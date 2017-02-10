₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,749,756 members, 3,378,333 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 February 2017 at 08:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) (25258 Views)
Kenya Lady Called Ugly Bleaches Her Skin To Look Beautiful (Before & After Pics) / Girl Incredibly Transforms From Black To White (before & After Pics) / Makeup Wonders: Before And After Pics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 2:36pm
I think make-up artistes are the real savages... Lol
Who would believe that this old mum can be this young...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/see-what-make-up-artiste-did-to-this.html?m=1
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by RiversWatchDog(m): 2:59pm
how
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by Nixiepie(f): 3:15pm
Wat a transformation
7 Likes
|Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by holatin(m): 3:29pm
God can't forgive make up artist I swear
46 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by omosefeeguaibor(f): 4:04pm
Wawu!
1 Like
|Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by rikkyH(f): 5:10pm
wow,this is great
|Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by TINALETC3(f): 5:22pm
35 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by Harbosede02(f): 5:22pm
Awww...pretty mama
2 Likes
|Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by logs69: 5:22pm
cute iye.. i love her already
2 Likes
|Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by femi4(m): 5:22pm
Tribal marks vanished
4 Likes
|Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by Horlawale1(m): 5:23pm
Lolx
|Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by CuteCeo: 5:23pm
Scammers ..cahi
|Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by Sportize: 5:23pm
I think the lady looked better before d make up...
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by megrimor(m): 5:23pm
She now look like Linda Ikeji
1 Like
|Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by dwos11: 5:23pm
beautiful, stunnning and amazing
3 Likes
|Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by Lasskeey: 5:23pm
|Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by Olateef(m): 5:23pm
Pray all makeup artist make heaven
|Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by Shadowy: 5:23pm
Wow
Beautiful
Kudos to the make-up artist Who did this wonderful job
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by drkay(m): 5:23pm
Scam
|Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by chuks34(m): 5:24pm
Women shaa
|Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by ToriBlue(f): 5:24pm
She still looks old.
Not much transformation.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by Olowo2015(m): 5:24pm
Great job
|Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by DIKEnaWAR: 5:24pm
She has a mark on her face. I hope she doesn't live under a brown roof.
Nice.
2 Likes
|Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by officialJP: 5:25pm
am afraid to marry becuz of fake tinx out der fake boob's fake yash fake pu..................
1 Like
|Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by ajalawole(m): 5:25pm
Chai....... See make up. Naso some guys dey take marry dea great grand mother (GUM) oooo
|Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by KINGwax007(m): 5:25pm
She has a nice smile...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by evergenuine(m): 5:26pm
All make-up artists, this is where una belong..
HELL FIRE
1 Like
|Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by kinibigdeal(m): 5:27pm
Before i marry any lady, you must wash your face with hot water
|Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by whiteagbada(m): 5:28pm
Someone go date one person twice these days smh
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by leokennedi(m): 5:29pm
This is no transformation, this is hypocrisy...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by lawngmahan(m): 5:29pm
Sportize:did you use the part of ur eye dat was paining u
haba
celebrate good things when you see one
Good work up there
7 Likes
|Re: Makeup Artiste Transforms Grandma (Before & After Pics) by richardjemedafe1(m): 5:29pm
wowowwiwwkwwkw
Mr. NAIRALAND Contest 2016 - Elimination Round 1 / Check Out This Body Types And See Which One Is Yours! / Michelle Obama In Adire Attire By Maki Oh
Viewing this topic: Eecho(m), Abumighty(m), lexxybb, yommytino(m), abassmayowa24(m), RiversWatchDog(m), seunpinky(m), adrian3000, oluwamitomisin, joek, Emu4life(m), Boydehot, joepentwo(m), AmorleeNah(f), goodson(m), Olekumaster(m), Shanghai80(m), aycd44(m), itslyrix, segmond(m), Segse(m), Deelola(f), Aare2050(m), Obaofnaija(m), timilehin007(m), Rolandonyi, damochewinner(m), jossy404, DoyenExchange, faithgokz(f), kelish(f), BobHIGHNESS(m), Arnoldy(m), point5, Stegomiah(f), RubyE(m), opobo007, gykes(m), femzysticks(m), Harwoyeez(m), donyusy, sylviaeo(f), ayhorpharms, neoapocalypse, Xzevian(m), Ibk4christ and 81 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5