|Mentally Challenged Man Recites Hadith, Quotes Quran (video) by aminulive: 12:19pm
A video showing a mentally challenged man quoting the quaran and reciting the Hadith unaided has surfaced online. The unidentified man is seen spotting torn clothes, preaching in Hausa to a small crowd.
After preaching, he received cash donations from members of the crowd who were highly impressed.The video was shot in northern Nigeria. Video below;
http://politicsngr.com/mentally-challenged-man-recites-hadith-quotes-quaran-video/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNcUEpOQCLw
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Recites Hadith, Quotes Quran (video) by Mouthgag: 3:54pm
Festos commentus
Masha Allah!
Waiting for all those saddist Christians and atheists to storm this thread with hate after the false declaration...
"I believe that there no god/God but Allah."
"I believe that Muhammad is God's Holy Prophet."
"I believe that Islam is the Only True Religion."
"lā ʾilāha ʾillā-llāh, muhammadun rasūlu-llāh."
May this declaration hunt you all
53 Likes 13 Shares
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Recites Hadith, Quotes Quran (video) by Abduletudaye(m): 3:55pm
Hmmmm...Nkan be..
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Recites Hadith, Quotes Quran (video) by Deytorlha(f): 3:55pm
1st to comment...yipeeee
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Recites Hadith, Quotes Quran (video) by ibroh22(m): 3:55pm
Masha Allah
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Recites Hadith, Quotes Quran (video) by Abduletudaye(m): 3:55pm
Deytorlha:
More like 3rd..
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Recites Hadith, Quotes Quran (video) by Mouthgag: 3:58pm
Deytorlha:Gbagaun
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Recites Hadith, Quotes Quran (video) by Klin1(m): 3:59pm
May Allah heal him.
3 Likes
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Recites Hadith, Quotes Quran (video) by otunbabadok(m): 4:00pm
May Allah heal him
1 Like
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Recites Hadith, Quotes Quran (video) by Vickiweezy(m): 4:00pm
I have to accept that I'm a Muslim before I post on this thread. Is there tribalism going on in nairaland?
Or isn't this site free for all anymore?
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Recites Hadith, Quotes Quran (video) by friedcorn: 4:00pm
Mouthgag:a dead arabian sun god cannot hurt me because he is dead. A religion founded under paganism
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Recites Hadith, Quotes Quran (video) by longleg(m): 4:01pm
masha Allah
2 Likes
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Recites Hadith, Quotes Quran (video) by Alajiki(m): 4:01pm
God is great!
2 Likes
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Recites Hadith, Quotes Quran (video) by uwebo: 4:02pm
wow this is great
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Recites Hadith, Quotes Quran (video) by Mouthgag: 4:03pm
friedcorn:Mumu
Sun god indeed
Your ignorance will surely perish you.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Recites Hadith, Quotes Quran (video) by friedcorn: 4:04pm
Why is this musim mod deleting my comment na? Allow me heir my views na
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Recites Hadith, Quotes Quran (video) by Alajiki(m): 4:04pm
friedcorn:
See this mumu who whose brain has been replaced with cooked noddle by yeye apostle Paul. E go clear for ya eye after you die.
Paul don scam una. Awon dindinrin.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Recites Hadith, Quotes Quran (video) by ComradeTY(m): 4:06pm
Ma shaa Allah
2 Likes
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Recites Hadith, Quotes Quran (video) by nanadeeva01(f): 4:07pm
May Allah heal him
2 Likes
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Recites Hadith, Quotes Quran (video) by hahn(m): 4:07pm
Mouthgag:
Your god is imaginary and the declaration is as useless as reciting the Nigerian national anthem
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Recites Hadith, Quotes Quran (video) by shamecurls(m): 4:08pm
الله أكبر
4 Likes
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Recites Hadith, Quotes Quran (video) by mckazzy: 4:09pm
Masha Allah
Mouthgag:
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Recites Hadith, Quotes Quran (video) by lepasharon(f): 4:12pm
Allah the moon god
7 Likes
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Recites Hadith, Quotes Quran (video) by Kizyte(m): 4:13pm
Mouthgag:Na like this terrorist group dey start, if you doubt it, go and ask Boko Haram.
Desist from being an extremist and learn to embrace and tolerate others.
A man (suspected to be a mallam) in my neighborhood ran mad reading the Quran, now he roams the street mad, reciting the Quran perfectly.
No freedom of speech on Nairaland anymore
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Recites Hadith, Quotes Quran (video) by friedcorn: 4:14pm
Mouthgag:mohammed on his death bed was screaming to his followers '' save yourself save yourself. I dont know where am heading to''
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Recites Hadith, Quotes Quran (video) by Jarus(m): 4:15pm
If he knew these things before becoming mentally challenged, it is not out of place.
But he didn't (but suddenly started after the mental challenge), likely Jinn possession. My fear is people falling for the Jinn antics of misleading them by starting to commit shirk from this man from things like praying to him, believing he can do anything to change their fortune etc
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Recites Hadith, Quotes Quran (video) by friedcorn: 4:17pm
Mouthgag:mohammed on his death bed was screaming to his followers '' save yourself save yourself. I dont know where am heading to. Save yourselves from hell''. That means he succeeded he deceiving the people with false doctrine and he is in hell fire now. Check ur quran and hadith. These quotes are there
7 Likes
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Recites Hadith, Quotes Quran (video) by sakaguchi(m): 4:19pm
in northern nigeria, they can do anything in order to beg for peanuts. If there is any wonder or miracle in this piece of poo, i'd have expect to hear the healing of the mad man
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Recites Hadith, Quotes Quran (video) by daremiarchs(m): 4:28pm
Ignorance in this 21St century
This one weak me
3 Likes
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Recites Hadith, Quotes Quran (video) by Canme4u(m): 4:29pm
Mashallah
1 Like
|Re: Mentally Challenged Man Recites Hadith, Quotes Quran (video) by Mouthgag: 4:32pm
friedcorn:You're a dumbfuck retârd.
Quote it out yourself
Bloody foool
1 Like
