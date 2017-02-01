₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Meets Saraki Again In London by Cambells: 8:03pm On Feb 19
President Muhammadu Buhari, according to the Presidency met with the senate President at Abuja House in London today.... See the statement below
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/buhari-meets-saraki-again-in-london.html
|Re: Buhari Meets Saraki Again In London by hotspec(m): 8:15pm On Feb 19
Wait! Is this Buhari man trying to move Nigeria to UK? Or why these weekly offshore meetings?
|Re: Buhari Meets Saraki Again In London by okenwa(m): 8:17pm On Feb 19
Was all these trips in 2017 budget?
|Re: Buhari Meets Saraki Again In London by ufuosman: 8:19pm On Feb 19
wetin him forget dere?
|Re: Buhari Meets Saraki Again In London by kayusekay(m): 8:43pm On Feb 19
Na to dey rule from London remain nw oo
|Re: Buhari Meets Saraki Again In London by freeze001(f): 8:47pm On Feb 19
He refuses to have any business with the 'mere commissioner' so he'd rather travel to London for vegetative meetings and keep claiming estacodes.
|Re: Buhari Meets Saraki Again In London by sarrki(m): 9:40pm On Feb 19
freeze001:
Lol
Commissioner shey?
Only God can promote one
The mere commissioner will become the corner stone
|Re: Buhari Meets Saraki Again In London by Cambells: 9:44pm On Feb 19
Lmao
kayusekay:
|Re: Buhari Meets Saraki Again In London by Grundig: 9:46pm On Feb 19
Saraki is still in the UK?
Na wa oo
|Re: Buhari Meets Saraki Again In London by madridguy(m): 9:48pm On Feb 19
Noted.
|Re: Buhari Meets Saraki Again In London by dearsly(m): 10:17pm On Feb 19
BUBU ya time seems to be running out!....
#be well
|Re: Buhari Meets Saraki Again In London by OBAGADAFFI: 10:18pm On Feb 19
Really.
This is serious
|Re: Buhari Meets Saraki Again In London by DivinelyBlessed(m): 10:40pm On Feb 19
When Sai Baba go come back sef.
Habi e no like president work again?
|Re: Buhari Meets Saraki Again In London by tomtween1(m): 10:41pm On Feb 19
i pray he hands over his resignation letter from there o
|Re: Buhari Meets Saraki Again In London by bush112(m): 10:41pm On Feb 19
noted
|Re: Buhari Meets Saraki Again In London by lonelydora(m): 10:41pm On Feb 19
Writing or commenting on the president's continued stay in a foreign land even when all the principal actors in govt have assured us he's "hale and hearty" has become, quite frankly, a sickening exercise.
Besides the millions budgeted to flush toilet in Aso rock, the rental cost of the same Aso rock, the huge sum allocated for health care in the same villa, the millions padded here and there in the transport and housing ministries, all these in an ailing economy, we are still spending huge sums in useless smokescreen ventures.
The average operating cost of a gulfstream 5 or a bombardier challenger 605 are in the region of 4800USD to 6000USD per hour.
In a six hour flight, to see a man whose job post and home is here in Nigeria, we are burning about 60,000USD per trip.
Of course this is not to mention the various other things it takes for big men to travel and be in comfort.
If 4 different delegations have made this increasingly popular pilgrimage, they have used up 240,000USD from the scarce resources.
Top end medical professionals, most in the UK and US are Nigerians by the way, earn between 10 and 20,000USD monthly. What this means is that 4 of the top professionals can be beside the presidents bed for up to six months here in Nigeria, attending to his hale and hearty condition, whatever that means.
When Surhato of Indonesia was in hospital bed back in '97, or so, it was Indonesian doctors, in Indonesia, who gave a daily update on his health status.
This happened even when Surhato was said to have amassed immense wealth.
National pride is national pride.
The journalists and politicians from outside the country should be coming here not ours going over, if things were right.
And the little forex they bring in would be going a long way, as ours is right now making a difference in London I am sure.
Right now, our news media, the ones that should be the source of news concerning us, have to wait for CNN or Sky news to know what is happening. They'd have to pay for the news too.
In everyway, the blackman loses.
|Re: Buhari Meets Saraki Again In London by nairaman66(m): 10:41pm On Feb 19
Hmn..., London- The New Capital Of Nigeria
|Re: Buhari Meets Saraki Again In London by chiboyo: 10:42pm On Feb 19
This is becoming increasingly odd!
|Re: Buhari Meets Saraki Again In London by sweerychick(f): 10:42pm On Feb 19
This government is just pathetic.. Spits#
|Re: Buhari Meets Saraki Again In London by kolado(m): 10:42pm On Feb 19
Nawao! He wan turn UK prime minister
|Re: Buhari Meets Saraki Again In London by ajanma2(m): 10:42pm On Feb 19
Buhari is currently fighting corruption in the land of the dead.
|Re: Buhari Meets Saraki Again In London by Damilare5882(m): 10:42pm On Feb 19
With same outfit aabi ..a beg way pic
|Re: Buhari Meets Saraki Again In London by Chanchit: 10:42pm On Feb 19
As God go catch them we are not running a monarchical system of govt before saraki would say buhari has chosen him as the new leader of this shii ty hole.
|Re: Buhari Meets Saraki Again In London by Olukokosir(m): 10:42pm On Feb 19
STATE AND CAPITAL
ADAMAWA - YOLA
AKWA_IBOM - UYO
FCT - LONDON
|Re: Buhari Meets Saraki Again In London by dprice(m): 10:42pm On Feb 19
Liars
we need to see buhari dead or alive
|Re: Buhari Meets Saraki Again In London by Schrodinger1(m): 10:42pm On Feb 19
i used to think that president Buhari is different from past leaders. well, i just authoritatively confirm he's worse than his predecessors.
|Re: Buhari Meets Saraki Again In London by oriflamebaby1(f): 10:43pm On Feb 19
I hear you
|Re: Buhari Meets Saraki Again In London by afamaustin(m): 10:43pm On Feb 19
Wot is wrong with buhari let him resgn as and face his health
|Re: Buhari Meets Saraki Again In London by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 10:43pm On Feb 19
Lol
something is fishy here and am yet to understand what these useless apc leaders are taking us to be. From reliable source, it was revealed that saraki has vowed never to take instructions from osinbade. You will recall he ones call osunbade a ''mere commissioner''.
The essence of the visit it was revealed, was to grant an autonomy for baba to be able to rule Nigeria from far away London. Osunbade is been relegated daily to the background.
Afonja how market
|Re: Buhari Meets Saraki Again In London by Damilare5882(m): 10:44pm On Feb 19
oriflamebaby1:
Schrodinger1:
dprice:
Olukokosir:
Chanchit:.see dem ...awon onile ...I hail oooooo
