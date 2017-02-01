



Well it’s the Apollo season and the airborne infection is seems to be catching on like wild fire. Conjunctivitis also known as pink eye is a common eye condition that causes swelling of the conjunctiva, the thin layer that lines the inside of the eyelid and covers the whites of the eye.



All types of conjunctivitis whether viral, bacterial or allergy can clear up on their own, with the latter usually improving once the allergen is removed. Viral and bacterial pinkeye are particularly contagious, so to prevent spreading, ensure a speedy recovery, and avoid long-term effects, we suggest tips on how well you can treat conjunctivitis.



See a Doctor

To get the right treatment of Apollo you need to know the cause and to get the right diagnosis of the signs and symptoms you need to see a professional.



The doctor will usually diagnose the condition based on examination of your eyes and the history that you give. A doctor can prescribe a topical antibiotic for bacterial conjunctivitis or an antihistamine or eye drops for swelling caused by an allergy.



A specialist also can provide expert advice if your regular doctor’s advice does not lead to improvements. Sometimes a swab has to be taken from the eye, especially if there is no improvement on standard treatment.



Clean With a Warm Washcloth

To immediately ease itching and clean the eye use clean warm towel to clean the eyes.. Gently rub from the top down to get all the gunk out, and switch to different parts of the cloth. Make sure you use clean clothes each time you do this to avoid contamination.



Practice Good Hygiene

If you have been confirmed to have conjunctivitis, then you have to practice good hygiene to prevent it from spreading from one eye to the other or to other family members and friends. Wash your hands regularly and if possible disinfect it as well. It wouldn’t hurt to use hand sanitizer either after you apply drops to her eye because it can get on your hands and you can spread it around. Keep everything you touch clean.



Be Diligent With the Eyedropper

Drops are a necessary treatment so you have to do it regularly. No matter how tired you are it is important to always follow your doctor’s prescribed regimen. When you put the eye drops in, try to make sure that the eyedropper itself doesn’t touch the eye and re-contaminate your eyes.



Make Sure the Contagion Has Cleared

Even when the conjunctivitis seems to have cleared, people who have had it should be quarantined or stay away from public places for some time till it is no longer contagious.



