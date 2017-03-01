Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic (22086 Views)

Vampire who escaped from prison custody on January 27,2017, when some gunmen believed to be his gang members stormed the Owerri High Court in Imo State and rescued him, killing two persons while many others sustained bullet wounds, was killed in a gun duel with the police. Five other members of his gang, were also arrested by the police team.



Gallant Abba Kyari was carried up and praised by his colleagues at the Imo state police command during the display of Vampire's corpse and his arrested members. See photos below



Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-special-police-squad-who-tracked.html

cc; lalasticlala, mynd44





They can spring up surprising efficiency when they really want to despite poor funding and technology!



Great Job Guys!!! Nigeria Police!They can spring up surprising efficiency when they really want to despite poor funding and technology!Great Job Guys!!! 170 Likes 12 Shares

gallant men 16 Likes 1 Share

wehdone sirs 7 Likes

Job well done, kudos to the men 7 Likes 2 Shares

All of you have done well.. God shall protect, guard and be with you all continually.. 19 Likes 1 Share







The sad thing is that, the coward, stupid, wayward and unprofessional, exceptionally corrupt and gullible ones are way too many compared to the numbers of the good ones





The Force needs a major purge. I salute the bravery, valor and gallantry of these special breed of the NPF.The sad thing is that, the coward, stupid, wayward and unprofessional, exceptionally corrupt and gullible ones are way too many compared to the numbers of the good onesThe Force needs a major purge. 25 Likes

If it was river state, wike would have protect the notorious criminal.

God bless the police,

God bless imo state

God bless buhari. 19 Likes

thank god

They look like local hunters wen dey pursue antelopes for forest. 10 Likes 2 Shares





This one when unaa de sample their picture Hope other criminals won't go after themThis one when unaa de sample their picture 19 Likes 1 Share

Kudos

Nice one.

Thanks for killing that ipob criminal 6 Likes 2 Shares

They are only doing what they ought to have been doing! 3 Likes

is this not supposed to be classified? naija sef 6 Likes

Just for one criminal 11 Likes

This guys looks like vigilantes nau 4 Likes

Because of one man!!!!!!!! 1 Like 1 Share

Very Good Riddance to a bad rubbish!!!!

The wicked shall never go unpunished

He was killed in Rivers state He was killed in Rivers state 26 Likes

Promotion loading......!!!!! 1 Like

This Abba Kyari can solve crimes for Africa .. 13 Likes

By This They Are Exposing Themselves To So Many Unknown Danger.....Why Cant They Do This In Secret.

My Opinion Tho! 10 Likes

We are coming up.



Its all about having competent people as heads. You'll get results

Vampire? Se na Stefan abi Damon?

lolexzy:

Because of one man!!!!!!!! Who killed many already



He had options.



If he wasn't rescued on Jan 27, he may have been sentenced to life imprisonment. But he escaped and met his timely death Who killed many alreadyHe had options.If he wasn't rescued on Jan 27, he may have been sentenced to life imprisonment. But he escaped and met his timely death 4 Likes

