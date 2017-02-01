₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,748,118 members, 3,373,789 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 February 2017 at 02:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries (18341 Views)
Whistleblower Gives Leadersng Damning 'Evidence' Of Corruption In CBN / Ofala 2016: Ifeanyi Ubah Arrives Igwe Of Nnewi's Palace In Rolls Royce / Naira Drops To 251/dollar, External Reserves Now $29.7bn (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by Yarnvibes(f): 10:50am
Rolls-Royce has reported £4.6bn ($5.7bn) annual loss largely due to currency depreciation and payment of $808m fine to affected countries where it was involved in corrupt practices.
According to a news agency, The Nerve, the motoring company had last month (January) apologised for the corruption case that centred around allegations that the group hired middlemen to broker deals in a number of countries including Nigeria, South Africa and Angola.
In 2016, Rolls-Royce and its agent company in Nigeria, PSL Engineering and Control, ordered to supply gas turbines to power plants in the oil states of Bayelsa and Delta, were accused of various projects, especially to Oghareki power plant in Delta that cost $100m but was never completed.
Findings from an investigation conducted by the Guardian and the British Broadcasting Corporation had uncovered leaked documents and testimony from insiders that suggested that Rolls-Royce might have benefited from the use of illicit payments to key officials and politicians to boost profits for years.
The Guardian/BBC investigation, called Panorama, revealed that Nigeria, Angola and South Africa were part of the 11 countries the company had hired intermediaries.
The investigation also revealed Rolls-Royce hired Fana Hlongwane, who is close to South Africa’s ANC government, in 2008 to help broker deals in the country.
Although, Nigeria or South Africa have yet to get any amount from the agreement, the company revealed last month it had agreed to pay £671m to settle corruption cases with the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazilian authorities.
The company’s Chief Executive, Warren East, took the helm in 2015 and has been tasked with turning around the company.
East said, “While we have made a steady start, more remains to be done. The addition of new management and a renewed focus within the business leadership teams, with clear goals and stronger accountabilities, should provide a strong platform for further progress in 2017.”
He added he would reveal further plans about the firm’s direction later this year.
****.
http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/02/rolls-royce-loses-57bn-to-corruption-in.html
Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun Dominique
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by Damilare5882(m): 11:21am
I am too addicted to Nairaland.. ... Making first to comment while in church
22 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by Berbierklaus(f): 11:22am
That is nothing compared to their gain
11 Likes
|Re: Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by adami48(f): 11:22am
Y
|Re: Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by onpointme: 11:23am
Hmm...
|Re: Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by DuBLINGreenb(m): 11:23am
Thank God I did not invest in it
|Re: Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by Jeffrey12(m): 11:23am
I dont give a Bleep ...
Only the rich give a Bleep
|Re: Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by MrAwePresident: 11:23am
H
|Re: Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by Lollipop247: 11:24am
Imagine
Corruption is highly infectious!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by bluice2(m): 11:25am
Y
|Re: Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by Amathylee(m): 11:25am
Yarnvibes:
4 Likes
|Re: Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by martineverest(m): 11:25am
GENERAL ELECTRIC and SIEMENS better
|Re: Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by happney65: 11:25am
No let buhari and he's fans like omolola15 see this ohhh,they will say that is why Nigeria has gone backwardness since he took over..Cos Buhari is the Blamer in chief..Buhari sef..Ahahahhahahahahaa
6 Likes
|Re: Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by walosky: 11:25am
Ayam not undastandin
7 Likes
|Re: Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by Babzilla: 11:25am
Berbierklaus:My pickin
Hope u good
|Re: Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by Mrcapability7(m): 11:26am
Really how much did they made in the while ? aren't they royce participant in corruption, to them na small change
|Re: Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by unclezuma: 11:26am
Nigeria and other countries lose $5.7bn to Rolls-Royce due to corruption.
2 Likes
|Re: Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by AntiWailer: 11:27am
They are mad.
How much did we lose to them ?
When corrupt thieves spend our money to buy Rolls Royce ?
|Re: Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by bakila: 11:27am
X Y H, space booking new symbols. Corruption has injured us in unimaginable and unmentionable places.
|Re: Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by Fernandowski(m): 11:28am
I don't know where I kept my 200 naira and my chest is already doing me somehow
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by Thisis2raw(m): 11:28am
Whats the business with Nigeria and roll royce?
|Re: Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by davodguy: 11:30am
Damilare5882:
How has it helped improve your life in the real world?
The only thing is that you're helping Seun increase traffic and adverts.
Get addicted to productive things, life switching off your phone in church
2 Likes
|Re: Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by osuofia2(m): 11:30am
Damilare5882:you sure say you de hear wetin de preacher de preach?
|Re: Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by wellmax(m): 11:30am
Yarnvibes:but who cursed Africa?
|Re: Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by Barmmyshoes: 11:31am
OUCH! Sorry.
|Re: Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by Rick9(m): 11:31am
I don't give a F**k
|Re: Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by Gerrard59(m): 11:32am
Yarnvibes:
Wrong. The Rolls-Royce in the article is the engine maker and not the luxury car manufacturer. Totally different.
Different management, different industry. Rolls-Royce as engine maker (aviation, maritime industry) not Rolls-Royce Motors as owned by her parent BMW.
Please rectify.
Berbierklaus:
Wrong. This is the company's worst results in decades. Rolls-Royce is one the few remaining British industrial giants and with May's administration talking industrials and manufacturing, anything that happens to this firm negatively will disturb her.
Furthermore, albeit, I don't condone corruption but heavy fines like this severely affects western corporations vis-a-vis their Chinese and Indians counterparts. Rolls-Royce is not at fault. The fault lies with the respective governments. Majority of African governments demand kickbacks in return for contracts, in my opinion, give them what they want and get the contract. It's their loss (corrupt governments) not the company's. If not the Chinese, Russians and Indians will get it (contracts). Business doesn't know sentiments.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by Berbierklaus(f): 11:33am
Babzilla:My daddy!!! I am basking
No dingbat can stop my shine
1 Like
|Re: Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by Omudia: 11:33am
Lol
|Re: Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by Damilare5882(m): 11:34am
davodguy:gbenu soun jor ...your are daft.. So the comment and quoting you just made didn't help Seun aabi ..think before you comment ..fool..you don't know mw,you don't know what I do ...so just shut the fccccuuuukkkkup and get a life .. Mofo
|Re: Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by veacea: 11:34am
|Re: Rolls-royce Loses $5.7bn To Corruption In Nigeria And Other Countries by Damilare5882(m): 11:37am
osuofia2:make I no lie...preaching was kinda boring so I pulled out my phone
‘Nigeria Now A Model To South Africa On Power Sector Reform’ / Cbn “optimistic” Naira Will Settle At 250 Per Dollar / Do You Remember These Naira Notes And Coins?
Viewing this topic: felsunseg(m), freshinsightng, nuttyhnic(m), grandstar(m), chucky101(m), duprilenx, Zulu212, davodguy, wontiboje, klosety45, blezzy080, qamaols, Flamezreal(m), cold(m), Jeromejnr(m), uc97, abali47(m), caprini1, Kexcellency, kolado(m), jonyjay(m), culdady, bk630(m), YtivitissuP, Museum, Dovie1240(m), Allwility, kellysam(m), codest(m) and 57 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16