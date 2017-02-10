₦airaland Forum

Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 2:36pm
I think make-up artistes are the real savages... Lol

Who would believe that this old mum can be this young... 


http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/see-what-make-up-artiste-did-to-this.html?m=1

Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by RiversWatchDog(m): 2:59pm
how

Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by Nixiepie(f): 3:15pm
Wat a transformation

Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by holatin(m): 3:29pm
God can't forgive make up artist I swear

Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by omosefeeguaibor(f): 4:04pm
Wawu! shocked

Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by rikkyH(f): 5:10pm
wow,this is great
Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by TINALETC3(f): 5:22pm
cheesy

Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by Harbosede02(f): 5:22pm
Awww...pretty mama

Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by logs69: 5:22pm
cute iye.. i love her already

Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by femi4(m): 5:22pm
Tribal marks vanished

Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by Horlawale1(m): 5:23pm
Lolx
Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by CuteCeo: 5:23pm
Scammers ..cahi
Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by Sportize: 5:23pm
I think the lady looked better before d make up...

Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by megrimor(m): 5:23pm
She now look like Linda Ikeji

Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by dwos11: 5:23pm
beautiful, stunnning and amazing

Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by Lasskeey: 5:23pm
grin
Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by Olateef(m): 5:23pm
Pray all makeup artist make heaven
Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by Shadowy: 5:23pm
Wow shocked shocked

Beautiful cheesy

Kudos to the make-up artist Who did this wonderful job

Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by drkay(m): 5:23pm
Scam
Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by chuks34(m): 5:24pm
Women shaa
Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by ToriBlue(f): 5:24pm
She still looks old.

Not much transformation.

Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by Olowo2015(m): 5:24pm
Great job
Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by DIKEnaWAR: 5:24pm
She has a mark on her face. I hope she doesn't live under a brown roof.

Nice.

Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by officialJP: 5:25pm
am afraid to marry becuz of fake tinx out der fake boob's fake yash fake pu.................. grin

Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by ajalawole(m): 5:25pm
Chai....... See make up. Naso some guys dey take marry dea great grand mother (GUM) oooosad
Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by KINGwax007(m): 5:25pm
She has a nice smile...

Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by evergenuine(m): 5:26pm
All make-up artists, this is where una belong..










HELL FIRE

Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by kinibigdeal(m): 5:27pm
Before i marry any lady, you must wash your face with hot water
Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by whiteagbada(m): 5:28pm
Someone go date one person twice these days smh

Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by leokennedi(m): 5:29pm
This is no transformation, this is hypocrisy...

Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by lawngmahan(m): 5:29pm
Sportize:
I think the lady looked better before d make up...
did you use the part of ur eye dat was paining u
haba
celebrate good things when you see one
Good work up there

Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by richardjemedafe1(m): 5:29pm
wowowwiwwkwwkw

