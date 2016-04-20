₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,747,225 members, 3,371,311 topics. Date: Friday, 17 February 2017 at 11:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again (15796 Views)
Soldier Tortures Man Who Was Accused Of Stealing Phone In Awka / Man Who Duped A Woman Of N1.3M In Delta Caught & Beaten (Photos) / Picture Of A Policeman Who's Hand Was Chopped Off In While Trying 2 Catch A Bus (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again by chimere66: 9:30pm
Remember the phone thief whose photos went viral after his hand was cut off in Delta?
See thread here http://www.nairaland.com/3060459/phone-thiefs-hand-cut-delta#up
He was caught again stealing and given the beaten of his life.I think he needs deliverance!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/phone-thief-whose-hand-was-cut-off.html
|Re: Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again by GiftedJosh: 9:31pm
definitely a kleptomaniac, you need Jesus..
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again by pyyxxaro: 9:32pm
Make there just pluck e two eyes comot
But make dem leave the hand, so that e fit use am de chop Eba and incase e marry e fit use d hand de touch e Wife faffles
If they cut this hand, when the guy won marry were dere go come put the wedding ring
Maybe his nose or head
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again by Nogodye(m): 9:33pm
Peak! Its in You...
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again by doctimonyeka(m): 9:42pm
This young man needs help..
I see greatness in him...
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again by innoken(m): 9:43pm
Hand n you're still stealing?
Off with his head already.
If this one see gun na 1001th way to die o
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again by Ahmadgani(m): 9:46pm
He needs a psychologist and not a man of god
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again by jerryunit48: 9:47pm
What else can I say? Let me type for front page sake
Modified- Let's pray for him
3 Likes
|Re: Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again by Obinovictor(m): 9:51pm
Is he a cleptomaniac
Losing his hand should have taught him enough lesson. He surely needs prayers.
3 Likes
|Re: Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again by basty: 10:00pm
The Seun Egbegbe
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again by Danielnino00(m): 10:01pm
Mehn. this one is strong.
Sometimes even counseling can't help somebody who is kleptomaniac,they will always have the urge to steal
2 Likes
|Re: Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again by iPopAlomo(m): 10:01pm
Upon say dem give am short sleeve for one hand... nah wa ooo...
3 Likes
|Re: Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again by Hadar4328: 10:07pm
pyyxxaro:
9 Likes
|Re: Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again by herzern(m): 10:10pm
naijaboiy:
The jungle justice inflicted on him isn't too severe my brother.
Had it been he had his two eyes plucked off and his two legs shattered.
This thread would never have been created.
2 Likes
|Re: Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again by unclezuma: 10:11pm
|Re: Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again by naijaboiy: 10:11pm
This one's own is strong.
I think this will educate people that jungle justice doesn't really scare these thieves away. A better and more effective method should be employed in curbing these vices.
Some of these people need mental rehabilitation not just arrested and locked up in jail.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again by Caustics: 10:11pm
cut one leg off.
|Re: Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again by nikko1: 10:11pm
Are you in need of quick cash
Call/Whatsapp Consulting Buzz on 09094536837
|Re: Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again by OfficialNNB: 10:11pm
nawa for some people sef
|Re: Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again by softwerk(f): 10:11pm
You guys can keep blaming the poor boy but here is an important question........
What was done 'by anybody' to rehabilitate the young boy and change his finances after the first incident
8 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again by nairalandfreak: 10:11pm
Another seun
1 Like
|Re: Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again by VickyRotex(f): 10:12pm
Na Rehab sure pass o.
Na "werenity" be this one, no be ordinary.
|Re: Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again by adik3rd(m): 10:12pm
Cut the 2nd one pls
|Re: Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again by VickyRotex(f): 10:12pm
pyyxxaro:
What are you saying?
|Re: Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again by danjumakolo: 10:12pm
When was sharia introduced in there?
4 Likes
|Re: Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again by Ogashub(m): 10:13pm
Curse they follow am
1 Like
|Re: Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again by azimibraun: 10:13pm
That dude is really overwhelmed with beating. He has been duly served and he is now humble.
3 Likes
|Re: Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again by wins18(m): 10:13pm
I count him braver who overcomes his desires than who conquers his enemies for the hardest victory is the victory over one's self.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again by holatimmy(f): 10:13pm
The boy is obviously under the influence of something....
It has stopped being normal
1 Like
|Re: Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again by rawpadgin(m): 10:14pm
jungle justice reduced criminal activities in warri
naijaboiy:jungle justice reduced criminal activities in warri
|Re: Boy Whose Hand Was Cut Off For Stealing Phone In Delta Caught Stealing Again by joshysmartie: 10:15pm
naijaboiy:
it reduces them durgh...
Customs Officer Kidnapped In Festac Released (Photo) / 11 LASU Students Arrested With Guns At Ijanikin / Man And His Friends Detained By Policemen At Ojuelegba Unit Without Charges
Viewing this topic: maeola(f), Onyochejohn(f), silent10(m), Jsj454, thelastmediator, excomarow(m), TD4real, Ohislee(m), RingimKabir(m), Amono, Skabmuz(m), Anthos(m), BluntMadmoiselle, juncheng, Mrluv(m), Phi001(m), wiloy2k8(m), killthemods, Fhowe, leximore, sirmogul(m), Acos925(m), Harrychocoberry(m), sniperr007, freecocoa(f), darlenese(f), IamSimi(m), olurotimi(m), Scansoft, CORELDRAW(m), HegenIkomkeh(m), scarred9jan(m), MistadeRegal(m), tillaman(m), AprokoNaija, 1zynnvn(m), JamieNaij, JBoss25(m), IamZod(m), SoccerBetHelp, emmodoh, JayEntaur(m), bimboty and 87 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6