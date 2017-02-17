₦airaland Forum

‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos - Celebrities - Nairaland

‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos

‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by AlexReports(m): 10:48am
Beauty they say is in the eyes of the beholder but in this case, is in the eyes of everyone who beholds her gracious and alluring presence.

During her formative years,  Melat Abera was the toast of all who came across her especially because of her beauty and intelligence. Her passion to achieve her dreams grew as she advances in age from her days in school‎. The 20 year old, Computer science undergraduate of Reft Valley University is a young lady‎ whose simplicity portrays what the golden image of the world should be. A soft spoken damsel who loves life and lives with class.

‎‎Melat Abera has worked with several brands in her country and beyond. Haven rocked the stage of the recent Lagos Fashion week, the popular Ethiopian model has also featured on Billboard for Clove Galleria, Dazzle Magazine front page and Centerspread and MTN TVC advert amongst others. Her alluring looks had also fetched her other cosmetics and hair products endorsments. Haven learnt her craft, she is the advanced stage of working with Attention Magazine as their cover model‎. 

The light -skinned diva who will be participating in some TV screening adverts in Lagos is already listed for appearance at the Kick Against Rape Novelty match between Beauty Queens and Nigerian Female celebrities in Lagos on March 11th. She is said to be in high spirit to create an impression on the field of play.‎  The lanky model possesses a good body language that combines well with her statistics of 5.8, 32, 27, and size 6. She is a fan of Black and Silver colours and a lover of vegetable & Fish delicacies. Melat Abera is currently managed by Virtual Modelling Agency.
‎ Follow her on IG: @abera_melat 
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/02/gracious-ethiopian-model-melat-abera.html?m=0

2 Likes

Re: ‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by AlexReports(m): 10:50am
@alexreports

Re: ‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by Nixiepie(f): 11:24am
Ok
Re: ‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by herzern(m): 9:50pm
I couldn't find any trace of beauty as emphasized by the Op.

The beauty must have been a concealed one.


*Yawns..

5 Likes

Re: ‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by xstry: 9:50pm
Nixiepie:
Ok
It's not okay

1 Like 1 Share

Re: ‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by DuBLINGreenb(m): 9:50pm
Tamuno ehh! see as I dey on my own conji enter night bus come jam me for where I dey.
I am now more interested in getting an habeesha
But wait oh so after this match nobody Wii rape anybody again?

2 Likes

Re: ‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by Ayodejioak(m): 9:50pm
cheesy
Re: ‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by agadez007(m): 9:51pm
Ok








6th to comment
Re: ‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by LoveJesus87(m): 9:51pm
M
Re: ‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by babyfaceafrica(m): 9:51pm
Is this all she can show?...not impressed
Re: ‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by kalemy: 9:51pm
seen
Re: ‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by Olateef(m): 9:51pm
Okay
Re: ‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by ephi123(f): 9:51pm
Africans and inferiority complex. Smh.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: ‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by Houseofglam7: 9:52pm
She garrit cool
Re: ‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by Ningi2020(m): 9:52pm
Cool
Re: ‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by mrsuccessful(m): 9:53pm
See banny grin

Re: ‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by bellooyin(f): 9:53pm
Beauty indeed

1 Like

Re: ‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by veacea: 9:53pm
Let her go to Kenya and Zimbabwe first before coming to Nigeria

1 Like

Re: ‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by kinibigdeal(m): 9:53pm
I love their lips sha
Re: ‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by soberdrunk(m): 9:54pm
See as human being fine like Fine-Art grin

2 Likes

Re: ‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by ThisCouldBeUs: 9:54pm
Open your eyes. She looks good.
herzern:
I couldn't find any trace of beauty as emphasized by the Op.

The beauty must have been a concealed one.


*Yawns..

1 Like

Re: ‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by luscioustrish(f): 9:54pm
Alright.
Re: ‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by Olukat(m): 9:54pm
Any serving governor in the house? wink wink wink wink
Re: ‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by solid3(m): 9:55pm
Why in Lagos?

1 Like

Re: ‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by doublewisdom: 9:55pm
Has she converted all the rapist.s in Addis Ababa? Abi she wants a share of our national cake through one yeye politician?
Re: ‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by veacea: 9:55pm
herzern:
I couldn't find any trace of beauty as emphasized by the Op.

The beauty must have been a concealed one.


*Yawns..

3 Likes

Re: ‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by martineverest(m): 9:56pm
she shud start from ogun state

1 Like

Re: ‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by curvilicious: 9:56pm
I never seem to see beauty in well made up faces
Come clean then i can appraise you
Re: ‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by dickhead01(m): 9:56pm
I don't see any beauty

Re: ‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by DaudaAbu(m): 9:57pm
Chiseled features

Very impressive

1 Like

Re: ‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by ninocia18(m): 9:57pm
Chai... I love it when beauty meets purpose. When a lady as beautiful as this has decided to use it to touch lives and transform them not use it to bring more harm to our ailing society. God's grace ooo.

1 Like

Re: ‎‎Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by Cyriloha(m): 9:57pm
.haa oo who de rape who in Lagos where runs girls plenty de find customers well another way of sharing money

