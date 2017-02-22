₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,748,522 members, 3,374,877 topics. Date: Monday, 20 February 2017 at 07:55 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Food Technologist - As A Student Or Worker. Enter Here (541 Views)
Earn More Than N4500 Everyday Either As A Worker, Student Or Unemployed. / The Life Cycle Of A Nigerian Worker:only A Co Woker Can Relate To This / 4 Truths About Dating A Co-worker (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Food Technologist - As A Student Or Worker. Enter Here by femmy123(m): 9:39pm On Feb 17
Please share your experience as a food technologist or a student.
|Re: Food Technologist - As A Student Or Worker. Enter Here by Deeypeey(m): 7:26am
wait...m coming
lemme download one story on the net
.
.
.
.
These mods shud be modifying comments sef...FTC and FrontPagers like us wey no get anything to say...shud be pushed to the last page..and reasonable contributions to the front #IrepSpaceBookers
.
.
Meanwhile...check the pic below...then turn ur fone upside down...now tell me which one is d real version...and which is d reflection
|Re: Food Technologist - As A Student Or Worker. Enter Here by ngwababe: 7:27am
Let me call my sister..
|Re: Food Technologist - As A Student Or Worker. Enter Here by EFGH: 7:28am
On my way
|Re: Food Technologist - As A Student Or Worker. Enter Here by passyhansome(m): 7:28am
I dey come
|Re: Food Technologist - As A Student Or Worker. Enter Here by zoneboy: 7:29am
Aw dis post reach fp
|Re: Food Technologist - As A Student Or Worker. Enter Here by bacilus(m): 7:30am
Food Engineers nko
|Re: Food Technologist - As A Student Or Worker. Enter Here by captainprogress(m): 7:30am
A mare imitation of nutritional Biochemistry.
|Re: Food Technologist - As A Student Or Worker. Enter Here by obami007(m): 7:33am
An entertainment firm in ikoyi lagos are in need of OND graduates for employment in it's various entertainment centers within lagos state.
job positions available are
1)electrical engineers/technicians
2)physics and electronics
3)computer science
4)computer studies
5)food science and technology
6)food and nutrition
7)management sciences and other relevant courses
N.B.
The posts and positions are strictly for OND graduates
application ends on 22nd of February 2017
All applicants must have their results ready as at the time of applying.
Lagos residents have an added advantage.
For more information, please call this number 07067484348
|Re: Food Technologist - As A Student Or Worker. Enter Here by princemillla(m): 7:33am
starmehigh:
Mr man ,food technology is not about cooking but food processing . Many preserved food you eat in cans and nylon passes thru food technologist thru some medium designed by food food engineering.
@op what do you wish to know about food technology
|Re: Food Technologist - As A Student Or Worker. Enter Here by RedRubberDucky(f): 7:36am
u mean those who genetically alter God's hand work playing with the structure of our foods introduced us to such wonders as artificial cheese
GMO corn full of toxic insecticide
http://responsibletechnology.org/10-Reasons-to-Avoid-GMOs/
Let us hold in esteem the working farmer who feeds us with REAL food instead
|Re: Food Technologist - As A Student Or Worker. Enter Here by IamJix: 7:36am
I wish Stella is on nairaland...
|Re: Food Technologist - As A Student Or Worker. Enter Here by princemillla(m): 7:39am
bacilus:
Are you one... I am thinking of fabricating something..might need your input. If you are food engineer
|Re: Food Technologist - As A Student Or Worker. Enter Here by Buraimohjoseph: 7:42am
So what's the topic here
|Re: Food Technologist - As A Student Or Worker. Enter Here by lionlamb020(m): 7:51am
Hi food scientists, technologists and engineers. I'm working on a project on malt beverage from finger millet. I need all the advice I can get. Thanks
|Re: Food Technologist - As A Student Or Worker. Enter Here by Laive(m): 7:53am
Still surprised why this made FP...
(0) (Reply)
Nigeria Civil Defence Corps Application Forms On Sale For The 2012/13 Intake / Vacancy ! Vacancy !! Vacancy!!! / Get Your Dream Job In Qatar (secure Your 5 Years Working Visa Within A Week)
Viewing this topic: lionlamb020(m), dicksonadams(m), Laive(m), Emisco1(m), gratefulme40, danishdon(m) and 8 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19