An eye witness who gave the information to 360Reporters stated that the robbery began around 11pm, Friday night, forcing travelers to disembark and hide far away from the robbery scene. The eyewitness said some police officers arrived their hiding place around 3 AM, Saturday morning but left hurriedly after gathering information from them in an apparent retreat. It was after the military arrived this morning, when the robbers had already left, that the travelers summoned courage to continue with their journey. Images of the stranded travelers and their buses can be seen below.



Source: It was pandemonium last night as the flow of traffic along the ever busy Lagos Ore road was brought to a grinding stop following armed robbery operation around ore section of the road.An eye witness who gave the information to 360Reporters stated that the robbery began around 11pm, Friday night, forcing travelers to disembark and hide far away from the robbery scene. The eyewitness said some police officers arrived their hiding place around 3 AM, Saturday morning but left hurriedly after gathering information from them in an apparent retreat. It was after the military arrived this morning, when the robbers had already left, that the travelers summoned courage to continue with their journey. Images of the stranded travelers and their buses can be seen below.Source: http://360reporters.com/2017/02/armed-robbers-travellers-lagos-ore-road/ 1 Share

Really bad.

I hope those robbers meet their waterloo. 2 Likes

Hope no life was lost.is this the return of armed robbery during Night journeys?, no one goes around with cash anymore . or if they want to rob the passengers of thier phones and luggage. this recession is really hitting hard.

I TRUST 9JA POLICE.....na to dey arrest boys with Iphone 6s dy sabi wella 8 Likes

they should enter plane n no story

Everybody seems to be blocking the road these days. Pandemonium everywhere.

I see one who steal dupe or embezzled Govt funds as a lowlife

But I though those luxusry buses used to carry armed escorts. Why dem dey fear

God save us.

It is well. God help our country

Lalasticlala The Country needs to know about this...

I pray they get home safe and sound

They robbed 11pm this night, Police come crime scene by 3 am the next morning.



I am not understanding

Think about how easy it would be to control this situation if the state was honest and zealous. They could have deployed the nearest helicopter available, 10-20 mins travel time and you already have a recon air craft. I don't even want to talk about drones, cause that is just pushing it, for our 10th century police force.



If you can't have rapid responses and perform critical operations, then please give us guns.



Just look at how many people are scared here, just because of probably some 5-10 thugs with guns. If half of these people here were packing small to serious heat, then lets see what will happen na



I'm just remembering those seized shotguns from customs now, meeen, I need one or two of those bad boys. That's why we need to have the right to own guns, if the state cant do it for us.Think about how easy it would be to control this situation if the state was honest and zealous. They could have deployed the nearest helicopter available, 10-20 mins travel time and you already have a recon air craft. I don't even want to talk about drones, cause that is just pushing it, for our 10th century police force.If you can't have rapid responses and perform critical operations, then please give us guns.Just look at how many people are scared here, just because of probably some 5-10 thugs with guns. If half of these people here were packing small to serious heat, then lets see what will happen naI'm just remembering those seized shotguns from customs now, meeen, I need one or two of those bad boys. 1 Like

Except u are the owner of some of this blogs/website. Your mods are promoting stories both fake, assumptions, unconfirmed, real and lies .

Even stories that don't worth 1st page of any category not to talk of FP are making FP from this blogs and websites. Not just Trezzy. 1 Like

alezzy13:

But I though those luxusry buses used to carry armed escorts. Why dem dey fear

I dont think its still legal to carry armed escort, someone correct me if am wrong.. Even one escort with an AK 47 will find it difficult holding off a gang of robbers.. I dont think its still legal to carry armed escort, someone correct me if am wrong.. Even one escort with an AK 47 will find it difficult holding off a gang of robbers.. 2 Likes





Nawa o! (Make i digress small) Na Audu Maikori dem sabi to arrest, make dem con catch these mofos now...police dey speak french. Just thank God for these travelers lives.

boko haram here, kidnappers there, militants on the ridge, fulani herdsman in the desert,,scammers, ponzi schemes etc....tell me one good reason to prove that the average Nigerian is not suffering







if the doctor we dey heal him sabi wetin dey put for apple give abacha let them do it again all this resurfacing in buhari regim.....truly truly buhari is like a cause to Nigeria progress......anytime this country is in the motion of developing that daura illiterate comes up........wetin we do that man selfif the doctor we dey heal him sabi wetin dey put for apple give abacha let them do it again 1 Like

But that picture is showing daylight and not anything close to 11 pm or night?

Abi I no de see clear again ni?

Walai our vegetable has killed us. Do you know the last time this news trended?

we are definitely back to square one.

our vegetable has killed us. 1 Like

Young03:

they should enter plane n no story Not everyone can afford the cost. Not everyone can afford the cost. 1 Like

alezzy13:

But I though those luxusry buses used to carry armed escorts. Why dem dey fear not any more not any more

Nigeria is a country where anything goes.