Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by AlexReports(m): 10:48am
Beauty they say is in the eyes of the beholder but in this case, is in the eyes of everyone who beholds her gracious and alluring presence.
During her formative years, Melat Abera was the toast of all who came across her especially because of her beauty and intelligence. Her passion to achieve her dreams grew as she advances in age from her days in school. The 20 year old, Computer science undergraduate of Reft Valley University is a young lady whose simplicity portrays what the golden image of the world should be. A soft spoken damsel who loves life and lives with class.
Melat Abera has worked with several brands in her country and beyond. Haven rocked the stage of the recent Lagos Fashion week, the popular Ethiopian model has also featured on Billboard for Clove Galleria, Dazzle Magazine front page and Centerspread and MTN TVC advert amongst others. Her alluring looks had also fetched her other cosmetics and hair products endorsments. Haven learnt her craft, she is the advanced stage of working with Attention Magazine as their cover model.
The light -skinned diva who will be participating in some TV screening adverts in Lagos is already listed for appearance at the Kick Against Rape Novelty match between Beauty Queens and Nigerian Female celebrities in Lagos on March 11th. She is said to be in high spirit to create an impression on the field of play. The lanky model possesses a good body language that combines well with her statistics of 5.8, 32, 27, and size 6. She is a fan of Black and Silver colours and a lover of vegetable & Fish delicacies. Melat Abera is currently managed by Virtual Modelling Agency.
Re: Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by AlexReports(m): 10:50am
Re: Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by Nixiepie(f): 11:24am
Re: Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by herzern(m): 9:50pm
I couldn't find any trace of beauty as emphasized by the Op.
The beauty must have been a concealed one.
*Yawns..
Re: Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by xstry: 9:50pm
Nixiepie:It's not okay
Re: Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by DuBLINGreenb(m): 9:50pm
Tamuno ehh! see as I dey on my own conji enter night bus come jam me for where I dey.
I am now more interested in getting an habeesha
But wait oh so after this match nobody Wii rape anybody again?
Re: Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by Ayodejioak(m): 9:50pm
Re: Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by agadez007(m): 9:51pm
Re: Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by LoveJesus87(m): 9:51pm
Re: Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by babyfaceafrica(m): 9:51pm
Is this all she can show?...not impressed
Re: Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by kalemy: 9:51pm
Re: Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by Olateef(m): 9:51pm
Re: Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by ephi123(f): 9:51pm
AlexReports:
Africans and inferiority complex. Smh.
Re: Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by Houseofglam7: 9:52pm
She garrit
Re: Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by Ningi2020(m): 9:52pm
Re: Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by mrsuccessful(m): 9:53pm
See banny
Re: Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by bellooyin(f): 9:53pm
Beauty indeed
Re: Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by veacea: 9:53pm
Let her go to Kenya and Zimbabwe first before coming to Nigeria
Re: Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by kinibigdeal(m): 9:53pm
I love their lips sha
Re: Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by soberdrunk(m): 9:54pm
See as human being fine like Fine-Art
Re: Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by ThisCouldBeUs: 9:54pm
Open your eyes. She looks good.
herzern:
Re: Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by luscioustrish(f): 9:54pm
Re: Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by Olukat(m): 9:54pm
Any serving governor in the house?
Re: Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by solid3(m): 9:55pm
Why in Lagos?
Re: Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by doublewisdom: 9:55pm
Has she converted all the rapist.s in Addis Ababa? Abi she wants a share of our national cake through one yeye politician?
Re: Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by veacea: 9:55pm
herzern:
Re: Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by martineverest(m): 9:56pm
she shud start from ogun state
Re: Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by curvilicious: 9:56pm
I never seem to see beauty in well made up faces
Come clean then i can appraise you
Re: Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by dickhead01(m): 9:56pm
I don't see any beauty
Re: Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by DaudaAbu(m): 9:57pm
Chiseled features
Very impressive
Re: Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by ninocia18(m): 9:57pm
Chai... I love it when beauty meets purpose. When a lady as beautiful as this has decided to use it to touch lives and transform them not use it to bring more harm to our ailing society. God's grace ooo.
Re: Melat Abera To Kick Against Rape In Lagos by Cyriloha(m): 9:57pm
.haa oo who de rape who in Lagos where runs girls plenty de find customers well another way of sharing money
