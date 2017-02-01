



'Death! death! Y my nono?I still can't believe DAT u are no more,my paddy 4life.full of life,Nonso I never knew yesterday would be my last day on seeing u on earth."nono m" like I fondly call you, it so unfair,DAT u never gave any signal, u just left us like DAT even with a word or goodbye, it so shocking.remember our plans,DAT after d best man,u were to my hubby on my wedding day,DAT u will still b my future baby Godfather,u nv stay to fulfill all those dreams.Chei! What a tragedy Nono, Who will fondly call me chomzy,who will crack jokes with m,who will i gist nd laugh so loud with,who will kill catfish 4me agn,who will pick my calls agn,and help me run an urgent errands agn.ur death still reminds a misery and a big shock to me and d whole Ochomma's family. if money will buy life,ur life must surely be brought to dz earth. infact,I don't know what to write agn.but ur Ochomma Chinonsohinonsol 4ever live.Ochomma Chinonso.



REST IN PEACE MY REAL NIGGA

SLEEP WELL MY PERSONAL PADDY4LIFE

I MISS UR MEMORIES DUDE'





