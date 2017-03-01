₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic by dainformant(m): 1:16pm
Pictured is the Special Intelligence Response Team, IRT, who were deployed by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris,, to Imo State, to track down notorious kidnapper, Henry Chibueze, also known as, Vampire and other members of his gang...The IRT operatives was led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, in Imo, Abia and Rivers States.
Vampire who escaped from prison custody on January 27,2017, when some gunmen believed to be his gang members stormed the Owerri High Court in Imo State and rescued him, killing two persons while many others sustained bullet wounds, was killed in a gun duel with the police. Five other members of his gang, were also arrested by the police team.
Gallant Abba Kyari was carried up and praised by his colleagues at the Imo state police command during the display of Vampire's corpse and his arrested members. See photos below
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/see-special-police-squad-who-tracked.html

Re: The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic by dainformant(m): 1:16pm
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44

Re: The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic by softwerk(f): 1:19pm
Nigeria Police!
They can spring up surprising efficiency when they really want to despite poor funding and technology!
Great Job Guys!!!

Re: The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic by ChangeIsCostant: 1:19pm
gallant men

Re: The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic by stanway(m): 1:21pm
wehdone sirs

Re: The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic by ufuosman: 1:25pm
Job well done, kudos to the men

Re: The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic by Jabioro: 1:27pm
All of you have done well.. God shall protect, guard and be with you all continually..

Re: The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic by decatalyst(m): 1:30pm
I salute the bravery, valor and gallantry of these special breed of the NPF.
The sad thing is that, the coward, stupid, wayward and unprofessional, exceptionally corrupt and gullible ones are way too many compared to the numbers of the good ones
The Force needs a major purge.

Re: The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic by Jesusloveyou: 1:37pm
If it was river state, wike would have protect the notorious criminal.
God bless the police,
God bless imo state
God bless buhari.

Re: The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic by RiversWatchDog(m): 1:52pm
thank god
Re: The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic by Nutase(f): 2:02pm
They look like local hunters wen dey pursue antelopes for forest.

Re: The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic by pyyxxaro: 3:44pm
Hope other criminals won't go after them
This one when unaa de sample their picture

Re: The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic by nairalandfreak: 3:45pm
Kudos
Re: The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic by itiswellandwell: 3:45pm
Nice one.
Re: The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic by whizraymond(m): 3:46pm
Thanks for killing that ipob criminal

Re: The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic by Nwodosis(m): 3:46pm
They are only doing what they ought to have been doing!

Re: The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic by aiyepo1: 3:46pm
is this not supposed to be classified? naija sef

Re: The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic by Naughtytboy: 3:46pm
Just for one criminal

Re: The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic by Badgers14: 3:46pm
This guys looks like vigilantes nau

Re: The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic by lolexzy: 3:46pm
Because of one man!!!!!!!!

Re: The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic by fryoobest(m): 3:46pm
Very Good Riddance to a bad rubbish!!!!
Re: The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic by itzmarvyx(m): 3:46pm
The wicked shall never go unpunished
Re: The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic by Badgers14: 3:46pm
Jesusloveyou:
He was killed in Rivers state

Re: The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic by Cladez: 3:47pm
Promotion loading......!!!!!

Re: The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic by SalamRushdie: 3:47pm
This Abba Kyari can solve crimes for Africa ..

Re: The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic by nokiaba3(m): 3:47pm
By This They Are Exposing Themselves To So Many Unknown Danger.....Why Cant They Do This In Secret.
My Opinion Tho!

Re: The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic by davodguy: 3:47pm
We are coming up.
Its all about having competent people as heads. You'll get results
Re: The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic by idbami2(m): 3:47pm
Vampire? Se na Stefan abi Damon?
Re: The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic by davodguy: 3:47pm
lolexzy:Who killed many already
He had options.
If he wasn't rescued on Jan 27, he may have been sentenced to life imprisonment. But he escaped and met his timely death

Re: The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic by DonDiego(m): 3:48pm
Jesusloveyou:
Re: The Police Squad Who Tracked Down Vampire And Killed The Notorious Criminal (Pic by yomi007k(m): 3:48pm
Nutase:
Haba we all no like police but if dem do well, hail dem small.

