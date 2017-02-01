



The severed body of the yet to be identified man was said to have been dropped at Sakponba Road, Benin City.



The victim appeared to have been dragged on the road as the body had several bruises.



Punch reports that residents who saw the body said he was not a familiar face in the area.



Meanwhile, Policemen from Adesuwa Police Division reportedly came to remove the body on Monday morning.



This incident is coming some days after a young UNIBEN student was attacked and killed by cultists in Benin.



