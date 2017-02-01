



The brain processes billions of data per seconds and so doing, it needs to rest in some period in order to regain its normal function of maintaining the body everyday. But there are some dangerous habits which we practice that can hurt functionality of our brain.



Here Are Eight Habits That Can Hurt Your Brain

1. Sleeping Late At Night

Lack of sleep may be a cause of dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. It is best to have regular sleeping hours. If you have trouble with sleep, avoid alcohol, caffeine, and electronics in the evening and start a good bedtime ritual.



2. Spend Much Time Alone

Human are wired for social contact. It is not about how many Facebook friends you have, what matters is a real sense of interaction. People who have that with even just a few close friends are happier and more productive. They are less likely to suffer from brain decline and Alzheimer's. So if you feel alone call some friends or start something new to do or activities that involves other people.



3. Eating Junk food

Parts of the brain linked to learning, memory and mental health are smaller in people who have slot of junk food and drinks in their diet. Green leafy vegetables on the other hand preserve brain function and slow mental decline. So eat fruits and leafy greens instead of snacking on a bag of chips.



4. Headphones

Increasing your earphone at full volume, can permanently damage your hearing in only 30 minutes. But it is not just your ears, hearing loss in older adults is linked to brain problems like Alzheimer’s and loss of brain tissue. This occurs because the brain has to work very hard to understand what is being said around you that it cannot store what you have heard into memory. So the next time you want listen to your headphones you might want to reduce volume to a minimal volume and try not listen for more than a couple of hours.



5. Not Exercising Enough

The longer you go without regular exercise, the more likely your chances of having dementia. There is a likely chance of getting diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure. You do not need to start running marathons, just walk around the neighborhood. The important thing is to do it at least 3 days a week.



6. Smoking

Smoking can shrink your brain. It makes the memory of the brain poor and makes you twice the rate of getting dementia, including Alzheimer's. It also causes heart disease, stroke and high blood pressure.



7. Over Eating

Eating too much food even though it is the right kind of food may not enable your brain to build the strong network of connections that help you think and remember. Over eating causes overweight, which can cause heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.



8. Staying In The Dark

If you do not get enough natural light, you may get depressed and that can slow the brain. Research shows that sunlight helps keep your brain active and functional.



We hereby urge everyone to stay away from the above listed act which is common this days.



Source:



lalasticlala, Sissy3, dominique, Mynd44, Ishilove, ijebabe According to Oxford Dictionary (NEW 9th Edition). Brain is the organ inside the head that controls movement, thought, memory and feeling. Now, assume this specially structured organ got damage or contacted a serial infection. What a World!The brain processes billions of data per seconds and so doing, it needs to rest in some period in order to regain its normal function of maintaining the body everyday. But there are some dangerous habits which we practice that can hurt functionality of our brain.1. Sleeping Late At NightLack of sleep may be a cause of dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. It is best to have regular sleeping hours. If you have trouble with sleep, avoid alcohol, caffeine, and electronics in the evening and start a good bedtime ritual.2. Spend Much Time AloneHuman are wired for social contact. It is not about how many Facebook friends you have, what matters is a real sense of interaction. People who have that with even just a few close friends are happier and more productive. They are less likely to suffer from brain decline and Alzheimer's. So if you feel alone call some friends or start something new to do or activities that involves other people.3. Eating Junk foodParts of the brain linked to learning, memory and mental health are smaller in people who have slot of junk food and drinks in their diet. Green leafy vegetables on the other hand preserve brain function and slow mental decline. So eat fruits and leafy greens instead of snacking on a bag of chips.4. HeadphonesIncreasing your earphone at full volume, can permanently damage your hearing in only 30 minutes. But it is not just your ears, hearing loss in older adults is linked to brain problems like Alzheimer’s and loss of brain tissue. This occurs because the brain has to work very hard to understand what is being said around you that it cannot store what you have heard into memory. So the next time you want listen to your headphones you might want to reduce volume to a minimal volume and try not listen for more than a couple of hours.5. Not Exercising EnoughThe longer you go without regular exercise, the more likely your chances of having dementia. There is a likely chance of getting diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure. You do not need to start running marathons, just walk around the neighborhood. The important thing is to do it at least 3 days a week.6. SmokingSmoking can shrink your brain. It makes the memory of the brain poor and makes you twice the rate of getting dementia, including Alzheimer's. It also causes heart disease, stroke and high blood pressure.7. Over EatingEating too much food even though it is the right kind of food may not enable your brain to build the strong network of connections that help you think and remember. Over eating causes overweight, which can cause heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.8. Staying In The DarkIf you do not get enough natural light, you may get depressed and that can slow the brain. Research shows that sunlight helps keep your brain active and functional.We hereby urge everyone to stay away from the above listed act which is common this days.Source: https://vastfinder.blogspot.com/2017/02/8-usual-habits-that-are-dangerous-for.html lalasticlala, Sissy3, dominique, Mynd44, Ishilove, ijebabe 11 Likes 5 Shares