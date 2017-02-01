₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,748,700 members, 3,375,298 topics. Date: Monday, 20 February 2017 at 11:29 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Notorious Criminal 'Father' Stabbed To Death While Fighting In Abia. Photos (9837 Views)
Armed Men Storm Owerri High Court, Rescue Notorious Criminal 'vampire', 48 Other / Six People Die At 50-50 Hotel In Umuahia, Abia (Photos) / Motorcycle Thief Stripped Unclad In Abia (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Notorious Criminal 'Father' Stabbed To Death While Fighting In Abia. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 9:26pm On Feb 19
A notorious criminal, Obasi Kalu popularly known as 'Father' or 'Allman' who has been terrorising communities in Ohafia was stabbed to death by one Mr. Chukwu on Friday 17th February, in Amaekpu Ohafia LGA of Abia State. It was gathered Obasi(aka Father) was stabbed to death with a knife in a fight with Mr. Chukwu on Friday night in Amaekpu.
According to ABN, the community tried to calm the situation concerning the murder of 'Father' as loyalists to the deceased engaged in a reprisal attack by burning down of the houses of the suspected murderer and his family house on Friday night.
The suspect was handed over to the police for proper investigation.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/notorious-criminal-father-stabbed-to.html
Credit; Abia Breaking News
|Re: Notorious Criminal 'Father' Stabbed To Death While Fighting In Abia. Photos by Acekidc4(m): 9:27pm On Feb 19
When him reach Heaven/Hell, he should greet baba god and Ogbeni Satan.
Serve his Modafvcking ass right
No be only father,na grandpapa
2 Likes
|Re: Notorious Criminal 'Father' Stabbed To Death While Fighting In Abia. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 9:28pm On Feb 19
|Re: Notorious Criminal 'Father' Stabbed To Death While Fighting In Abia. Photos by Paulpaulpaul(m): 9:29pm On Feb 19
Since he is said to be a notorious criminal, may he sleep on and enjoy his work in the life beyond
|Re: Notorious Criminal 'Father' Stabbed To Death While Fighting In Abia. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 9:29pm On Feb 19
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Notorious Criminal 'Father' Stabbed To Death While Fighting In Abia. Photos by madridguy(m): 9:32pm On Feb 19
RIP
|Re: Notorious Criminal 'Father' Stabbed To Death While Fighting In Abia. Photos by Jostico(m): 9:34pm On Feb 19
Hin fada
1 Like
|Re: Notorious Criminal 'Father' Stabbed To Death While Fighting In Abia. Photos by DozieInc(m): 9:34pm On Feb 19
Live by the sword...
|Re: Notorious Criminal 'Father' Stabbed To Death While Fighting In Abia. Photos by GMBuhari: 9:41pm On Feb 19
I just wanted to see his intestines
|Re: Notorious Criminal 'Father' Stabbed To Death While Fighting In Abia. Photos by dainformant(m): 9:49pm On Feb 19
end of the road for him
|Re: Notorious Criminal 'Father' Stabbed To Death While Fighting In Abia. Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 9:51pm On Feb 19
Dats serious
|Re: Notorious Criminal 'Father' Stabbed To Death While Fighting In Abia. Photos by Ahmadgani(m): 9:55pm On Feb 19
Should we rather rejoice that a notorios criminal is gone or be sad and mourn that another life is lost.
Life's journey always ends at a cross road
|Re: Notorious Criminal 'Father' Stabbed To Death While Fighting In Abia. Photos by Dreamwaker(m): 9:55pm On Feb 19
Abia state Governor needs to give Mr Chukwu a new house and brand new car. If he is not married, they need to find him a Yoruba wife that can pound yam .
7 Likes
|Re: Notorious Criminal 'Father' Stabbed To Death While Fighting In Abia. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 10:23am
A notorious criminal OBASI KALU aka" Father/Allman".... I talk am,IPOBSARECRIMINALS. No apology,it is is them like ugwu leaf
|Re: Notorious Criminal 'Father' Stabbed To Death While Fighting In Abia. Photos by theway83: 10:24am
that's the end of the Road.
|Re: Notorious Criminal 'Father' Stabbed To Death While Fighting In Abia. Photos by wizzlyd(m): 10:24am
5 Likes
|Re: Notorious Criminal 'Father' Stabbed To Death While Fighting In Abia. Photos by unclezuma: 10:24am
|Re: Notorious Criminal 'Father' Stabbed To Death While Fighting In Abia. Photos by Jacksparr0w127: 10:24am
He who kills be sword........
|Re: Notorious Criminal 'Father' Stabbed To Death While Fighting In Abia. Photos by hucienda: 10:25am
Pathetic.
NCAN. Come mark attendance.
|Re: Notorious Criminal 'Father' Stabbed To Death While Fighting In Abia. Photos by savagefinder: 10:25am
auntysimbiat:aunty...
|Re: Notorious Criminal 'Father' Stabbed To Death While Fighting In Abia. Photos by Kennyodinye: 10:26am
abia men dey like fight
|Re: Notorious Criminal 'Father' Stabbed To Death While Fighting In Abia. Photos by stinggy(m): 10:27am
The background has to be Ibadan
See brow n roofs na
1 Like
|Re: Notorious Criminal 'Father' Stabbed To Death While Fighting In Abia. Photos by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 10:28am
Acekidc4:God na small g abı...but u go spell buharı wıth capıtal B...U need jesus bro
|Re: Notorious Criminal 'Father' Stabbed To Death While Fighting In Abia. Photos by seunlayi(m): 10:30am
RIP
NO REST OR THE WICKED
|Re: Notorious Criminal 'Father' Stabbed To Death While Fighting In Abia. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 10:30am
stinggy:see red mould house.Look like Zoo
|Re: Notorious Criminal 'Father' Stabbed To Death While Fighting In Abia. Photos by uzoclinton(m): 10:32am
AND THAT WAS HOW HIS DEATH BROUGHT ABOUT PEACE IN THE COMMUNITY
end of story
|Re: Notorious Criminal 'Father' Stabbed To Death While Fighting In Abia. Photos by Christie212: 10:33am
Dreamwaker:
|Re: Notorious Criminal 'Father' Stabbed To Death While Fighting In Abia. Photos by dowellead19: 10:34am
what a world
|Re: Notorious Criminal 'Father' Stabbed To Death While Fighting In Abia. Photos by Christie212: 10:34am
[quote author=Christie212 post=53881561][/quote]lmao
|Re: Notorious Criminal 'Father' Stabbed To Death While Fighting In Abia. Photos by Osu175(m): 10:35am
Lolz.. Haba!!!
1. The guy is not a criminal, his just troublesome and like fighting.
2. Police didnt even come close because they afraid of the community,it was soldiers who came
14 Suspected Kidnappers Killed In Rivers / Woman Nabbed For Defrauding 4 Barren Women Of N7.8m / Graphic Video - Punishment For Wearing Trousers In Sudan
Viewing this topic: gabolak(m), bitcoininvesto(m), mmb1304, Darejo(m), sonjohn994, muffyt05, shinasheff(m), Etosonc(m), koolcat, arabbunkum, donimole, Elmander, Mrjo(m), Anusiemgood(m), krisllins(m), busbytr, chaerless, highmood(m), sarki9(m), OLADD, destinedtee(m), Saintsquare(m), trebron(m), Taich(m), raph7(m), obataokenwa(m), nybol(m), goldenarrow, Engrobiorah(m), olaoreawofele, vanndubi, dejavuh0007(m), Caliph69, Fesisko(m), chuka5000(m), chynie, lion042(m), Oedinred, Marvel1206 and 114 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27