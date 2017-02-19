₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,748,118 members, 3,373,788 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 February 2017 at 02:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) (21016 Views)
Genevieve Nnaji Stunning Look At An Etisalat Event (photos) / Cossy Orjiakor's Look To Funnybone Untamed Comedy Show / Omawumi's Stunning Look To Future Awards (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) by lalasticlala(m): 12:04pm
Actress Tonto Dikeh is not allowing her marital issues weigh her down as she steps out in a stunning outfit and all smiles for a wedding today.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQsGJNnj-J3/
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) by madridguy(m): 12:06pm
I PRAY GOD TOUCHES THE HEART OF CHURCHILL SO HE CAN RETURN BACK HOME.
BROS CHURCHILL IF YOU'RE READING THIS, PLEASE TAKE HUMBLE PIE, CALL YOUR WIFE AND SETTLE WITH HER. FROM THIS PICTURE, TONTO IS INCOMPLETE JUST TRYING TO FORM.
GOD BLESS YOUR UNION.
29 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) by NiteCrawler: 12:07pm
50 shades of Tonto
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) by oladipo322(m): 12:11pm
see as she resemble cartoon
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 12:12pm
gorgeous
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) by Chidexter(m): 12:16pm
Make up used to hide her inner worries
4 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) by Kingspin(m): 12:16pm
What is this madness about Tonto Dikeh? Enough!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) by 2017IMUSTWORK: 12:17pm
Toto decay okooo
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) by osemoses1234(m): 12:17pm
Na dem sabi
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) by thrillionaire(m): 12:17pm
madridguy:me too
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) by femolacqua(m): 12:17pm
Splendid
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) by thrillionaire(m): 12:17pm
Looks good. Stay bright and happy no matter what
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) by Justbeingreal(m): 12:18pm
Tonto back to her spot the new mmm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) by adadike281(f): 12:18pm
Twinkle twinkle, super star. Tonto looks beautiful and full of life.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) by topupifo: 12:19pm
she's looking good
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) by amzee(m): 12:19pm
Hmm
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) by crotonite(m): 12:19pm
Wow she is gorgeous, but the sentence "shine forever!" i disagree with her. time gives no sh11t.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) by EastGold(m): 12:20pm
Receive grace
Grace to stop smoking marijuana
Grace to stop fighting in mother-in-law house
Grace to manage your home very well
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) by shamecurls(m): 12:20pm
And how does it buttress the fact that Coka-Cola is better than palm wine?
False and void of points!
Palmwine is natural and herbal which clearly sets it ahead of Coca-Cola.
#TeamPalmWine
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 12:20pm
Fake smile
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) by nedu2000(m): 12:20pm
Wedding?no church service
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) by Otapipia: 12:21pm
All for the camera. Deep down she's hurting seriously. May God give her the strength to weather the storm.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) by toyinjimoh(m): 12:21pm
too much make up
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) by unclezuma: 12:22pm
And Churchill with all his SSS contacts can not find her...
Churchill Churchill...I hail ooo, just find where they sell liquid pride I hear they are easy to swallow.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) by nedu2000(m): 12:22pm
madridguy:isnt she the one that left the house?
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) by ForValour: 12:23pm
She looks like a married woman now
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) by BabaCommander: 12:24pm
So hawrt. Mousehill is a loser.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) by charlesucheh(m): 12:26pm
Okay! We've heard!!!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) by madridguy(m): 12:28pm
Whatever the case maybe I want them back.
nedu2000:
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) by ring7(m): 12:29pm
This is how tiwa savage started being Hot when she had problem with her hubby, now Tonto is hot now.
NL is all about Tonto and Snake.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) by Angelinastto(f): 12:33pm
I know that game Tontolet is playing.
"Smile when you are hurting"
I played it ones or twice when i had issues with boo. No matter how broad a fake smile is, it can't be compared with a real one.
6 Likes 1 Share
Kate Henshaw, Rita Dominic And Lai Mohammed All Smiles In A Selfie At AFRIFF / Iyanya Looks Dapper In New Photo Shoots / Segun Arinze And Justus Esiri, Robbed In London Hotel
Viewing this topic: Elesta(f), princebonbay, thanie(f), Tonybills(m), Shollay20(m), Facetoface(m), Horlaidex(m), ibukunoluwat(f), Eniqurl(f), djaxz4sure(m), checkeni9(f), misterkay(m), kevinkod(m), cherryblossom(f), dpete1(f), 4everGod, lekkyb, BOYILO, IstandWitNAIJA, mamasoljas(f), chill86, fredoooooo, Toseny01, taheer88(m), olenime(m), thepatroit, santos123(m), fav444(f) and 118 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6