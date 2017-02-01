Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsmen Attack 2 Villages In Kaduna, Kill Many People, Burn Down Houses (8687 Views)

'UPDATE ON SOUTHERN KADUNA KILLINGS



After my Post which was widely read and circulated about peace returning to Southern Kaduna since Osibanjo took over.



The Fulani supporters of APC in a strategy to divert attention to who are actually the sponsors stroke again last nite attacking Bakin Kogi and 2 other villages in Attakar Kaura LGA. Many lives are lost some people missing and properties destroyed. You can see some of the houses still on fire this morning.



What is the need for Soldiers in Southern Kaduna when under their nose attacks are going on. Are the soldiers brought to protect the Fulani murderers, i remember the COAS said the soldiers should Comb the bushes and retrieve arms from the Fulanis have they done that ? I just called the Military commander in Kafanchan to ask him this question, he is not picking my calls and he has not called back.



And to my people in Southern Kaduna is the call for self defence falling on deaf ears? It's very Obvious some Cocain high guys in authority can never protect you don't put your hope on them.



And Osibanjo you need to do the needful before they use southern Kaduna to rubbish your achievement so far'.



Please our friends living in Kaduna should confirm the authenticity of the story



there is no evil except Islam . 32 Likes







Sarrki come and do what you know how to do best, defend your masters Sarrki come and do what you know how to do best, defend your masters 7 Likes

They can never stop. To even imagine that the soldiers are there is what is even weakening me. This shows beyond reasonable doubt that this is clearly a genocide.



Funny enough, if they arm the vigilantee in those areas, the fulani killers will flee. 1 Like 1 Share

Whenever I think about the northern part of the country, I curse every leader who's emerged from that region who never deemed it fit to ensure that a large percentage of the population over there received basic education which would GUARANTEE a certain degree of respect for human lives.



In the southern part of the country, many people are equally "crazy" and "mad" but heck no, they'd never descend/downgrade themselves into killing one another like some wrecked savages, the value of human life in the south is considerably higher than that of the northern nigeria and this has got a lot to do with the level of education of the people.



IBB, Abdusalam, TY Danjuma and their late brother Abacha should bury their ugly heads in shame! They plundered the entire nation yet they couldn't provide a platform and blueprint towards ensuring a safe future for the Northern Child. The sets of killers to replace the current ones in the next 10, 15 years are currently on the streets as we speak, they are the harmless 6 year olds begging you for alms when you travel across these region. They can be saved from such an uninspiring future now but their leaders really don't care.



It's a shame Nigeria share its space with such ridiculous beings responsible for the untimely deaths of those innocent souls. However, truth must be told, the killers are nothing but a product of their environment! Nigeria should get back to its negotiation table and re-negotiate the very terms of its existence to determine if the union as it is presently constituted holds a brighter future for North and South together or an amicable separation should be tabled. This is necessary because, "na from clap na hin dance dey start"... From Southern Kaduna, it could spread to Southern Nigeria if the root cause/sponsors of these heinous killings isn't brought to justice soonest! 12 Likes

This people would not finish my people.

My friend told me about this that they have moved to remote areas cos of the awareness

Why do this? , for what?, what do they gain??



Some humans are just beyond stupîd. They are just psychos

They kill everything and anyone. Even the young are not spared

El rufia will not die a peaceful death for neglecting people because they are not part of his supposed tribe. 5 Likes

This is systematic elimination of Christians and other non Muslims . We need to arm and carry out reprisal attacks. The DSS can't deny having a foreknowledge of what just happened. They just can't. 4 Likes

How can you tell me to be in the same country With dis animals all in the name of ONE NIGERIA 1 Like

The North is a land so stained with blood.



Even deaths from Persecution of the Jews in Germany sef no reach this one. 2 Likes

I stopped reading at "I don't know how true this story is" How about you confirm and get back to us?



And for the umpteenth time, STOP GIVING THESE KILLINGS RELIGIOUS COLOURATION!!! This is murderous, retarted, evil and heartless Fulanin Herdsmen killing Farmers because of grazing lands... It is not Muslim killing Christians because they are Muslims.



"Repeating a lie so many times does not make it a truth"

I have a feeling what happened in jos will soon happen there...BH are jealous because they are no longer popular no one is scared about them anymore so they wanna start another one to regain fame and media attention kudos to the guys sponsoring this your punishment increases bastardized bastards

This Herdsmen Are Back 1 Like