Imo State's Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Enwerem, has confirmed that 15 students have been arrested by the operatives of the command, for alleged involvement in criminal activities during a protest against the school's management on Friday.



The Punch reports that the arrested students, were the masterminds of the protest which engulfed the university.



“I can confirm to you that about 15 students have been arrested in connection with attacks and looting of the Senate building, the ICT centre where computers and other information gadgets were stolen, as well as the attack on a bank on the campus,” Enwerem said.



The students are protested over the increase in school fees, under the charade of giving the students free Wi-Fi which they reportedly haven't seen yet.



God help us 1 Like

Does it mean dat one can't air his or her mind again. They protested becos of the hike in school fees, y will a federal university be extorting poor man's child like dis. Polluting the air of Education. Efcc should first go to school and start there. Pick all the vc's. Uncivilised country only trying to large their purse tru the hard earned moni of the poor ones. And for the people dat will say y did they protest, y won't they do u know how they suffer to pay for their school fees, not minding the idioits dat used the opportunity to steal. 5 Likes

ihejimagha:

Does it mean dat one can't air his or her mind again. They protested becos of the hike in school fees, y will a federal university be extorting poor man's child like dis. Polluting the air of Education. Efcc should first go to school and start there. Pick all the vc's. Uncivilised country only trying to large their purse tru the hard earned moni of the poor ones. And for the people dat will say y did they protest, y won't they do u know how they suffer to pay for their school fees, not minding the idioits dat used the opportunity to steal. Nobody is restraining you to air your mind but do it in a Pacific way. The protest was something far from peaceful. Nobody is restraining you to air your mind but do it in a Pacific way. The protest was something far from peaceful. 1 Like

rustication for them

Frustration Under Tension Owerri 2 Likes

Why arrest them? Is that not the essence of student union government? 2 Likes

SAME TUITION AS COMPARED TO THE PRIVATE UNIVERSITIES IN NIGERIA 1 Like 1 Share

The school management and the DSS made this peaceful protest a riot by picking up the leader during the protest which was peaceful as at pick up time.



The students went on rampage after that act but no news paper or blog would carry that part.



No news paper would carry that the VC ran from school rather than addressing the students.

All the world knows is that futo students rioted.



God punish them for turning that school into a private school by hiking fees. 4 Likes

Tuface somewhere sipping champagne thanking his stars he didn't lead that protest. 1 Like

They have a right to protest. 1 Like

Jessicaseth:

Why arrest them? Is that not the essence of student union government? To be destroying school properties shey?

Wehdone sir!!! To be destroying school properties shey?Wehdone sir!!!

The way the Nigerian police are arresting people these days ehnn...I don't understand



Freedom before the protest is allowed; the freedom after the protest... Arrest



This is sad.



Davash222:



Nobody is restraining you to air your mind but do it in a Pacific way. The protest was something far from peaceful. It was peaceful until DSS picked up the leader.

Get your facts right It was peaceful until DSS picked up the leader.Get your facts right 2 Likes

iyke926:

They have a right to protest. But not the right to destroy school properties and distort the peace of the community....

Dey all gt it wrong...peaceful protest is d key But not the right to destroy school properties and distort the peace of the community....Dey all gt it wrong...peaceful protest is d key

Aluta Continua 1 Like

You can trust 9ja federal university authorities...they protest in the form of ASUU strike all the time...but crack down on student protests...#Hypocrisy...why cant they act to the students the way they want the federal government to act to them.... 1 Like

THIS STUDENTS DON ENTER AM. GOD WILL HELP THEM TO COME OUT OF THIS SHA AND IT SHOULD BE A LESSON TO OTHERS

SubtleFRED:



It was peaceful until DSS picked up the leader.

Get your facts right So if DSS pick up the leader what will mk dem to release him is only if they burn down the school abbi......2 wrongs kn neva mk a right So if DSS pick up the leader what will mk dem to release him is only if they burn down the school abbi......2 wrongs kn neva mk a right

For me protest should be banned for now

futo school of fine boys,

That school gave me one year suspension, for exam related issue, I hear am, I had to resume the next year

Senseless students, destroying their own property in the guise of demonstration. Now the entire students of the institution will be forced to pay for the foolishness of a few idiots. unfortunately the 15 people arrested would certainly not be involved in the destruction part, but they have become scapegoats for leading a protest.

Davash222:



Nobody is restraining you to air your mind but do it in a Pacific way. The protest was something far from peaceful.

Pacific ko, Atlantic ni Pacific ko, Atlantic ni 3 Likes

When has protest turned a crime?? 1 Like

arresting a peaceful protester is a bad idea naija try to develop na 1 Like

Davash222:



Nobody is restraining you to air your mind but do it in a Pacific way. The protest was something far from peaceful.

No be only Pacific way. They will protest in INDIAN OR ATLANTIC WAY











Finally they eventually picked up some people to use as scapegoats in order to divert attention away from the main reason why there was a protest.



Naija I hail O. No be only Pacific way. They will protest in INDIAN OR ATLANTIC WAYFinally they eventually picked up some people to use as scapegoats in order to divert attention away from the main reason why there was a protest.Naija I hail O.