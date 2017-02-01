₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by VastfinderBlog: 10:15pm On Feb 19
Treating Conjunctivitis isn’t rocket science. Have you recently developed a red, itchy, crusty eye? Or you know someone who has caught the Apollo bug?
Well it’s the Apollo season and the airborne infection is seems to be catching on like wild fire. Conjunctivitis also known as pink eye is a common eye condition that causes swelling of the conjunctiva, the thin layer that lines the inside of the eyelid and covers the whites of the eye.
All types of conjunctivitis whether viral, bacterial or allergy can clear up on their own, with the latter usually improving once the allergen is removed. Viral and bacterial pinkeye are particularly contagious, so to prevent spreading, ensure a speedy recovery, and avoid long-term effects, we suggest tips on how well you can treat conjunctivitis.
See a Doctor
To get the right treatment of Apollo you need to know the cause and to get the right diagnosis of the signs and symptoms you need to see a professional.
The doctor will usually diagnose the condition based on examination of your eyes and the history that you give. A doctor can prescribe a topical antibiotic for bacterial conjunctivitis or an antihistamine or eye drops for swelling caused by an allergy.
A specialist also can provide expert advice if your regular doctor’s advice does not lead to improvements. Sometimes a swab has to be taken from the eye, especially if there is no improvement on standard treatment.
Clean With a Warm Washcloth
To immediately ease itching and clean the eye use clean warm towel to clean the eyes.. Gently rub from the top down to get all the gunk out, and switch to different parts of the cloth. Make sure you use clean clothes each time you do this to avoid contamination.
Practice Good Hygiene
If you have been confirmed to have conjunctivitis, then you have to practice good hygiene to prevent it from spreading from one eye to the other or to other family members and friends. Wash your hands regularly and if possible disinfect it as well. It wouldn’t hurt to use hand sanitizer either after you apply drops to her eye because it can get on your hands and you can spread it around. Keep everything you touch clean.
Be Diligent With the Eyedropper
Drops are a necessary treatment so you have to do it regularly. No matter how tired you are it is important to always follow your doctor’s prescribed regimen. When you put the eye drops in, try to make sure that the eyedropper itself doesn’t touch the eye and re-contaminate your eyes.
Make Sure the Contagion Has Cleared
Even when the conjunctivitis seems to have cleared, people who have had it should be quarantined or stay away from public places for some time till it is no longer contagious.
Source: https://vastfinder.blogspot.com/2017/02/here-are-5-tips-to-treat-conjunctivitis.html
Re: Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by DivinelyBlessed(m): 10:23pm On Feb 19
Thanks for this. My girlfriend has got apollo. I berra show her dis.
Re: Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by Dinocarex(m): 10:23pm On Feb 19
Thanks!
*modified* Just when I was about to steal the FTC spot! He did Usain Bolt on me
Re: Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by Hotfella(m): 10:23pm On Feb 19
Okay
Re: Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by BLACKCHARGER(m): 10:23pm On Feb 19
This pics wey this op put fit make person get the apollo sef
Re: Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 10:23pm On Feb 19
thanks
Re: Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by bush112(m): 10:23pm On Feb 19
good
Re: Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by BLACKCHARGER(m): 10:25pm On Feb 19
Bet just one post this thing reach fp. Oya make ah type shaparly get ftc rights... 5 pple don type under me.. Ahn ahn.. See speed
Re: Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by DivinelyBlessed(m): 10:25pm On Feb 19
Dinocarex:
No vex.
It is my birth right
Re: Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by Miner13(m): 10:26pm On Feb 19
No be breast milk good pass
Me nono oooooo
Coz I Neva witness am
And by His mercy I no go get am
Re: Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by candy(f): 10:26pm On Feb 19
BLACKCHARGER:My thought exactly
Re: Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by seangy4konji: 10:26pm On Feb 19
Apollo VIII went to moon i think...
Abeg comot that pics you put up and pusssy juice is the fastest remedy...
Re: Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by Evinsco(m): 10:26pm On Feb 19
Apollo....chai d experience nah testimony....
Re: Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by lilyheaven: 10:27pm On Feb 19
Wash your eyes with your early morning urine. It works like magic
Re: Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by lonelydora(m): 10:27pm On Feb 19
BLACKCHARGER:
No so I hear. I no fit look am sef
1 Like
Re: Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by stevenson007: 10:27pm On Feb 19
I have never had Conjunctivitis in my life
Re: Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by Mopolchi: 10:28pm On Feb 19
Rub your urine there and thank me later.
Re: Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by angelxxx20: 10:28pm On Feb 19
The poster above me is high on Aba weed
Re: Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by datola: 10:28pm On Feb 19
BLACKCHARGER:
Joking apart, you don't contract conjunctivitis by looking at eyes of the infected person.
Re: Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by Goahead(m): 10:29pm On Feb 19
That's a trademark of stingy girls... Always carrying apollo upandown
Re: Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by shumuel(m): 10:29pm On Feb 19
Re: Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by mayskit4luv(m): 10:29pm On Feb 19
Booked!
Re: Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by yinkson(m): 10:30pm On Feb 19
How about use of sun-shades to prevent it from spreading
Re: Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by MARKone(m): 10:30pm On Feb 19
Breast Milk works wonders on "Apollo".
Re: Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by brightadekunle: 10:30pm On Feb 19
Re: Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by pencil143(m): 10:31pm On Feb 19
BLACKCHARGER:seriously, if u see the kyn speed wey i take scroll down wen i see am eh!
Nawa oo! My eyes don dey watery now
Re: Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by bush112(m): 10:31pm On Feb 19
DivinelyBlessed:well-done
Re: Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by Tenplet(m): 10:33pm On Feb 19
Hahah no much comments on ds thread..or dem de for road?
Re: Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by BLACKCHARGER(m): 10:34pm On Feb 19
datola:
Talk true.. How dey come dey get am laa
Re: Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by WfBabakhay(m): 10:34pm On Feb 19
The Lord is my Sherperd, i shal nt contract conjunctivitis... NEVER
Re: Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by Tolulopefinest(m): 10:35pm On Feb 19
Appolo is like a visitor in a house.
Just apply eye drops daily.
It would go within a week.
*Experience*
Re: Here Are 5 Tips To Treat Conjunctivitis (apollo) by officialJP: 10:35pm On Feb 19
Apollo i don't like dat name self
