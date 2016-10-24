Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress (18333 Views)

A particular fan wrote on her photo 'This bikini you are wearing is not good for a Mother and a Wife.'



A lot of fans have rallied support for Actress Mercy Aigbe though, as some say if it was Beyonce who shared the Bikini photo, they would have complimented her.



https://www.instagram.com/p/BQv7VUJAjQB/?taken-by=mercyaigbegentry&hl=en



Would she be the first celebrity to wear bikini 4 Likes 3 Shares

I tire O, person no fit flex again. 6 Likes

She looks like a clown in this particular pic.



Fans should leave celebs alone abeg. 6 Likes

A confused mother without BRAIN.. She's disgusting. Tufiakwa *Spits on the ground*



Simple rule for a matured human being 5 Likes

All those abusing her have probably never seen an airport before....



BUT, i won't allow my own family member to upload such a pix (take maybe - but share? to Vaseline crew?).





Any other female who wants to volunteer is welcome. I would assist by admiring their thighs which is private property but now



PUBLIC





4 Likes 2 Shares

1 Like

olosho 1 Like

She's supposed to wear skirt and blouse to the beach ni? 3 Likes

How did the help to reduce the price of rice in the market?

I think NL is losing traffic these days, the admin and the mods now rely on nude and click bait traffic..... smh

useless mother without manner . corporate woe

E be like say today be VASELINE CREW DAY - 21 FEB., 1 Like

Una want am to tie wrapper n igele for beach before?those men that are against her lacks self control 1 Like



I'll say" some mothers are nurturing their kids for future ashii" Hehe... one advert said "nurturing kids for future champions"I'll say" some mothers are nurturing their kids for future ashii" 1 Like

Mowoe:

She's supposed to wear skirt and blouse to the beach ni?

Please ask the moro...ns again! Please ask the moro...ns again!

Nigerians can react to anything sha,buh them go praise oyinbo celebrities mtcheeew 2 Likes

Throw back Picture of Obama crying for this woman 4 Likes

What difference does being a mother makes?





That's the mistake we always make. Any single lady who makes such pictures public can equally do same when she gets married.





Any society that promotes indecent dressing among singles, but discourages same among the married is set for DOOM.



What you can't change at Puberty, a mere ring can't change that. That's the problem many olosho make when they enter into marriage. They ruin themselves in the "booming" days and expect to enjoy marriage at old age. 2 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians and self righteousness. 1 Like

Ok.

Being a Nigerian Celeb is a cross

Modesty gone missing 1 Like

Why the fuss? She saw nothing wrong in it then and sees nothing wrong in it now. There is no point trying to "correct" anything

what is our problem in dis country cant we mind our bisness 1 Like