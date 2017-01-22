₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by ejovwovincent(f): 1:53am
We all know that the year has begun on the bright side for the TrippleMG songster, Tekno, who recently sealed a mammoth deal with Sonny Music. Even Wizkid and Davido, who have been running things on the international scene for about a year now have not gone close to sealing such deal. But Tekno, on the wings of Paul Okoye, the CEO of Upfront and Personal, just signed a $4million deal with Sonny Music.
This places him far over Davido and Wizkid in terms of cash, and questions have arisen as to how the singer suddenly bagged such mouth watering deal with the much coveted international music powerhouse. Only one thing has come to mind, and that’s the possibility that the singer has crossed over to the other side.
Sony Music has been labeled devilish by many musicians in the past. The likes of the late legendary musician Michael Jackson came out openly to criticize the music powerhouse and its leadership, tagging them devilish. Barely some years after the singer made that revelation, he died. Going by this detail and much more, fans don’t suppose that Tekno could attain such height with Sony Music without pledging his allegiance to the devil. Could this be true?
Written by Andrew Victor. He can be reached via Email: andrewvictordman @ yahoo . com
1 Share
|Re: Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by NaWetinDey(m): 4:10am
chai yoloba!
i no be ipodian o!
2 Likes
|Re: Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by opeyemiieblog(m): 5:53am
hmmm
1 Like
|Re: Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by 666Antichrist: 6:12am
Wetin konsignment you
9 Likes
|Re: Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by DonCortino: 8:13am
E dey pain u say davido n wizkid never get dat kain deal?
7 Likes
|Re: Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by Tazmode(m): 8:52am
Nowadays, some people may be ready to sell their everything to the devil if it takes away the biting hardships.
But as for this thread, OP..
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by deb303(f): 10:08am
you said "his soul" not yours
8 Likes
|Re: Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by ednut1(m): 11:04am
foolish conspiracy theorists everywhere lame a$$
8 Likes
|Re: Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by Luizkid(m): 11:26am
Nigerians and Jealousy, trying to attribute someone's hardwork to selling of soul, u that have not sold ur soul, i can see how u're enjoying ur life..
9 Likes
|Re: Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by Chinny5(f): 12:06pm
Nigerians and sales of souls to the devil......where the devil abeg?
2 Likes
|Re: Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by kennygee(f): 1:13pm
Is it your soul?
12 Likes
|Re: Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by PERFECT2(m): 1:13pm
Please how do one sell his soul to the devil?
1 Like
|Re: Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by GreenMavro: 1:14pm
abeg which of the tecno? L8 or Phantom 6+?
1 Like
|Re: Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by project50(m): 1:14pm
Buhari is dead if they like let them be talking rubbish and posting old pictures
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by omoalajah(m): 1:14pm
Lol
1 Like
|Re: Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by blaise00700: 1:14pm
Have you seen the devil before?
I sold my soul to APC and this is what i get in return.
2 Likes
|Re: Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by Afrok(m): 1:14pm
His soul his business
1 Like
|Re: Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by tribalistseun: 1:15pm
Nairaland like seriously, this nonsense reach front page?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by nely(m): 1:15pm
His own is even better he sold his soul for $4million dollars,this one we Nigerians sold to this APC for nothing nko
|Re: Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by nairaman66(m): 1:15pm
Leave this guy alone jwo!
|Re: Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by DancingSkeleton(m): 1:15pm
You sold your own to poverty abi
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by nothingmega122(m): 1:15pm
All I wanna say is that Mmm don chop my moni
1 Like
|Re: Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by pesinfada(m): 1:15pm
Tekno nwata ebe anyi
|Re: Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by helinues: 1:16pm
jealousy jealousy.
Baba God, abeg pick my call quickly, i no wan enter voice mail
|Re: Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by pesinfada(m): 1:16pm
Choice
|Re: Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by Iamabimbola: 1:16pm
Please check his phone, if you won't find pana there!
|Re: Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by raziboi(m): 1:17pm
poooooo
|Re: Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by officialJP: 1:17pm
ur opinion
|Re: Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by Lasskeey: 1:17pm
1 Like
|Re: Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by freecocoa(f): 1:18pm
Abeg I want to sell my soul to the devil if that's how much it costs for Nigerians, I can even take 3.5 for it, please Mr Andrew arrange the deal, since na you be Satan PA to know he buys souls.
3 Likes
|Re: Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by tribalistseun: 1:18pm
Who ever wrote this nonsense is a big mistake to humanity. What's worst than buhari selling people's soul to poverty
|Re: Tekno May Have Sold His Soul To The Devil By Andrew Victor by Damfostopper(m): 1:18pm
is it ur soul....
4 Likes
