



During her formative years, Melat Abera was the toast of all who came across her especially because of her beauty and intelligence. Her passion to achieve her dreams grew as she advances in age from her days in school‎. The 20 year old, Computer science undergraduate of Reft Valley University is a young lady‎ whose simplicity portrays what the golden image of the world should be. A soft spoken damsel who loves life and lives with class.



‎‎Melat Abera has worked with several brands in her country and beyond. Haven rocked the stage of the recent Lagos Fashion week, the popular Ethiopian model has also featured on Billboard for Clove Galleria, Dazzle Magazine front page and Centerspread and MTN TVC advert amongst others. Her alluring looks had also fetched her other cosmetics and hair products endorsments. Haven learnt her craft, she is the advanced stage of working with Attention Magazine as their cover model‎.



The light -skinned diva who will be participating in some TV screening adverts in Lagos is already listed for appearance at the Kick Against Rape Novelty match between Beauty Queens and Nigerian Female celebrities in Lagos on March 11th. She is said to be in high spirit to create an impression on the field of play.‎ The lanky model possesses a good body language that combines well with her statistics of 5.8, 32, 27, and size 6. She is a fan of Black and Silver colours and a lover of vegetable & Fish delicacies. Melat Abera is currently managed by Virtual Modelling Agency.

‎ Follow her on IG: @abera_melat

