|Suspected Cultists Behead Man In Edo State by Ajasco222: 4:36pm
Suspected Cultists, on sunday beheaded a middle-aged man in Oredo LGA, Benin, the Edo state capital.
The severed body of the yet to be identified man was said to have been dropped at Sakponba Road, Benin City.
The victim appeared to have been dragged on the road as the body had several bruises.
Punch reports that residents who saw the body said he was not a familiar face in the area.
Meanwhile, Policemen from Adesuwa Police Division reportedly came to remove the body on Monday morning.
This incident is coming some days after a young UNIBEN student was attacked and killed by cultists in Benin.
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/suspectedcultists-behead-man-in-edo.html
|Re: Suspected Cultists Behead Man In Edo State by Young03: 4:42pm
ah dey fear benin ds days oo
if u comeout early as 5am anything u see, u take
|Re: Suspected Cultists Behead Man In Edo State by benedictnsi(m): 4:47pm
Young03:if you no see anything nko
|Re: Suspected Cultists Behead Man In Edo State by 4reala(m): 4:56pm
lord have mercy. some please no longer have conscience
|Re: Suspected Cultists Behead Man In Edo State by samuel051(m): 5:15pm
upper boys,i hail una.
its not surprising that all manners of evil vices takes place at upper sakponba,after all d legendary Lawrence anini was from there so the evils he left behind still continues to prevail.
1 Like
|Re: Suspected Cultists Behead Man In Edo State by 7Alexander(m): 5:15pm
Benin and Cultism is a match made in heaven
|Re: Suspected Cultists Behead Man In Edo State by olaskul(m): 5:15pm
Bravo...
|Re: Suspected Cultists Behead Man In Edo State by goryorhal(m): 5:15pm
Dem never kill each other finish nah..
Make dem dey go one by one.. make we kuku know how many of us remain
|Re: Suspected Cultists Behead Man In Edo State by Landmark445: 5:15pm
Awon "Glorious Axemen"
|Re: Suspected Cultists Behead Man In Edo State by Horlawoomey(m): 5:15pm
Chai
|Re: Suspected Cultists Behead Man In Edo State by Eleniyan231(m): 5:16pm
Gg
|Re: Suspected Cultists Behead Man In Edo State by Johnpaul2k2(m): 5:16pm
|Re: Suspected Cultists Behead Man In Edo State by talk2hb1: 5:16pm
Criously, nawah ooo
|Re: Suspected Cultists Behead Man In Edo State by SamuelAnyawu(m): 5:16pm
blue and black
|Re: Suspected Cultists Behead Man In Edo State by theNOISEmaker: 5:16pm
hmm
|Re: Suspected Cultists Behead Man In Edo State by link2ok22: 5:16pm
Pathetic
|Re: Suspected Cultists Behead Man In Edo State by Nwereonye(m): 5:16pm
Cultism is never the way.
|Re: Suspected Cultists Behead Man In Edo State by MissNairaland1: 5:16pm
OH MY GOODNESS........
What is the benefit of even being a cultist?
Hell await them all.
|Re: Suspected Cultists Behead Man In Edo State by livinus009: 5:17pm
Benin Boys and Cultism are like 5&6.... They will even force you to join them.
|Re: Suspected Cultists Behead Man In Edo State by ritababe(f): 5:17pm
this is getting Too much na.
|Re: Suspected Cultists Behead Man In Edo State by officialJP: 5:17pm
if you're in Benin is either you're a thief or yahoo guy, thugs and many more quote m if am wrong
|Re: Suspected Cultists Behead Man In Edo State by sojayy(m): 5:17pm
Edo and cultism are like bread and..... U know the rest now !
|Re: Suspected Cultists Behead Man In Edo State by wiloy2k8(m): 5:18pm
hmmm
|Re: Suspected Cultists Behead Man In Edo State by Soso990240(m): 5:18pm
Man
|Re: Suspected Cultists Behead Man In Edo State by neoapocalypse: 5:18pm
Ajasco222:
Face what face ?
|Re: Suspected Cultists Behead Man In Edo State by MissNairaland1: 5:19pm
Landmark445:
there is nothing Glorious about them
|Re: Suspected Cultists Behead Man In Edo State by Favour22amaka(f): 5:19pm
officialJP:nt all.
|Re: Suspected Cultists Behead Man In Edo State by teamv: 5:20pm
wat my edo boyz no one change
|Re: Suspected Cultists Behead Man In Edo State by obembet(m): 5:20pm
Haaaaaaaaa
|Re: Suspected Cultists Behead Man In Edo State by 2dugged(f): 5:21pm
officialJP:I stay in Benin, and yes you are wrong
|Re: Suspected Cultists Behead Man In Edo State by officialJP: 5:22pm
Favour22amaka:den tell me good things dey engaged in
