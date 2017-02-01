₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by noblestan: 10:30am
It was pandemonium last night as the flow of traffic along the ever busy Lagos Ore road was brought to a grinding stop following armed robbery operation around ore section of the road.
An eye witness who gave the information to 360Reporters stated that the robbery began around 11pm, Friday night, forcing travelers to disembark and hide far away from the robbery scene. The eyewitness said some police officers arrived their hiding place around 3 AM, Saturday morning but left hurriedly after gathering information from them in an apparent retreat. It was after the military arrived this morning, when the robbers had already left, that the travelers summoned courage to continue with their journey. Images of the stranded travelers and their buses can be seen below.
Source: http://360reporters.com/2017/02/armed-robbers-travellers-lagos-ore-road/
|Re: Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by noblestan: 10:30am
More Photos...
|Re: Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by dorry62(f): 10:32am
Really bad.
|Re: Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by LegendaryArnold(m): 10:35am
..
|Re: Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by rifasenate11(m): 10:37am
Hope no life was lost.is this the return of armed robbery during Night journeys?, no one goes around with cash anymore . or if they want to rob the passengers of thier phones and luggage. this recession is really hitting hard.
|Re: Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by 14teenK(m): 10:38am
I TRUST 9JA POLICE.....na to dey arrest boys with Iphone 6s dy sabi wella
|Re: Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by Young03: 10:38am
they should enter plane n no story
|Re: Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by BlacSmit: 10:41am
Everybody seems to be blocking the road these days. Pandemonium everywhere.
|Re: Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by sarrki(m): 10:41am
I see one who steal dupe or embezzled Govt funds as a lowlife
|Re: Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by alezzy13: 10:50am
But I though those luxusry buses used to carry armed escorts. Why dem dey fear
|Re: Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by Deseo(f): 11:48am
God save us.
|Re: Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by Vision4God: 12:55pm
It is well. God help our country
|Re: Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by noblestan: 8:45pm
Lalasticlala The Country needs to know about this...
|Re: Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by lovelyjay: 10:39pm
I pray they get home safe and sound
|Re: Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by Alasi20(m): 10:39pm
HungerReallyBad
|Re: Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by cremedelacreme: 10:40pm
|Re: Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by u11ae1013: 10:40pm
ok
|Re: Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by BrutalJab: 10:40pm
They robbed 11pm this night, Police come crime scene by 3 am the next morning.
I am not understanding
|Re: Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by dyabman(m): 10:41pm
Stranded
|Re: Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by EnigmaticEnigma(m): 10:41pm
That's why we need to have the right to own guns, if the state cant do it for us.
Think about how easy it would be to control this situation if the state was honest and zealous. They could have deployed the nearest helicopter available, 10-20 mins travel time and you already have a recon air craft. I don't even want to talk about drones, cause that is just pushing it, for our 10th century police force.
If you can't have rapid responses and perform critical operations, then please give us guns.
Just look at how many people are scared here, just because of probably some 5-10 thugs with guns. If half of these people here were packing small to serious heat, then lets see what will happen na
I'm just remembering those seized shotguns from customs now, meeen, I need one or two of those bad boys.
|Re: Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by progress69: 10:41pm
Dear Seun
Except u are the owner of some of this blogs/website. Your mods are promoting stories both fake, assumptions, unconfirmed, real and lies .
Even stories that don't worth 1st page of any category not to talk of FP are making FP from this blogs and websites. Not just Trezzy.
|Re: Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by akigbemaru: 10:42pm
Robbery scene
|Re: Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by Baroba(m): 10:43pm
alezzy13:
I dont think its still legal to carry armed escort, someone correct me if am wrong.. Even one escort with an AK 47 will find it difficult holding off a gang of robbers..
|Re: Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by Nostradamu(m): 10:44pm
Nawa o! (Make i digress small) Na Audu Maikori dem sabi to arrest, make dem con catch these mofos now...police dey speak french. Just thank God for these travelers lives.
|Re: Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by CriticMaestro: 10:44pm
boko haram here, kidnappers there, militants on the ridge, fulani herdsman in the desert,,scammers, ponzi schemes etc....tell me one good reason to prove that the average Nigerian is not suffering
|Re: Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by YOUNGrapha(m): 10:45pm
all this resurfacing in buhari regim.....truly truly buhari is like a cause to Nigeria progress......anytime this country is in the motion of developing that daura illiterate comes up........wetin we do that man self
if the doctor we dey heal him sabi wetin dey put for apple give abacha let them do it again
|Re: Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by thewarrior72: 10:47pm
But that picture is showing daylight and not anything close to 11 pm or night?
Abi I no de see clear again ni?
|Re: Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by austin2all: 10:47pm
Walai our vegetable has killed us. Do you know the last time this news trended?
we are definitely back to square one.
our vegetable has killed us.
|Re: Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by bsideboii(m): 10:47pm
Young03:Not everyone can afford the cost.
|Re: Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by Austin4lif: 10:51pm
alezzy13:not any more
|Re: Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by decode55(m): 10:53pm
Nigeria is a country where anything goes.
|Re: Travelers Stranded Along Lagos-Ore Road Following Robbery Attack (Photos) by blackboy(m): 10:56pm
Very true. They used to but most escorts were the first victims. They were sitting ducks. The escorts were armed police men.
Baroba:
