₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,756,960 members, 3,399,720 topics. Date: Sunday, 05 March 2017 at 12:37 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) (12124 Views)
Tonto Dikeh's Stunning Look To A Wedding (photos) / Actress Oge Okoye Stunning In New Pics / Best Cleavages At The AMVCA 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by ObiOmaMu: 10:51pm On Mar 04
Nollywood actress Oge Okoye on the 2017 AMVCA red carpet. You like?
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/check-out-oge-okoyes-stunning-look-to.html
|Re: Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by SoftP: 10:54pm On Mar 04
Whats stunning about this shoulder part cloth
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by RiversWatchDog(m): 10:55pm On Mar 04
SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE >>
thearticle.com.ng/2017/03/photos-oge-okoyes-stuns-in.html
|Re: Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Iammehdi(m): 10:56pm On Mar 04
It looks like a mans shoulder
7 Likes
|Re: Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by beetown(m): 10:57pm On Mar 04
the shoulder of this her dress is wide enough to accommodate her stolen dogs o
51 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Hustlerlomo(m): 10:58pm On Mar 04
D guy beside her be like.. Na she be dis wey dey claim nkita wey no be her own... Idiota
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Harris90(m): 10:59pm On Mar 04
she's ashamed to go to the red carpet, that's y she hid her self backstage
she will steal the awards picture from Rita Dominics page and post #aboutlastnight, #AMVCA, #bestactress
mean while the best lier in a real life drama goes to
oge okoye
nkita
7 Likes
|Re: Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by TPAND: 11:00pm On Mar 04
Those shoulder pads though...
|Re: Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Alesandese(f): 11:08pm On Mar 04
Michelle Jackson
2 Likes
|Re: Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by veekid(m): 11:17pm On Mar 04
all the ladies in that show were braless, wetin dey happen now?
|Re: Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Adminisher: 11:17pm On Mar 04
beetown:Chaii, the wickedness in you sha.
2 Likes
|Re: Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Dongreat(m): 11:17pm On Mar 04
You guys keep making her famous and that's the true meaning of celebrity. She stole, she uploaded nudes, she kissed some wired guys doesn't matter as long as people talk about her and she's getting a lot of it now. Guess who's the winner now??
|Re: Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Nutase(f): 11:18pm On Mar 04
Doggy girl
1 Like
|Re: Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Origin(f): 11:19pm On Mar 04
I came to read the comments.
I knew dogs would be mentioned even though there are no dogs in the picture.
7 Likes
|Re: Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by ajuwarhodes(f): 11:19pm On Mar 04
Shior
|Re: Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by dragonking2: 11:20pm On Mar 04
Shame dey catch am sef. Shioor
|Re: Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 11:20pm On Mar 04
Oge okoye right now waiting to go online on IG and twitter
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by chinoify: 11:20pm On Mar 04
That guy be like... Na you steal dog picture
|Re: Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Opakan2: 11:20pm On Mar 04
Awwww!
Oge why you sef fall hands like that na. We love you still and we forgive you
2 Likes
|Re: Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Tynasparks(f): 11:20pm On Mar 04
Give this lady a break nah...
|Re: Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Chidizman(m): 11:21pm On Mar 04
I'm looking for my dog
|Re: Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by SURElee(f): 11:21pm On Mar 04
This shoulder pads dem sef, na wa o! Is a really wa!
|Re: Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 11:22pm On Mar 04
Well, life goes on
1 Like
|Re: Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by folarinmiles(m): 11:22pm On Mar 04
SoftP:I tire oo.
See shoulder like wood
She don peel all d color and design for the banner wey dey her back
|Re: Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by beckNcall(f): 11:22pm On Mar 04
na dog skin gown?
|Re: Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by beckNcall(f): 11:23pm On Mar 04
Dongreat:
na famous i go chop
|Re: Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 11:23pm On Mar 04
Dongreat:
Justifying that she lied? That people are talking about it makes her a winner? Really?
Besides, that's not the "true" meaning of celebrity. Its what some people have curled it to be!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 11:24pm On Mar 04
She's shameless
|Re: Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by beckNcall(f): 11:25pm On Mar 04
the floor though. this looks like the exit, maybe she was evading people and the camera caught her
2 Likes
|Re: Oge Okoye's Stunning Look To The AMVCA 2017 (Photos) by Chiebunigom: 11:26pm On Mar 04
No be Comedian Seyi Law dey Oge side so? Dey look Oge with that mischievous grin in his eyes. That Oge's outfit though....
Genevieve Talks About The Oprah Experience / Simi Confirms Adekunle Gold New Song Is Directed At Davido [PICS] / Gues Who?celebrities In Their Childhood.
Viewing this topic: maximilano(m), Broadsway(f), jayjayjones, mokane28, Faatihu1(m), Owodiran1(m), abbeyty(m), mrjaybaba(m), Abbycuttie(f), benit(f), tenderlaw(m), PROWESX(m), analar(f), kdwar, gidimasters(m), JVgal(f), osemoses1234(m), Chibuhealth(f), zyhon96, AceRoyal, UjSizzle(f), mcayomind(m), Nigerdeltaboi(m), Stallione(m), JAHseal, KenModi(m), FuckBuhari, MD45, StarPlayer, moneytalks86(m), Iko5000, DonPablo007, hydeekam, Justice28(m), eyesoflagostv, Mouthgag, Trendytessy(f), ritux, abdulaz, Princekembas(m), cuntento, sinegy, shaybebaby(f) and 102 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9