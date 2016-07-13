Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / FUTO Diamond Bank Destroyed During Protest By Students (Photos) (1270 Views)

http://www.patogist.com/2017/02/see-state-of-futo-diamond-bank-after.html FUTO protest that took place last week Friday extended to the only bank in school, reasons being that the students want more banks and are fed up with the kind of services Diamond bank offer. This led to some serious damages within the bank vicinity. diamond bank is currently on hold as the staffs fear there might be a second attack. More pics after the cut





Whatever happened to a peaceful protest The student will still pay for the repairs... I don't know if they realized that .Whatever happened to a peaceful protest 1 Like

I heard it was peaceful until the DSS came charging in and started whisking away "peaceful" protesters I heard it was peaceful until the DSS came charging in and started whisking away "peaceful" protesters 4 Likes 1 Share

The students should get a good lawyer to sue DSS for the payment then. 4 Likes

These students are very senseless.......they are just making the richer 1 Like

These students are very senseless.......they are just making the school richer 1 Like

I blame apc

Futo and their ever corrupt line of VC's. It could have been one of the best universities of technology in Africa.



But no. Greed has destroyed everything. 1 Like

Nawa o! Protests everywhere. This place na zoo true true 2 Likes

How I wish they realized they will pay for damages

After the protest, Deep Damages.

what's happening to our FUT's ....

futa protest

futminna protest, even burnt down clinic



futo protest... hmm

Our leaders don't like peaceful peotest, they prefer violent once, if not they would never act and for DSS or Amebo police I will not say anything make them no catch me

stupid protest. Now they will all pay for damages.

Hdbd