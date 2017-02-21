Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Should I Open A Prophetic Ministry? : Please I Need Matured Advices (2081 Views)

TB Joshua's Prophetic Message For 2017 (Video) / Pastor Psalm Okpe Of Fresh Oil Ministry And The Singer That Died In Benin Hotel / Prophetic Picture Of The 2016 By D.K OLUKOYA (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

I have been thinking since afternoon because of somethings I have being experiencing. I had a pregnant colleague in the office whom I always tell that she was carrying a baby boy in her womb but she blatantly told me that scam showed that it was the opposite but I refuse to accept the scam result, reason being that anytime I saw her I feel the presence of a boy.



Guess what.



Today she called that my prophesy has came to pass. She has given birth to a handsome BBB.



This is the fourth time I am predicting the gender in a pregnant woman and non has failed.



I have also predicted events, different type of sporting activities and all have been perfect.



My question now is.



Have I been called by God to be a prophet or is it just normal to other people?



Should I go and open a prophetic ministry?



Please, advice me.

That which you think is good might be a sin .... Just be normal...

the next sentence na call o sorry o is any one from your family or genre an amadiolagistthe next sentence na call o 1 Like

You can tell fortune..... but not called.



Predicting right is different from Profesying right.



Don't join the bands. 4 Likes

Jostico:

sorry o is any one from your family or genre an amadiolagist the next sentence na call o

I dont need a amadiologist because I am fully ok I dont need a amadiologist because I am fully ok 1 Like

God is not an author of Confusion...when he calls he leads 5 Likes

Please don't, if you don't want to join the bad gang.







If your stomach is not calling you, stay off prophesy.





If money is the problem, your talent can be used to pick sure betting odds, like correct score or BTTS 5 Likes

ipreach:

I have been thinking since afternoon because of somethings I have being experiencing. I had a pregnant colleague in the office whom I always tell that she was carrying a baby boy in her womb but she blatantly told me that scam showed that it was the opposite but I refuse to accept the scam result, reason being that anytime I saw her I feel the presence of a boy.



Guess what.



Today she called that my prophesy has came to pass. She has given birth to a handsome BBB.



This is the fourth time I am predicting the gender in a pregnant woman and non has failed.



I have also predicted events, different type of sporting activities and all have been perfect.



My question now is.



Have I been called by God to be a prophet or is it just normal to other people?



Should I go and open a prophetic ministry?



Please, advice me.





It's God who call people into offices . There is difference between prophesying and the gift of prophecy and the office of the prophet. Someone may prophesy that's not a proof of the gift of prophecy and having the gift of prophecy is not a proof of a call into the office of a prophet.



You can have the gift of prophecy and still be under a pastor and submit your gift under the his leadership. Paul was an apostle but he had prophets who worked with him. Silas was a prophet, Barnabas was a prophet. But served under Paul . So server in your church . Let your pastor know your experience. He will guide you . Except God tells you otherwise . When God tells you ,you will know . It's God who call people into offices . There is difference between prophesying and the gift of prophecy and the office of the prophet. Someone may prophesy that's not a proof of the gift of prophecy and having the gift of prophecy is not a proof of a call into the office of a prophet.You can have the gift of prophecy and still be under a pastor and submit your gift under the his leadership. Paul was an apostle but he had prophets who worked with him. Silas was a prophet, Barnabas was a prophet. But served under Paul . So server in your church . Let your pastor know your experience. He will guide you . Except God tells you otherwise . When God tells you ,you will know . 7 Likes

petra1:





It's God who call people into offices . There is difference between prophesying and the gift of prophecy and the office of the prophet. Someone may prophesy that's not a proof of the gift of prophecy and having the gift of prophecy is not a proof of a call into the office of a prophet.



You can have the gift of prophecy and still be under a pastor and submit your gift under the his leadership. Paul was an apostle but he had prophets who worked with him. Silas was a prophet, Barnabas was a prophet. But served under Paul . So server in your church . Let your pastor know your experience. He will guide you . Except God tells you otherwise . When God tells you ,you will know .





Thanks Thanks

@ipreach, ure blessed!

2 things my friend:

1. If you are called by God, you wont ask if you should go

2. Prophecy isnt about seeing dreams amd foretelling, far from it. God's Prophet edifies, exhorts and comforts. He speaks the mind of God like Isaiah, Jeremiah nd Ezekiel did!

Conclusion: Dont be misled, seek God and grow in the Lord...If you attend a Bible believing church, please see your leader fast! A spiritual leader will ask you certain questions to help him direct nd guide you properly!

God direct you paths! Amen! 1 Like

enshy:

@ipreach, ure blessed!

2 things my friend:

1. If you are called by God, you wont ask if you should go

2. Prophecy isnt about seeing dreams amd foretelling, far from it. God's Prophet edifies, exhorts and comforts. He speaks the mind of God like Isaiah, Jeremiah nd Ezekiel did!

Conclusion: Dont be misled, seek God and grow in the Lord...If you attend a Bible believing church, please see your leader fast! A spiritual leader will ask you certain questions to help him direct nd guide you properly!

God direct you paths! Amen!



God bless you God bless you

Men do not decide to start ministries. They are called into ministry. Use your gift to serve God in Spirit and in truth by submitting to your local church authority. You do not start a ministry just because you have a gift.



Do not start a minsitry when you are not called or sent otherwise you could end up in hell.

donnie:

Men do not decide to start ministries. They are called into ministry. Use your gift to serve God in Spirit and in truth by submitting to your local church authority. You do not start a ministry just because you have a gift.



Do not start a minsitry when you are not called or sent otherwise you could end up in hell. wrong assertion. You sound like those hypocrite deeper lifers that keep threatening people with hell fire.



We've gotten used to the threats already.



Shey na the hell were your grandpapa build am wrong assertion. You sound like those hypocrite deeper lifers that keep threatening people with hell fire.We've gotten used to the threats already.Shey na the hell were your grandpapa build am

EternalTruth:

wrong assertion. You sound like those hypocrite deeper lifers that keep threatening people with hell fire.



We've gotten used to the threats already.



Shey na the hell were your grandpapa build am

A word is enough for the wise. A word is enough for the wise.

donnie:





A word is enough for the wise. keep on deceiving yourself and be surprised on the last day. keep on deceiving yourself and be surprised on the last day.

Prophesy the colour of my underwear, let's start with that small test...White boxer briefs or black?

Prophetic ministry already?? Bros, chill na.

God has to call you first not you calling yourself.

Open a beer parlour

Ok! Before you spend your money paying for rent anywhere make you tell us about Buhari first then we can go from there!

is that necessary

Just open a bet9ja store and be happy 1 Like

Thing I read on front page

ipreach:

I have been thinking since afternoon because of somethings I have being experiencing. I had a pregnant colleague in the office whom I always tell that she was carrying a baby boy in her womb but she blatantly told me that scam showed that it was the opposite but I refuse to accept the scam result, reason being that anytime I saw her I feel the presence of a boy.



Guess what.



Today she called that my prophesy has came to pass. She has given birth to a handsome BBB.



This is the fourth time I am predicting the gender in a pregnant woman and non has failed.



I have also predicted events, different type of sporting activities and all have been perfect.



My question now is.



Have I been called by God to be a prophet or is it just normal to other people?



Should I go and open a prophetic ministry?



Please, advice me.











Scam indeed.A scam is always false Scam indeed.A scam is always false

GOD



DOESN'T



CALL



THE QUALIFIED.



HE



QUALIFIES



THE CALLED. 1 Like

If u are sure u can predict perfectly kindly drop your number, I will always contact u before playing NAIRABET 3 Likes

ipreach:

I have been thinking since afternoon because of somethings I have being experiencing. I had a pregnant colleague in the office whom I always tell that she was carrying a baby boy in her womb but she blatantly told me that scam showed that it was the opposite but I refuse to accept the scam result, reason being that anytime I saw her I feel the presence of a boy.



Guess what.Hu



Today she called that my prophesy has came to pass. She has given birth to a handsome BBB.



This is the fourth time I am predicting the gender in a pregnant woman and non has failed.



I have also predicted events, different type of sporting activities and all have been perfect.



My question now is.



Have I been called by God to be a prophet or is it just normal to other people?



Should I go and open a prophetic ministry?



Please, advice me.









I have a task for you. I am serious. Predict my future. I have a task for you. I am serious. Predict my future.

OP, abeg i need your number

Don't start a ministry. This is the problem with Africa and Nigeria in Particular. Such gift can be employed in any field of work that's why the western world have school of the gifted of which you will be trained to use it positively no matter your field. It's not always about church church church.



If I had the gift to see like most fake pastors do I will gladly join the Secret Service or Law or even medical field. 1 Like

ipreach:

I have been thinking since afternoon because of somethings I have being experiencing. I had a pregnant colleague in the office whom I always tell that she was carrying a baby boy in her womb but she blatantly told me that scam showed that it was the opposite but I refuse to accept the scam result, reason being that anytime I saw her I feel the presence of a boy.



Guess what.



Today she called that my prophesy has came to pass. She has given birth to a handsome BBB.



This is the fourth time I am predicting the gender in a pregnant woman and non has failed.



I have also predicted events, different type of sporting activities and all have been perfect.



My question now is.



Have I been called by God to be a prophet or is it just normal to other people?



Should I go and open a prophetic ministry?



Please, advice me.









I have a task for you. Predict my future. I am serious *open my ears* I have a task for you. Predict my future. I am serious *open my ears*

.

is that a company u want to open or wah?