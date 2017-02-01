Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries (18341 Views)

According to a news agency, The Nerve, the motoring company had last month (January) apologised for the corruption case that centred around allegations that the group hired middlemen to broker deals in a number of countries including Nigeria, South Africa and Angola.



In 2016, Rolls-Royce and its agent company in Nigeria, PSL Engineering and Control, ordered to supply gas turbines to power plants in the oil states of Bayelsa and Delta, were accused of various projects, especially to Oghareki power plant in Delta that cost $100m but was never completed.



Findings from an investigation conducted by the Guardian and the British Broadcasting Corporation had uncovered leaked documents and testimony from insiders that suggested that Rolls-Royce might have benefited from the use of illicit payments to key officials and politicians to boost profits for years.



The Guardian/BBC investigation, called Panorama, revealed that Nigeria, Angola and South Africa were part of the 11 countries the company had hired intermediaries.



The investigation also revealed Rolls-Royce hired Fana Hlongwane, who is close to South Africa’s ANC government, in 2008 to help broker deals in the country.



Although, Nigeria or South Africa have yet to get any amount from the agreement, the company revealed last month it had agreed to pay £671m to settle corruption cases with the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazilian authorities.



The company’s Chief Executive, Warren East, took the helm in 2015 and has been tasked with turning around the company.



East said, “While we have made a steady start, more remains to be done. The addition of new management and a renewed focus within the business leadership teams, with clear goals and stronger accountabilities, should provide a strong platform for further progress in 2017.”



He added he would reveal further plans about the firm’s direction later this year.



Making first to comment while in church I am too addicted to Nairaland.....

That is nothing compared to their gain 11 Likes

Corruption is highly infectious!! ImagineCorruption is highly infectious!! 2 Likes 1 Share

GENERAL ELECTRIC and SIEMENS better

No let buhari and he's fans like omolola15 see this ohhh,they will say that is why Nigeria has gone backwardness since he took over..Cos Buhari is the Blamer in chief..Buhari sef..Ahahahhahahahahaa

Ayam not undastandin 7 Likes

Berbierklaus:

That is nothing compared to their gain

Hope u good My pickinHope u good

Really how much did they made in the while ? aren't they royce participant in corruption, to them na small change

Nigeria and other countries lose $5.7bn to Rolls-Royce due to corruption.



They are mad.



How much did we lose to them ?



When corrupt thieves spend our money to buy Rolls Royce ?

X Y H, space booking new symbols. Corruption has injured us in unimaginable and unmentionable places.

I don't know where I kept my 200 naira and my chest is already doing me somehow 1 Like 1 Share

Whats the business with Nigeria and roll royce?

Damilare5882:

I am too addicted to Nairaland.. ... Making first to comment while in church

How has it helped improve your life in the real world?



The only thing is that you're helping Seun increase traffic and adverts.



How has it helped improve your life in the real world?

The only thing is that you're helping Seun increase traffic and adverts.

Get addicted to productive things, life switching off your phone in church

Damilare5882:

you sure say you de hear wetin de preacher de preach?

Yarnvibes:

but who cursed Africa?

Rolls-Royce has reported £4.6bn ($5.7bn) annual loss largely due to currency depreciation and payment of $808m fine to affected countries where it was involved in corrupt practices.





[/b]Rolls-Royce is a luxury automobile driven by very influential Africans, politicians, businessmen and religious leaders, notably from Nigeria and South Africa.[b]



Wrong. The Rolls-Royce in the article is the engine maker and not the luxury car manufacturer. Totally different.



Different management, different industry. Rolls-Royce as engine maker (aviation, maritime industry) not Rolls-Royce Motors as owned by her parent BMW.



Please rectify.



Berbierklaus:

That is nothing compared to their gain

Wrong. This is the company's worst results in decades. Rolls-Royce is one the few remaining British industrial giants and with May's administration talking industrials and manufacturing, anything that happens to this firm negatively will disturb her.



Wrong. The Rolls-Royce in the article is the engine maker and not the luxury car manufacturer. Totally different.

Different management, different industry. Rolls-Royce as engine maker (aviation, maritime industry) not Rolls-Royce Motors as owned by her parent BMW.

Please rectify.

Wrong. This is the company's worst results in decades. Rolls-Royce is one the few remaining British industrial giants and with May's administration talking industrials and manufacturing, anything that happens to this firm negatively will disturb her.

Furthermore, albeit, I don't condone corruption but heavy fines like this severely affects western corporations vis-a-vis their Chinese and Indians counterparts. Rolls-Royce is not at fault. The fault lies with the respective governments. Majority of African governments demand kickbacks in return for contracts, in my opinion, give them what they want and get the contract. It's their loss (corrupt governments) not the company's. If not the Chinese, Russians and Indians will get it (contracts). Business doesn't know sentiments.

Babzilla:

My pickin Hope u good I am basking

No dingbat can stop my shine My daddy!!!I am baskingNo dingbat can stop my shine 1 Like

davodguy:





How has it helped improve your life in the real world?



The only thing is that you're helping Seun increase traffic and adverts.



gbenu soun jor ...your are daft.. So the comment and quoting you just made didn't help Seun aabi ..think before you comment ..fool..you don't know mw,you don't know what I do ...so just shut the fccccuuuukkkkup and get a life .. Mofo