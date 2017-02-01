Writing or commenting on the president's continued stay in a foreign land even when all the principal actors in govt have assured us he's "hale and hearty" has become, quite frankly, a sickening exercise.



Besides the millions budgeted to flush toilet in Aso rock, the rental cost of the same Aso rock, the huge sum allocated for health care in the same villa, the millions padded here and there in the transport and housing ministries, all these in an ailing economy, we are still spending huge sums in useless smokescreen ventures.



The average operating cost of a gulfstream 5 or a bombardier challenger 605 are in the region of 4800USD to 6000USD per hour.

In a six hour flight, to see a man whose job post and home is here in Nigeria, we are burning about 60,000USD per trip.



Of course this is not to mention the various other things it takes for big men to travel and be in comfort.

If 4 different delegations have made this increasingly popular pilgrimage, they have used up 240,000USD from the scarce resources.



Top end medical professionals, most in the UK and US are Nigerians by the way, earn between 10 and 20,000USD monthly. What this means is that 4 of the top professionals can be beside the presidents bed for up to six months here in Nigeria, attending to his hale and hearty condition, whatever that means.



When Surhato of Indonesia was in hospital bed back in '97, or so, it was Indonesian doctors, in Indonesia, who gave a daily update on his health status.

This happened even when Surhato was said to have amassed immense wealth.

National pride is national pride.

The journalists and politicians from outside the country should be coming here not ours going over, if things were right.

And the little forex they bring in would be going a long way, as ours is right now making a difference in London I am sure.

Right now, our news media, the ones that should be the source of news concerning us, have to wait for CNN or Sky news to know what is happening. They'd have to pay for the news too.

In everyway, the blackman loses. 49 Likes 8 Shares