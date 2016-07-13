₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,748,522 members, 3,374,877 topics. Date: Monday, 20 February 2017 at 07:56 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / FUTO Diamond Bank Destroyed During Protest By Students (Photos) (1270 Views)
Long Queue At FUTO Diamond Bank (Photos) / Ugwo Anacletus Of FUTO Wins N228Million In Entreprenuerial Challenge / The Positive Turnout Of UNN Protest(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|FUTO Diamond Bank Destroyed During Protest By Students (Photos) by patogist: 2:26am
FUTO protest that took place last week Friday extended to the only bank in school, reasons being that the students want more banks and are fed up with the kind of services Diamond bank offer. This led to some serious damages within the bank vicinity. diamond bank is currently on hold as the staffs fear there might be a second attack. More pics after the cut
http://www.patogist.com/2017/02/see-state-of-futo-diamond-bank-after.html
|Re: FUTO Diamond Bank Destroyed During Protest By Students (Photos) by patogist: 2:29am
|Re: FUTO Diamond Bank Destroyed During Protest By Students (Photos) by Badgers14: 2:41am
The student will still pay for the repairs... I don't know if they realized that .
Whatever happened to a peaceful protest
1 Like
|Re: FUTO Diamond Bank Destroyed During Protest By Students (Photos) by Epositive(m): 3:44am
.
|Re: FUTO Diamond Bank Destroyed During Protest By Students (Photos) by ITbomb(m): 4:09am
Badgers14:
I heard it was peaceful until the DSS came charging in and started whisking away "peaceful" protesters
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FUTO Diamond Bank Destroyed During Protest By Students (Photos) by anonimi: 4:19am
ITbomb:
The students should get a good lawyer to sue DSS for the payment then.
4 Likes
|Re: FUTO Diamond Bank Destroyed During Protest By Students (Photos) by haymekus: 4:59am
These students are very senseless.......they are just making the richer
1 Like
|Re: FUTO Diamond Bank Destroyed During Protest By Students (Photos) by haymekus: 4:59am
These students are very senseless.......they are just making the school richer
1 Like
|Re: FUTO Diamond Bank Destroyed During Protest By Students (Photos) by zadok60: 5:49am
I blame apc
|Re: FUTO Diamond Bank Destroyed During Protest By Students (Photos) by DrayZee: 5:52am
Futo and their ever corrupt line of VC's. It could have been one of the best universities of technology in Africa.
But no. Greed has destroyed everything.
1 Like
|Re: FUTO Diamond Bank Destroyed During Protest By Students (Photos) by SuperSuave(m): 6:11am
Nawa o! Protests everywhere. This place na zoo true true
2 Likes
|Re: FUTO Diamond Bank Destroyed During Protest By Students (Photos) by GreenMavro: 6:11am
How I wish they realized they will pay for damages
|Re: FUTO Diamond Bank Destroyed During Protest By Students (Photos) by ichommy(m): 7:17am
After the protest, Deep Damages.
|Re: FUTO Diamond Bank Destroyed During Protest By Students (Photos) by alex81(m): 7:23am
what's happening to our FUT's ....
futa protest
futminna protest, even burnt down clinic
futo protest... hmm
|Re: FUTO Diamond Bank Destroyed During Protest By Students (Photos) by nely(m): 7:25am
Our leaders don't like peaceful peotest, they prefer violent once, if not they would never act and for DSS or Amebo police I will not say anything make them no catch me
|Re: FUTO Diamond Bank Destroyed During Protest By Students (Photos) by delemart: 7:43am
I WANT TO TRAVEL TO USA, CANADA, UK.HERE ARE THE OPPORTUNITIES FOR YOU. It
doesn't Matter How Many Times
You have being Denied at any Embassy. Here's another great
opportunity for you.Our offer Packages are as follows:
1: USA 2yrs VISA (Single Adults= N550,000, while Married couples with kids N75000,000) 2: UK 6Months Visa (Single Adults= N400,000,
while Married couples with
kids N700, 000)
3:Getting a 5years Canada working visa 6Months Visa (Single Adults=
N500,000, while Married couples with
kids N650,000)
5: We also offer study packages to study in UK, CANADA AND NETHERLAND either B.SC , MASTERS, or CERTIFICATE short
courses of your choice. (Tuition
fees are very low!!! And you can be working while studying) Please note that in all the ABOVE packages,..THE ABOVE PAYMENT is to be paid after confirmation of your visa.
(NO BLIND BUSINESS/PAYMENT).
Please only serious interested persons should contact us with this
contacts info. HURRY NOW!!!!
Name: Martins Bright No: 07018018782
|Re: FUTO Diamond Bank Destroyed During Protest By Students (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 7:54am
|Re: FUTO Diamond Bank Destroyed During Protest By Students (Photos) by olaezebala: 7:54am
stupid protest. Now they will all pay for damages.
|Re: FUTO Diamond Bank Destroyed During Protest By Students (Photos) by Adonis3(f): 7:55am
Hdbd
|Re: FUTO Diamond Bank Destroyed During Protest By Students (Photos) by darocha1(m): 7:55am
Oh what a big mistake
|Re: FUTO Diamond Bank Destroyed During Protest By Students (Photos) by grayht(m): 7:55am
(0) (Reply)
Please I Need An Advise / Test Your Iq / Any Hope For Anyone Below The Cutoff For Oau: And Can I Change My Course
Viewing this topic: olatokunle, wckabuoh(m), clems88(m), overseapikin(m), Tinalex(f), Realedu, spirit88, nmreports, Rexology, sinadrey, djgroove(m), GENERALCASHMIR(m), orimsamsam(m), Yesitsme, olaezebala, maximunimpact(m), amadazs2000(m), Lexmeizta, OVIE007(m), Freelancer2015(m), Nicholas1800(m), Funmiladey(m), purity22(f), Danfuster(m), Callmehiyce(m), PassionD(f), Penisman, sharliz(f), Stanleyafam(m), benpedro(m), pumpz(m), Joyekpen, Dongreat(m), GlorifiedTunde(m), ndaman25, Adonis3(f), MizMyColi(f), icon8, samwash(m), Suntemi(m), hogboyeh(m), Babanick, thom143(m), teey2(f), Ebubemg(m), xaggar(m), yekparikpa(m), Ntipia, cy4cent(f), OptimusPrime3(m), gcey2k(m), vicflexzy(m), sanandreas(m), menwongo(m), Hendrix94(m), championeh(m), Cantshout, Saintp(m), 9iceboi(m), grayht(m), tino22(m), darocha1(m), EMEKA1MILLION(m), ItsMeAboki(m), GuyfawkesAB(m), KingRex1, akzjazz, Elnino4ladies, UEK33(m), hansyllo(m), doctore89, cxsdayo, mayree2t9(f), hysteriabox(m), urchboyoski, Fiscabally(m), mcrach, favoured247(m), Abimloaded(m), amosade30(m), SexualHealer, Uncommon, Fessy09(m), isiomadili, udy821(m), idrisalomagold(m), realnas(m), jojo1415, bobowaja(m), HomesOfLife(m), obinon(m), logadims, searchng4love, LordofNairaland, Iamoilprince(m), reubenobi(m), sunnp(m), chidx27(m), YonkijiSappo, teflondoncuzo(m), dont8(m), idibuzo(m), Zandee3(m), halleigh21, tmodeltoluene(m), femtopyy(m), gentility411(m), bohcogaberiel, hansobuks(m), dejisky(m), lotannam, WRAKE(m), sehin79(m), ORACLE1975(m), TGTLtd(m), igwegeorgiano(m), lenco(m), adekennis(m), shadollar, soberdrunk(m), topeniyie, elvisdaniels(m), goldgold, raystanley(m), diabolo, japhet1902, Buraimohjoseph and 221 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19