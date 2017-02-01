



Credit; Abia Breaking News A notorious criminal, Obasi Kalu popularly known as 'Father' or 'Allman' who has been terrorising communities in Ohafia was stabbed to death by one Mr. Chukwu on Friday 17th February, in Amaekpu Ohafia LGA of Abia State. It was gathered Obasi(aka Father) was stabbed to death with a knife in a fight with Mr. Chukwu on Friday night in Amaekpu.According to ABN, the community tried to calm the situation concerning the murder of 'Father' as loyalists to the deceased engaged in a reprisal attack by burning down of the houses of the suspected murderer and his family house on Friday night.The suspect was handed over to the police for proper investigation.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/notorious-criminal-father-stabbed-to.html Credit; Abia Breaking News