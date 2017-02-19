₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,747,974 members, 3,373,431 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 February 2017 at 10:11 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Fire Outbreak At Rida Plastics, Barracks Oshodi (714 Views)
Meet The Toddler Who Eats Paint,carpet,washing Powder,bugs,stones,plastics(pics) / Lassa Fever Outbreak In Rivers, Two Confirmed Dead / Taraba Government Confirms Lassa Fever Outbreak (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fire Outbreak At Rida Plastics, Barracks Oshodi by Jammiiee(m): 9:28am
Fire service needed ... reinforcement needed, those fire fighters on ground have no water, as usual.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Rida Plastics, Barracks Oshodi by buygala(m): 10:01am
Ok
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Rida Plastics, Barracks Oshodi by veekid(m): 10:01am
is there any evidence to burn?
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Rida Plastics, Barracks Oshodi by KealDrogo: 10:02am
The mod that banned me you are the cause of this fire with your misuse of power as a moderator. You should be ashamed of yourself, a big shame on you...
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Rida Plastics, Barracks Oshodi by musco4me: 10:02am
Hmmm
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Rida Plastics, Barracks Oshodi by yomifola(m): 10:02am
Yee.. Mo GBE Owo Jo na
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Rida Plastics, Barracks Oshodi by momodub: 10:04am
Not again
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Rida Plastics, Barracks Oshodi by twilliamx: 10:04am
Wow
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Rida Plastics, Barracks Oshodi by AntiWailer: 10:04am
Na wa oo
Why won't fire service have water ?
Were they planning to use their urine ?
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Rida Plastics, Barracks Oshodi by darbeelicous(f): 10:04am
u say wetin??
veekid:
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Rida Plastics, Barracks Oshodi by Btcavailable: 10:06am
Greetings to all Nigerian citizens we are here to kindly inform you that
jobs opportunities are now available in south africa jobs available are;
Sales Consultant – Salary=R10,000= N230,000
Store Manager _ Salary=R10,000= N230,000
Hotel jobs_ salary=R5,000= N115,000
Security jobs_ salary=R5,000= N115,000
House Help_ salary=R5,000= N115,000
jobs are open to both mail and females. qualifications required are SSCE
and above your qualification will determine your job feeding and accomodation
is provided duration of visa is three years visa is processed by our companies
here in south africa visa fee, flight, and everything will be taking care of all
you need to do is to pick up applicaion form which is N100,000 take a step to
better your future now we have only 78vacancies available for more info contact us at
southafricanjob@gmail.com or call/whatsapp our hotline +27842375270 while offer
last please only for people who are ready to make a change in thier lives thanks
as we llok forward to hearing from you
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Rida Plastics, Barracks Oshodi by Nonymartin(m): 10:06am
There is God o
(0) (Reply)
Latest Information For Investors In Nigeria: Must To Be Read / Get $10 For Free / Latest Information For Investors In Nigeria: Must To Be Read
Viewing this topic: Maxymilliano(m), ekins71, MaziOmenuko, SortOut, Spartacuss(f), pwettyesther(f), pennyland(m), tunax5loon(m), osahonmk(m), vivalavida(m), Haryee(m), Largeman4uall(m), olatorich(m), AnambraDota, LivingHuman, Joseph1063, Pillars1(m), paulsowande(m), Gborgz(m), helphelp, bamosagie(m), Iamsammy(m), sunnymighty(m), netken and 48 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 2