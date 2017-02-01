₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by klanny(m): 11:04am
Nollywood Actor Uche Maduagwu expresses his opinion on what he claimed to have notice in the nollywood movie industry
Read what He wrote below ;
It's so shameful and disgusting... Why is it that most female celebrities, especially Nollywood actresses who are single have developed the habit of not wearing pants to movie locations? I can tell you of 4 different star actresses I had personally confirmed, and this is really giving me headaches because, aside the very fact that it is suspicious, its also disgusting.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQwHFQJlceG/?taken-by=uchemaduagwu
|Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by opeyemiieblog(m): 11:15am
Ans: because they want quickie from actors
|Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by Acekidc4(m): 11:18am
|Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by DozieInc(m): 11:28am
Most of them are prostitutes that uses "actress" as cover.
|Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by PROWESX(m): 11:58am
hmm
|Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by klanny(m): 12:20pm
Mbok ....You go rough ooooo chio ....your own na to just go straight to the point
|Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by opeyemiieblog(m): 12:35pm
klanny:yes nw wetin una dey hide deir
|Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by klanny(m): 12:46pm
You cant just be that straight forward ni ....Suggest something close to it
|Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by Lasskeey: 1:06pm
|Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by lielbree: 1:07pm
|Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by Oyind17: 1:07pm
Attention seeker
E be like your small man no get control
|Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by GreenMavro: 1:08pm
Oga as a Director you for use ur camera capture that moment she opens her legs wide on set, mk u see if the movie no go blow...the vaseline crew go watch am morning afternoon and night
|Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by deb303(f): 1:09pm
,haba... so they cannot receive fresh air again... please o.. that place also need air... moreover panties will soon go extinct
|Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by henryobinna(m): 1:09pm
because they want what you also want.
because they want what you also want.
|Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by VIPERVENOM(m): 1:09pm
they want quick fork
|Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by silent10(m): 1:09pm
Hehehe
|Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by Immorttal: 1:10pm
Whats your problem man
|Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by MightyThor(m): 1:10pm
This guy again?
Can you please leave female actresses alone.
First Tonto, then the mysterious actress whose marriage according to you has crashed.
Now female with out panties on set?
If your obsessed with female actresses say so, your a man and it is allowed.
Don't use criticism to get their attention.
|Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by softMarket(m): 1:10pm
Baba call their names nah
is it uche or linda?
|Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by sexyjuly(f): 1:10pm
hw was he able to confirm?its just a question oo
|Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by naijacentric(m): 1:10pm
Being an entertainer has side effects
|Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by Mena191: 1:10pm
Uchemba u no go rest
|Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by slimpoppa(m): 1:10pm
ADONBILIVIT.
|Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by Anifowose111(m): 1:11pm
|Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by Dmatter(m): 1:12pm
Dat is called nudiewood.
|Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by officialJP: 1:13pm
who pants epp
|Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by seyigiggle: 1:13pm
dont you know that quality panties are now very expensive?
|Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by comelyJummy(f): 1:13pm
This Uche of a guy why are you the only seeing everything in Nollywood. As for the actresses pictures or ADONBILIVIT.
|Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by Alexrayz(m): 1:13pm
(Go Up)
