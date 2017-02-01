₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|8 Usual Habits That Are Dangerous For Your Brain by VastFinder: 8:24pm
According to Oxford Dictionary (NEW 9th Edition). Brain is the organ inside the head that controls movement, thought, memory and feeling. Now, assume this specially structured organ got damage or contacted a serial infection. What a World!
The brain processes billions of data per seconds and so doing, it needs to rest in some period in order to regain its normal function of maintaining the body everyday. But there are some dangerous habits which we practice that can hurt functionality of our brain.
Here Are Eight Habits That Can Hurt Your Brain
1. Sleeping Late At Night
Lack of sleep may be a cause of dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. It is best to have regular sleeping hours. If you have trouble with sleep, avoid alcohol, caffeine, and electronics in the evening and start a good bedtime ritual.
2. Spend Much Time Alone
Human are wired for social contact. It is not about how many Facebook friends you have, what matters is a real sense of interaction. People who have that with even just a few close friends are happier and more productive. They are less likely to suffer from brain decline and Alzheimer's. So if you feel alone call some friends or start something new to do or activities that involves other people.
3. Eating Junk food
Parts of the brain linked to learning, memory and mental health are smaller in people who have slot of junk food and drinks in their diet. Green leafy vegetables on the other hand preserve brain function and slow mental decline. So eat fruits and leafy greens instead of snacking on a bag of chips.
4. Headphones
Increasing your earphone at full volume, can permanently damage your hearing in only 30 minutes. But it is not just your ears, hearing loss in older adults is linked to brain problems like Alzheimer’s and loss of brain tissue. This occurs because the brain has to work very hard to understand what is being said around you that it cannot store what you have heard into memory. So the next time you want listen to your headphones you might want to reduce volume to a minimal volume and try not listen for more than a couple of hours.
5. Not Exercising Enough
The longer you go without regular exercise, the more likely your chances of having dementia. There is a likely chance of getting diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure. You do not need to start running marathons, just walk around the neighborhood. The important thing is to do it at least 3 days a week.
6. Smoking
Smoking can shrink your brain. It makes the memory of the brain poor and makes you twice the rate of getting dementia, including Alzheimer's. It also causes heart disease, stroke and high blood pressure.
7. Over Eating
Eating too much food even though it is the right kind of food may not enable your brain to build the strong network of connections that help you think and remember. Over eating causes overweight, which can cause heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.
8. Staying In The Dark
If you do not get enough natural light, you may get depressed and that can slow the brain. Research shows that sunlight helps keep your brain active and functional.
We hereby urge everyone to stay away from the above listed act which is common this days.
Source: https://vastfinder.blogspot.com/2017/02/8-usual-habits-that-are-dangerous-for.html
|Re: 8 Usual Habits That Are Dangerous For Your Brain by YoungRichRuler(m): 8:29pm
Not exercising enough...
I'm guilty of that alone on the list.
|Re: 8 Usual Habits That Are Dangerous For Your Brain by obinna58(m): 8:36pm
I'm doing all the above mentioned, apart from exercises
And nothing is gonna happen
Wait oo
I'm atheist wow
|Re: 8 Usual Habits That Are Dangerous For Your Brain by GiftedJosh: 8:48pm
I have done all of this yet I'm still kicking stronger
Is what will kill you that'll kill you
|Re: 8 Usual Habits That Are Dangerous For Your Brain by Miner13(m): 8:55pm
1) sleeping late at night: recession has affected.
early to bed. Hunger is a.bastard and ceiling count
the remedy.
2)spend much time alone: absence of money and
food will turn a man to a loner
3) eating junk food: will garri in the morning, Afternoon and evening remedy it?
4)headphones: best option to forget recession
5)not exercising enough: who no chop dey exercise
6)smoking: at least escape option from recession if Smoker could actually die young
7)over eating: no be person wey get wat to eat
Dey ova eat?
staying in the dark: best option to consume the
Little you have.
|Re: 8 Usual Habits That Are Dangerous For Your Brain by chuks34(m): 8:57pm
My beat by dre earpiece can't hurt my ear
|Re: 8 Usual Habits That Are Dangerous For Your Brain by brainy4oli(m): 9:22pm
All na convertible
|Re: 8 Usual Habits That Are Dangerous For Your Brain by curvilicious: 9:22pm
Ok i will repent cos i don't want to loose my sanity any time at all
|Re: 8 Usual Habits That Are Dangerous For Your Brain by chiefolododo(m): 9:23pm
I declare tomorrow a public holiday
|Re: 8 Usual Habits That Are Dangerous For Your Brain by Justycxx(m): 9:23pm
|Re: 8 Usual Habits That Are Dangerous For Your Brain by elotajohn1(m): 9:23pm
|Re: 8 Usual Habits That Are Dangerous For Your Brain by Omotayor123(f): 9:24pm
I am guilty of most ooo
|Re: 8 Usual Habits That Are Dangerous For Your Brain by enedoboy(m): 9:24pm
please add masturbation to DAT list...Vaseline crew b warned.
|Re: 8 Usual Habits That Are Dangerous For Your Brain by GMBuhari: 9:25pm
|Re: 8 Usual Habits That Are Dangerous For Your Brain by Kennitrust: 9:25pm
|Re: 8 Usual Habits That Are Dangerous For Your Brain by herzern(m): 9:25pm
I am guilty of no. 4. Can't do without my earpiece.
|Re: 8 Usual Habits That Are Dangerous For Your Brain by olaolulazio(m): 9:26pm
(9) sucking unclean pussssssssssssy.
|Re: 8 Usual Habits That Are Dangerous For Your Brain by EzigboNwanma(f): 9:26pm
Let me quickly consult ifa if all these are true
|Re: 8 Usual Habits That Are Dangerous For Your Brain by ennysuccess(m): 9:27pm
|Re: 8 Usual Habits That Are Dangerous For Your Brain by soberdrunk(m): 9:27pm
Even if you avoid all these, you will still DIE!!!
|Re: 8 Usual Habits That Are Dangerous For Your Brain by Med4BasicBitch: 9:27pm
My fore fathers have been doing this notin do them
WHO YOU TINK SAY YOU BE
|Re: 8 Usual Habits That Are Dangerous For Your Brain by seyizma(m): 9:27pm
elotajohn1:
Is that you?
|Re: 8 Usual Habits That Are Dangerous For Your Brain by emmyw(m): 9:28pm
I Do All The Above Except 6 And 7.
|Re: 8 Usual Habits That Are Dangerous For Your Brain by uwebo: 9:28pm
What of us wen no brain
|Re: 8 Usual Habits That Are Dangerous For Your Brain by Lagbaja01(m): 9:28pm
Omotayor123:you smoke
|Re: 8 Usual Habits That Are Dangerous For Your Brain by Vickiweezy(m): 9:28pm
I am guilty of all.
E mean say my brain go soon stop to dey work.
|Re: 8 Usual Habits That Are Dangerous For Your Brain by veacea: 9:28pm
enedoboy:
Ur head dey there
|Re: 8 Usual Habits That Are Dangerous For Your Brain by seth12: 9:29pm
uwebo:
I. E. You, Buhari and Fayose
|Re: 8 Usual Habits That Are Dangerous For Your Brain by Chidigoodluck: 9:29pm
just reading comments...
