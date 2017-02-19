₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Anyim Pius Anyim (born 19 February 1961) is a Nigerian politician who served as the President of Nigerian senate and was the immediate-past Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).[1] He was elected as national Senator on the People's Democratic Party (PDP) platform in 1999 for the Ebonyi South constituency of Ebonyi State. He was appointed Senate President in August 2000.
Re: Anyim Pius Anyim Celebrates His 56th Birthday Today by Omonigeriarere: 9:26am
Back to the matter, Congratulations to Pius: more grace and wisdom.
Back to the matter, Congratulations to Pius: more grace and wisdom.
2 Likes
Re: Anyim Pius Anyim Celebrates His 56th Birthday Today by DivinelyBlessed(m): 9:35am
Happy birthday Mr Governor
Re: Anyim Pius Anyim Celebrates His 56th Birthday Today by pyyxxaro: 9:36am
Happy birthday to a great thief and lowway robber
Naaa thunder go fire that ur calabash head
Re: Anyim Pius Anyim Celebrates His 56th Birthday Today by temitemi1(m): 9:37am
Mr Governor
DivinelyBlessed:
Re: Anyim Pius Anyim Celebrates His 56th Birthday Today by greatgod2012(f): 9:45am
So, this man and Ita giwa are birthday mates!
Happy birthday to them!
The two of them are part of Our common looters.
Re: Anyim Pius Anyim Celebrates His 56th Birthday Today by buygala(m): 10:06am
Ok
Re: Anyim Pius Anyim Celebrates His 56th Birthday Today by freeborn76(m): 10:06am
Happy Birthday Oga Anyim.
Re: Anyim Pius Anyim Celebrates His 56th Birthday Today by Btcavailable: 10:07am
Re: Anyim Pius Anyim Celebrates His 56th Birthday Today by Nonymartin(m): 10:07am
Congrats
Re: Anyim Pius Anyim Celebrates His 56th Birthday Today by fledo: 10:08am
HBD to him
Re: Anyim Pius Anyim Celebrates His 56th Birthday Today by Stelvin101(m): 10:09am
Only God can tell the billions this criminal has stolen from us. To wish him happy bday is like wishing him death silently
