|15 FUTO Students Arrested For Leading Protest Against School Management by mezynaija(m): 8:37am
15 FUTO Students Arrested By Police For Leading Protest Against School's Management
Imo State's Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Enwerem, has confirmed that 15 students have been arrested by the operatives of the command, for alleged involvement in criminal activities during a protest against the school's management on Friday.
The Punch reports that the arrested students, were the masterminds of the protest which engulfed the university.
“I can confirm to you that about 15 students have been arrested in connection with attacks and looting of the Senate building, the ICT centre where computers and other information gadgets were stolen, as well as the attack on a bank on the campus,” Enwerem said.
The students are protested over the increase in school fees, under the charade of giving the students free Wi-Fi which they reportedly haven't seen yet.
Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com/2017/02/15-futo-students-arrested-by-police-for.html
|Re: 15 FUTO Students Arrested For Leading Protest Against School Management by AgbenuAnna(f): 8:39am
Nigeria school self
God help us
|Re: 15 FUTO Students Arrested For Leading Protest Against School Management by dingbang(m): 8:46am
Ha
|Re: 15 FUTO Students Arrested For Leading Protest Against School Management by ihejimagha(f): 8:51am
Does it mean dat one can't air his or her mind again. They protested becos of the hike in school fees, y will a federal university be extorting poor man's child like dis. Polluting the air of Education. Efcc should first go to school and start there. Pick all the vc's. Uncivilised country only trying to large their purse tru the hard earned moni of the poor ones. And for the people dat will say y did they protest, y won't they do u know how they suffer to pay for their school fees, not minding the idioits dat used the opportunity to steal.
|Re: 15 FUTO Students Arrested For Leading Protest Against School Management by Davash222(m): 9:22am
ihejimagha:Nobody is restraining you to air your mind but do it in a Pacific way. The protest was something far from peaceful.
|Re: 15 FUTO Students Arrested For Leading Protest Against School Management by kaycexx(m): 10:33am
rustication for them
Frustration Under Tension Owerri
|Re: 15 FUTO Students Arrested For Leading Protest Against School Management by Jessicaseth(f): 10:47am
Why arrest them? Is that not the essence of student union government?
|Re: 15 FUTO Students Arrested For Leading Protest Against School Management by larbphil: 10:48am
SAME TUITION AS COMPARED TO THE PRIVATE UNIVERSITIES IN NIGERIA
|Re: 15 FUTO Students Arrested For Leading Protest Against School Management by SubtleFRED(m): 10:50am
The school management and the DSS made this peaceful protest a riot by picking up the leader during the protest which was peaceful as at pick up time.
The students went on rampage after that act but no news paper or blog would carry that part.
No news paper would carry that the VC ran from school rather than addressing the students.
All the world knows is that futo students rioted.
God punish them for turning that school into a private school by hiking fees.
|Re: 15 FUTO Students Arrested For Leading Protest Against School Management by saintdennis(m): 10:51am
Tuface somewhere sipping champagne thanking his stars he didn't lead that protest.
|Re: 15 FUTO Students Arrested For Leading Protest Against School Management by iyke926(m): 10:51am
They have a right to protest.
|Re: 15 FUTO Students Arrested For Leading Protest Against School Management by olutop(m): 10:51am
Jessicaseth:To be destroying school properties shey?
Wehdone sir!!!
|Re: 15 FUTO Students Arrested For Leading Protest Against School Management by Lemiday(m): 10:51am
|Re: 15 FUTO Students Arrested For Leading Protest Against School Management by chuksjuve(m): 10:52am
The way the Nigerian police are arresting people these days ehnn...I don't understand
Freedom before the protest is allowed; the freedom after the protest... Arrest
Contact us for your Horticulture, Landscape and Gardens services..
We add value to your real estate project..
|Re: 15 FUTO Students Arrested For Leading Protest Against School Management by tutorago: 10:52am
This is sad.
Pls If you have experience in teaching, send your CV to info@tutorago.com in order to be considered for a tutoring/teaching job around you.
|Re: 15 FUTO Students Arrested For Leading Protest Against School Management by SubtleFRED(m): 10:52am
Davash222:It was peaceful until DSS picked up the leader.
Get your facts right
|Re: 15 FUTO Students Arrested For Leading Protest Against School Management by olutop(m): 10:53am
iyke926:But not the right to destroy school properties and distort the peace of the community....
Dey all gt it wrong...peaceful protest is d key
|Re: 15 FUTO Students Arrested For Leading Protest Against School Management by Icecomrade: 10:53am
Aluta Continua
|Re: 15 FUTO Students Arrested For Leading Protest Against School Management by Quam7even(m): 10:53am
You can trust 9ja federal university authorities...they protest in the form of ASUU strike all the time...but crack down on student protests...#Hypocrisy...why cant they act to the students the way they want the federal government to act to them....
|Re: 15 FUTO Students Arrested For Leading Protest Against School Management by seunlayi(m): 10:53am
THIS STUDENTS DON ENTER AM. GOD WILL HELP THEM TO COME OUT OF THIS SHA AND IT SHOULD BE A LESSON TO OTHERS
|Re: 15 FUTO Students Arrested For Leading Protest Against School Management by olutop(m): 10:54am
SubtleFRED:So if DSS pick up the leader what will mk dem to release him is only if they burn down the school abbi......2 wrongs kn neva mk a right
|Re: 15 FUTO Students Arrested For Leading Protest Against School Management by sweerychick(f): 10:55am
For me protest should be banned for now
|Re: 15 FUTO Students Arrested For Leading Protest Against School Management by martinz1: 10:56am
futo school of fine boys,
That school gave me one year suspension, for exam related issue, I hear am, I had to resume the next year
|Re: 15 FUTO Students Arrested For Leading Protest Against School Management by obailala(m): 10:56am
Senseless students, destroying their own property in the guise of demonstration. Now the entire students of the institution will be forced to pay for the foolishness of a few idiots. unfortunately the 15 people arrested would certainly not be involved in the destruction part, but they have become scapegoats for leading a protest.
|Re: 15 FUTO Students Arrested For Leading Protest Against School Management by icon8: 10:57am
Davash222:
Pacific ko, Atlantic ni
|Re: 15 FUTO Students Arrested For Leading Protest Against School Management by Emmvic034: 10:57am
|Re: 15 FUTO Students Arrested For Leading Protest Against School Management by Franchise21(m): 10:58am
When has protest turned a crime??
|Re: 15 FUTO Students Arrested For Leading Protest Against School Management by officialJP: 10:59am
arresting a peaceful protester is a bad idea naija try to develop na
|Re: 15 FUTO Students Arrested For Leading Protest Against School Management by Dandsome: 10:59am
Davash222:
No be only Pacific way. They will protest in INDIAN OR ATLANTIC WAY
Finally they eventually picked up some people to use as scapegoats in order to divert attention away from the main reason why there was a protest.
Naija I hail O.
|Re: 15 FUTO Students Arrested For Leading Protest Against School Management by SubtleFRED(m): 10:59am
olutop:Why did they pick him up in the first place when the protest was peaceful?
We are in NAIJA bro and we all know what happens when those kinda pick ups occur.
