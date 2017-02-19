Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) (21016 Views)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQsGJNnj-J3/ Actress Tonto Dikeh is not allowing her marital issues weigh her down as she steps out in a stunning outfit and all smiles for a wedding today. 1 Like

I PRAY GOD TOUCHES THE HEART OF CHURCHILL SO HE CAN RETURN BACK HOME.



BROS CHURCHILL IF YOU'RE READING THIS, PLEASE TAKE HUMBLE PIE, CALL YOUR WIFE AND SETTLE WITH HER. FROM THIS PICTURE, TONTO IS INCOMPLETE JUST TRYING TO FORM.



GOD BLESS YOUR UNION. 29 Likes

50 shades of Tonto 2 Likes 1 Share

see as she resemble cartoon 3 Likes

gorgeous

Make up used to hide her inner worries 4 Likes

What is this madness about Tonto Dikeh? Enough! 2 Likes 1 Share

Toto decay okooo 2 Likes 1 Share

Na dem sabi 1 Like 1 Share

madridguy:

Splendid

Looks good. Stay bright and happy no matter what 3 Likes

Tonto back to her spot the new mmm

Twinkle twinkle, super star. Tonto looks beautiful and full of life.

she's looking good

Hmm 1 Like

time gives no sh11t. Wow she is gorgeous, but the sentence "shine forever!" i disagree with her.time gives no sh11t.

Receive grace





Grace to stop smoking marijuana







Grace to stop fighting in mother-in-law house





Grace to manage your home very well 1 Like

And how does it buttress the fact that Coka-Cola is better than palm wine?





False and void of points!





Palmwine is natural and herbal which clearly sets it ahead of Coca-Cola.





#TeamPalmWine 1 Like

Fake smile 1 Like

Wedding?no church service

All for the camera. Deep down she's hurting seriously. May God give her the strength to weather the storm.

too much make up 5 Likes 1 Share





Churchill Churchill...I hail ooo, just find where they sell liquid pride I hear they are easy to swallow.



madridguy:

She looks like a married woman now

So hawrt. Mousehill is a loser. 1 Like

Okay! We've heard!!!





nedu2000:

isnt she the one that left the house? Whatever the case maybe I want them back.

This is how tiwa savage started being Hot when she had problem with her hubby, now Tonto is hot now.

NL is all about Tonto and Snake.