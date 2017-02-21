₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,749,159 members, 3,376,605 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 February 2017 at 12:25 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices (2081 Views)
TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) / Pastor Psalm Okpe Of Fresh Oil Ministry And The Singer That Died In Benin Hotel / Prophetic Picture Of The 2016 By D.K OLUKOYA (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by ipreach(m): 9:16pm On Feb 19
I have been thinking since afternoon because of somethings I have being experiencing. I had a pregnant colleague in the office whom I always tell that she was carrying a baby boy in her womb but she blatantly told me that scam showed that it was the opposite but I refuse to accept the scam result, reason being that anytime I saw her I feel the presence of a boy.
Guess what.
Today she called that my prophesy has came to pass. She has given birth to a handsome BBB.
This is the fourth time I am predicting the gender in a pregnant woman and non has failed.
I have also predicted events, different type of sporting activities and all have been perfect.
My question now is.
Have I been called by God to be a prophet or is it just normal to other people?
Should I go and open a prophetic ministry?
Please, advice me.
|Re: Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by dingbang(m): 9:18pm On Feb 19
That which you think is good might be a sin .... Just be normal...
|Re: Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by Jostico(m): 9:20pm On Feb 19
sorry o is any one from your family or genre an amadiolagist the next sentence na call o
1 Like
|Re: Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by okenwa(m): 9:22pm On Feb 19
You can tell fortune..... but not called.
Predicting right is different from Profesying right.
Don't join the bands.
4 Likes
|Re: Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by ipreach(m): 9:23pm On Feb 19
Jostico:
I dont need a amadiologist because I am fully ok
1 Like
|Re: Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by akp202(m): 9:24pm On Feb 19
God is not an author of Confusion...when he calls he leads
5 Likes
|Re: Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by Paulpaulpaul(m): 9:37pm On Feb 19
Please don't, if you don't want to join the bad gang.
If your stomach is not calling you, stay off prophesy.
If money is the problem, your talent can be used to pick sure betting odds, like correct score or BTTS
5 Likes
|Re: Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by petra1(m): 9:38pm On Feb 19
ipreach:
It's God who call people into offices . There is difference between prophesying and the gift of prophecy and the office of the prophet. Someone may prophesy that's not a proof of the gift of prophecy and having the gift of prophecy is not a proof of a call into the office of a prophet.
You can have the gift of prophecy and still be under a pastor and submit your gift under the his leadership. Paul was an apostle but he had prophets who worked with him. Silas was a prophet, Barnabas was a prophet. But served under Paul . So server in your church . Let your pastor know your experience. He will guide you . Except God tells you otherwise . When God tells you ,you will know .
7 Likes
|Re: Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by ipreach(m): 9:44pm On Feb 19
petra1:
Thanks
|Re: Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by enshy: 9:48pm On Feb 19
@ipreach, ure blessed!
2 things my friend:
1. If you are called by God, you wont ask if you should go
2. Prophecy isnt about seeing dreams amd foretelling, far from it. God's Prophet edifies, exhorts and comforts. He speaks the mind of God like Isaiah, Jeremiah nd Ezekiel did!
Conclusion: Dont be misled, seek God and grow in the Lord...If you attend a Bible believing church, please see your leader fast! A spiritual leader will ask you certain questions to help him direct nd guide you properly!
God direct you paths! Amen!
1 Like
|Re: Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by ipreach(m): 10:04pm On Feb 19
enshy:
God bless you
|Re: Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by donnie(m): 11:20pm On Feb 19
Men do not decide to start ministries. They are called into ministry. Use your gift to serve God in Spirit and in truth by submitting to your local church authority. You do not start a ministry just because you have a gift.
Do not start a minsitry when you are not called or sent otherwise you could end up in hell.
|Re: Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by EternalTruth: 1:04am On Feb 20
donnie:wrong assertion. You sound like those hypocrite deeper lifers that keep threatening people with hell fire.
We've gotten used to the threats already.
Shey na the hell were your grandpapa build am
|Re: Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by donnie(m): 8:38am On Feb 20
EternalTruth:
A word is enough for the wise.
|Re: Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by EternalTruth: 9:11am On Feb 20
donnie:keep on deceiving yourself and be surprised on the last day.
|Re: Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by Wingback: 11:26pm On Feb 20
Prophesy the colour of my underwear, let's start with that small test...White boxer briefs or black?
|Re: Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by DivinelyBlessed(m): 11:26pm On Feb 20
Prophetic ministry already?? Bros, chill na.
God has to call you first not you calling yourself.
|Re: Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by Oyind17: 11:26pm On Feb 20
Open a beer parlour
|Re: Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by princeonx: 11:26pm On Feb 20
Ok! Before you spend your money paying for rent anywhere make you tell us about Buhari first then we can go from there!
|Re: Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by seunlly(m): 11:26pm On Feb 20
is that necessary
|Re: Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by EMEKA1MILLION(m): 11:27pm On Feb 20
Just open a bet9ja store and be happy
1 Like
|Re: Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by Jacksparr0w127: 11:27pm On Feb 20
Thing I read on front page
|Re: Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by MAYOWAAK: 11:28pm On Feb 20
ipreach:
Scam indeed.A scam is always false
|Re: Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by Rapsowdee01(m): 11:29pm On Feb 20
GOD
DOESN'T
CALL
THE QUALIFIED.
HE
QUALIFIES
THE CALLED.
1 Like
|Re: Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by orjikuramo(m): 11:29pm On Feb 20
If u are sure u can predict perfectly kindly drop your number, I will always contact u before playing NAIRABET
3 Likes
|Re: Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by Martinez19(m): 11:30pm On Feb 20
ipreach:I have a task for you. I am serious. Predict my future.
|Re: Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by Iphone5: 11:30pm On Feb 20
OP, abeg i need your number
|Re: Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by Phonefanatic: 11:30pm On Feb 20
Don't start a ministry. This is the problem with Africa and Nigeria in Particular. Such gift can be employed in any field of work that's why the western world have school of the gifted of which you will be trained to use it positively no matter your field. It's not always about church church church.
If I had the gift to see like most fake pastors do I will gladly join the Secret Service or Law or even medical field.
1 Like
|Re: Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by Martinez19(m): 11:31pm On Feb 20
ipreach:I have a task for you. Predict my future. I am serious *open my ears*
|Re: Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by ExAngel007(f): 11:33pm On Feb 20
.
|Re: Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by Lanretoye(m): 11:33pm On Feb 20
is that a company u want to open or wah?
|Re: Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices by Soft10(m): 11:35pm On Feb 20
hmmm
we give good odds @www.setpredict.blogspot.com
1 Like
News Flash! Sign The Petition For The War On Senseless Topics! / Becoming A Candidate Of Heaven / Lord Says America Is The Home Of Every Unclean Spirit In The World
Viewing this topic: donnie(m), Xkilful(m), kpumpey, Tushborn, chally02(m), TOSINSESI, fidorocks(m), HZwriters, Gemc3(f), superior494(m), ENDTIMEgist(m), BuzyBrain(m), caseydebor(m), Rachiana(f), leksmedia, specialmati(m), Jackossky(m), yankison(m), Emax(m), eddycolo(m), NIGHTFOX, Fago1010, pxjosh(m) and 30 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17