Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) (12124 Views)

Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) / Actress Oge Okoye Stunning In New Pics / Best Cleavages At The AMVCA 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/check-out-oge-okoyes-stunning-look-to.html Nollywood actress Oge Okoye on the 2017 AMVCA red carpet. You like?

Whats stunning about this shoulder part cloth 26 Likes 2 Shares

SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE >>



thearticle.com.ng/2017/03/photos-oge-okoyes-stuns-in.html

It looks like a mans shoulder 7 Likes

the shoulder of this her dress is wide enough to accommodate her stolen dogs o 51 Likes 3 Shares

D guy beside her be like.. Na she be dis wey dey claim nkita wey no be her own... Idiota 15 Likes 3 Shares

she's ashamed to go to the red carpet, that's y she hid her self backstage











she will steal the awards picture from Rita Dominics page and post #aboutlastnight, #AMVCA, #bestactress





mean while the best lier in a real life drama goes to































oge okoye







nkita 7 Likes

Those shoulder pads though...

Michelle Jackson 2 Likes

all the ladies in that show were braless, wetin dey happen now?

beetown:

the shoulder of thus her dress is wide enough to accommodate her stolen dogs o Chaii, the wickedness in you sha. Chaii, the wickedness in you sha. 2 Likes

You guys keep making her famous and that's the true meaning of celebrity. She stole, she uploaded nudes, she kissed some wired guys doesn't matter as long as people talk about her and she's getting a lot of it now. Guess who's the winner now??

Doggy girl 1 Like





I knew dogs would be mentioned even though there are no dogs in the picture. I came to read the comments.I knew dogs would be mentioned even though there are no dogs in the picture. 7 Likes

Shior

Shame dey catch am sef. Shioor

Oge okoye right now waiting to go online on IG and twitter 15 Likes 2 Shares

That guy be like... Na you steal dog picture





Oge why you sef fall hands like that na. We love you still and we forgive you Awwww!Oge why you sef fall hands like that na. We love you still and we forgive you 2 Likes

Give this lady a break nah...

I'm looking for my dog

This shoulder pads dem sef, na wa o! Is a really wa!

Well, life goes on 1 Like

SoftP:

Whats stunning about this shoulder part cloth I tire oo.

See shoulder like wood





She don peel all d color and design for the banner wey dey her back I tire oo.See shoulder like woodShe don peel all d color and design for the banner wey dey her back

na dog skin gown?

Dongreat:

You guys keep making her famous and that's the true meaning of celebrity. She stole, she uploaded nudes, she kissed some wired guys doesn't matter as long as people talk about her and she's getting a lot of it now. Guess who's the winner now??

na famous i go chop na famous i go chop

Dongreat:

You guys keep making her famous and that's the true meaning of celebrity. She stole, she uploaded nudes, she kissed some wired guys doesn't matter as long as people talk about her and she's getting a lot of it now. Guess who's the winner now??

Justifying that she lied? That people are talking about it makes her a winner? Really?



Besides, that's not the "true" meaning of celebrity. Its what some people have curled it to be! Justifying that she lied? That people are talking about it makes her a winner? Really?Besides, that's not the "true" meaning of celebrity. Its what some people have curled it to be! 2 Likes 1 Share

She's shameless

the floor though. this looks like the exit, maybe she was evading people and the camera caught her 2 Likes