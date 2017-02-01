₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Who Recently Served As Best Man At A Wedding Dies In His Sleep (pics by stephenduru: 3:35pm
According to Chommy who shared the sad story,a young man named Nonso who recently served as best man at her wedding died in his sleep.Chommy who was thrown into tears with the news wrote....
'Death! death! Y my nono?I still can't believe DAT u are no more,my paddy 4life.full of life,Nonso I never knew yesterday would be my last day on seeing u on earth."nono m" like I fondly call you, it so unfair,DAT u never gave any signal, u just left us like DAT even with a word or goodbye, it so shocking.remember our plans,DAT after d best man,u were to my hubby on my wedding day,DAT u will still b my future baby Godfather,u nv stay to fulfill all those dreams.Chei! What a tragedy Nono, Who will fondly call me chomzy,who will crack jokes with m,who will i gist nd laugh so loud with,who will kill catfish 4me agn,who will pick my calls agn,and help me run an urgent errands agn.ur death still reminds a misery and a big shock to me and d whole Ochomma's family. if money will buy life,ur life must surely be brought to dz earth. infact,I don't know what to write agn.but ur Ochomma Chinonsohinonsol 4ever live.Ochomma Chinonso.
REST IN PEACE MY REAL NIGGA
SLEEP WELL MY PERSONAL PADDY4LIFE
I MISS UR MEMORIES DUDE'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/young-nigerian-man-dies-in-his.html?m=1
|Re: Man Who Recently Served As Best Man At A Wedding Dies In His Sleep (pics by Jafar1: 3:36pm
DEATH HAS NO RESPECT FOR ANYONE,
DEATH IS JILUST INEVITABLE,,,
RIP
|Re: Man Who Recently Served As Best Man At A Wedding Dies In His Sleep (pics by zico530(m): 3:37pm
Eyah! I hope the lady wasn't playing hide and seek game with the guy. Her cry is suspicious. Rip Nonso.
|Re: Man Who Recently Served As Best Man At A Wedding Dies In His Sleep (pics by 2017IMUSTWORK: 3:40pm
Hmmm hope say him no chop wetin pass am
|Re: Man Who Recently Served As Best Man At A Wedding Dies In His Sleep (pics by bigtt76(f): 4:21pm
So sad! RIP
|Re: Man Who Recently Served As Best Man At A Wedding Dies In His Sleep (pics by nerodenero: 4:29pm
News like this always remind us that sooner or later, we shall kiss the dust. We came from dust and we shall return to it.
It also remind me to always learn to live every second as though it is the last because nobody knows when the time shall come.
Repentance is passed when the life is gone.
|Re: Man Who Recently Served As Best Man At A Wedding Dies In His Sleep (pics by Rilwayne001: 5:28pm
Village people again.
RIP
|Re: Man Who Recently Served As Best Man At A Wedding Dies In His Sleep (pics by chuksjuve(m): 5:31pm
RIP
|Re: Man Who Recently Served As Best Man At A Wedding Dies In His Sleep (pics by princeakins(m): 5:32pm
|Re: Man Who Recently Served As Best Man At A Wedding Dies In His Sleep (pics by AlexCk: 5:32pm
Was a good man, i presume,
Died a best man,
Nawa, rip
|Re: Man Who Recently Served As Best Man At A Wedding Dies In His Sleep (pics by priscaoge(f): 5:32pm
May God accept ur Soul and comfort Ur loved ones
|Re: Man Who Recently Served As Best Man At A Wedding Dies In His Sleep (pics by AntiWailer: 5:32pm
Wat concern the wedding he served as best man ?
An innocent young man died.
|Re: Man Who Recently Served As Best Man At A Wedding Dies In His Sleep (pics by sisipelebe(f): 5:33pm
I know some peepz will say it was sleep paralysis that.... RIP nono.
|Re: Man Who Recently Served As Best Man At A Wedding Dies In His Sleep (pics by chordrylateral: 5:33pm
Rip
|Re: Man Who Recently Served As Best Man At A Wedding Dies In His Sleep (pics by Ramanto(m): 5:33pm
Seems She's Only Wailing Because Of The Benefits She Used To Get From Him.
The News Is A Sad One. May God Be With Those He Left.
|Re: Man Who Recently Served As Best Man At A Wedding Dies In His Sleep (pics by Trapnews: 5:34pm
This one strong ooo
|Re: Man Who Recently Served As Best Man At A Wedding Dies In His Sleep (pics by Endtimesmith: 5:34pm
Death is a swift permanent kidnapper of humanity......RIP Man.
|Re: Man Who Recently Served As Best Man At A Wedding Dies In His Sleep (pics by frisky2good(m): 5:34pm
Is it really respectful to post pictures of dead people on social media?
|Re: Man Who Recently Served As Best Man At A Wedding Dies In His Sleep (pics by Lasskeey: 5:35pm
|Re: Man Who Recently Served As Best Man At A Wedding Dies In His Sleep (pics by helphelp: 5:35pm
So errand dey part of wetin you go miss... This life!
|Re: Man Who Recently Served As Best Man At A Wedding Dies In His Sleep (pics by babyfaceafrica(m): 5:35pm
zico530:you have a point.. RIP to the deceased
|Re: Man Who Recently Served As Best Man At A Wedding Dies In His Sleep (pics by Opakan2: 5:36pm
Hmmn.. this one is strong
most deaths while asleep ain't natural
RIP to the gentleman
|Re: Man Who Recently Served As Best Man At A Wedding Dies In His Sleep (pics by Opistorincos(m): 5:37pm
Death can come at anytime without prior warning, live in the moment, rip to the dead
|Re: Man Who Recently Served As Best Man At A Wedding Dies In His Sleep (pics by Chidonc: 5:37pm
zico530:I don't think everyone is like youí ½í¸
|Re: Man Who Recently Served As Best Man At A Wedding Dies In His Sleep (pics by Nwaoma198(f): 5:38pm
Rip
|Re: Man Who Recently Served As Best Man At A Wedding Dies In His Sleep (pics by Billyonaire: 5:38pm
Clearly from the write up the guy has finished his life and has exited earth for better things. Dont mourn him, be happy for him.
|Re: Man Who Recently Served As Best Man At A Wedding Dies In His Sleep (pics by realmindz: 5:38pm
AlexCk:hmmm. deep
|Re: Man Who Recently Served As Best Man At A Wedding Dies In His Sleep (pics by HateU2(f): 5:38pm
|Re: Man Who Recently Served As Best Man At A Wedding Dies In His Sleep (pics by prettythicksme(m): 5:38pm
Rip nono
|Re: Man Who Recently Served As Best Man At A Wedding Dies In His Sleep (pics by pesinfada(m): 5:38pm
I Refuse to die young IJN
#Amen
