e Wife faffles



If they cut this hand, when the guy won marry were dere go come put the wedding ring



Maybe his nose or head

What are you saying? What are you saying?

When was sharia introduced in there? 4 Likes

Curse they follow am 1 Like

That dude is really overwhelmed with beating. He has been duly served and he is now humble. 3 Likes

I count him braver who overcomes his desires than who conquers his enemies for the hardest victory is the victory over one's self. 6 Likes 1 Share





It has stopped being normal The boy is obviously under the influence of something....It has stopped being normal 1 Like

naijaboiy:

This one's own is strong.



I think this will educate people that jungle justice doesn't really scare these thieves away. A better and more effective method should be employed in curbing these vices.



Some of these people need mental rehabilitation not just arrested and locked up in jail. jungle justice reduced criminal activities in warri jungle justice reduced criminal activities in warrijungle justice reduced criminal activities in warri