₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,749,534 members, 3,377,654 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 February 2017 at 01:52 PM

Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu (9233 Views)

Weird! People Wearing No Pants To Participate In ‘no Pants Subway Ride’ Day(pics / See Photos From Actor Uche Nnanna Sister's Wedding. / Top 15 Single Nollywood Bachelors And Spinsters Who Are NOT Considering Marriage (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by klanny(m): 11:04am
Nollywood Actor Uche Maduagwu expresses his opinion on what he claimed to have notice in the nollywood movie industry


Read what He wrote below ;

It's so shameful and disgusting... Why is it that most female celebrities, especially Nollywood actresses who are single have developed the habit of not wearing pants to movie locations? I can tell you of 4 different star actresses I had personally confirmed, and this is really giving me headaches because, aside the very fact that it is suspicious, its also disgusting.


That's why most of our directors are always losing concentration when they are directing on set, the worst is that these group of actresses are fond of spreading their legs wide unnecessarily just to seduce fellow actors and directors... Their aim and motives are what I am yet to understand, that's how I walked out of a shoot in Asaba when one actress was just misbehaving on set, someone said she just finished smoking marijuana, but that's not my own business, I am an actor and not her doctor, but what I frown at is when someone is opening her legs any how and misbehaving in the middle of a shoot, distracting both the directors, actors and crews, that's what I can't stand, if we want to shoot a movie, let's be professional and let's not turn movie locations into strip clubs. .

May God deliver us in this industry, some people are just here to play around, they are the very few giving nollywood a bad name.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQwHFQJlceG/?taken-by=uchemaduagwu

Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by opeyemiieblog(m): 11:15am
Ans: because they want quickie from actors

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by Acekidc4(m): 11:18am
Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by DozieInc(m): 11:28am
Most of them are prostitutes that uses "actress" as cover.

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by PROWESX(m): 11:58am
hmm

1 Share

Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by klanny(m): 12:20pm
Mbok ....You go rough ooooo chio ....your own na to just go straight to the point
opeyemiieblog:
Ans: because they want quickie from actors
Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by opeyemiieblog(m): 12:35pm
klanny:
Mbok ....You go rough ooooo chio ....your own na to just go straight to the point
yes nw wetin una dey hide deir
Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by klanny(m): 12:46pm
You cant just be that straight forward ni ....Suggest something close to it
opeyemiieblog:
yes nw wetin una dey hide deir
Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by Lasskeey: 1:06pm
angry

1 Like

Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by lielbree: 1:07pm
angry
Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by Oyind17: 1:07pm
shocked

Attention seekergrin

E be like your small man no get control
Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by GreenMavro: 1:08pm
wink

Oga as a Director you for use ur camera capture that moment she opens her legs wide on set, mk u see if the movie no go blow...the vaseline crew go watch am morning afternoon and night grin grin

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by deb303(f): 1:09pm
,haba... so they cannot receive fresh air again... please o.. that place also need air... moreover panties will soon go extinct

3 Likes

Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by henryobinna(m): 1:09pm
because they want what you also want. sad


Learn How To shoot A Video even With your Android smartphone http://www.droidpost.com/2017/02/vivavideo-pro-video-editor-apk-download.html
Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by VIPERVENOM(m): 1:09pm
they want quick fork embarassed lipsrsealed

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by silent10(m): 1:09pm
Hehehe grin grin grin
Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by Immorttal: 1:10pm
Whats your problem man
Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by MightyThor(m): 1:10pm
This guy again?

Can you please leave female actresses alone.

First Tonto, then the mysterious actress whose marriage according to you has crashed.

Now female with out panties on set?

If your obsessed with female actresses say so, your a man and it is allowed.

Don't use criticism to get their attention.
Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by softMarket(m): 1:10pm
Baba call their names nah


is it uche or linda?

1 Like

Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by sexyjuly(f): 1:10pm
hw was he able to confirm?its just a question oo
Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by naijacentric(m): 1:10pm
Being an entertainer has side effects
Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by Mena191: 1:10pm
Uchemba u no go rest
Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by slimpoppa(m): 1:10pm
ADONBILIVIT.
Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by Anifowose111(m): 1:11pm
shocked
Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by Dmatter(m): 1:12pm
Dat is called nudiewood. grin

1 Like

Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by officialJP: 1:13pm
who pants epp grin
Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by seyigiggle: 1:13pm
dont you know that quality panties are now very expensive? grin grin
Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by comelyJummy(f): 1:13pm
This Uche of a guy why are you the only seeing everything in Nollywood. As for the actresses pictures or ADONBILIVIT.

2 Likes

Re: Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu by Alexrayz(m): 1:13pm
klanny:
Nollywood Actor Uche Maduagwu expresses his opinion on what he claimed to have notice in the nollywood movie industry


Read what He wrote below ;



https://www.instagram.com/p/BQwHFQJlceG/?taken-by=uchemaduagwu





This how he wanna to be famous smh


(0) (1) (Reply)

Is This True About Balack Obama / Saheed Balogun Is Wanted In London / Who Is More Handsome And Sings Better, Usher Or Chris Brown?

Viewing this topic: Eminent4u, Pebcrown(m), Defcon1(m), gurunlocker, Emisun5n(m), devour129(m), Bawsse(m), Kenneth4u205(m), olaolulazio(m), Mammangaddafi(m), metallisc(m), simmieyoung(m), krixik(m), realchik9(f), uist, Pprovost, Jetland(m), panasharp(m), hayoortee(m), barecy4real, Ifesinachi22(m), ZoneBslayer(m), Prof325, bshopbay, Richy4(m), asitis752, adaksbullet(m), Godsbaby1(f), grovethoery(m), blueseacats(m), ijefine04, sir05za(m), Maxdiamond, gurusoft55, PrettySleek(f), mexioni, Noblechykk(m), x240, Awoo88, Collins0609(m), Dmatter(m), dangote7510(m), omenti(m), slimkiss(m), efelusi(m), adecz, Charlieo, Geraldyne(f), boss1310(m), Johnsonibx(m), baranzy(m), code9(m), damanjohn, Ceeclem(m), leokennedi(m), Karin001(f), bigjoule(m), bumi10, Olooyo, kennykane1(m), Martin124(m), vannessa7(f), sleekicon(f), ajibolajohn90, owooba, Adelawysb, Derawiz(m), Taylorsw1ft, immsroyal, Prinxx(m), Kreasse(m), pally212(m) and 148 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.