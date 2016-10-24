₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by Nnamddi(m): 3:12pm
Some Nigerians have slammed Actress Mercy Aigbe-Gentry for sharing a throwback photo where she was pictured in a hot bikini during her vacation in Dubai.
A particular fan wrote on her photo 'This bikini you are wearing is not good for a Mother and a Wife.'
A lot of fans have rallied support for Actress Mercy Aigbe though, as some say if it was Beyonce who shared the Bikini photo, they would have complimented her.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQv7VUJAjQB/?taken-by=mercyaigbegentry&hl=en
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/fans-slam-actress-mercy-aigbe-throwback-bikini-photo.html
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by Nnamddi(m): 3:15pm
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by opeyemiieblog(m): 3:15pm
gbam ...lobatan
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by malikombi(m): 3:41pm
Would she be the first celebrity to wear bikini
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by femolacqua(m): 4:02pm
I tire O, person no fit flex again.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by ephi123(f): 4:05pm
She looks like a clown in this particular pic.
Fans should leave celebs alone abeg.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by Judah95(m): 4:06pm
A confused mother without BRAIN.. She's disgusting. Tufiakwa *Spits on the ground*
Simple rule for a matured human being
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by JustinSlayer69: 4:06pm
All those abusing her have probably never seen an airport before....
BUT, i won't allow my own family member to upload such a pix (take maybe - but share? to Vaseline crew?).
Any other female who wants to volunteer is welcome. I would assist by admiring their thighs which is private property but now
PUBLIC
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by madridguy(m): 4:06pm
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by Deniyi76: 4:06pm
Ode smelling tinz ..
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by lastmaster(f): 4:07pm
olosho
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by Mowoe(m): 4:07pm
She's supposed to wear skirt and blouse to the beach ni?
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by hollywater: 4:07pm
How did the help to reduce the price of rice in the market?
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by mokoshalb(m): 4:07pm
I think NL is losing traffic these days, the admin and the mods now rely on nude and click bait traffic..... smh
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by Philinho(m): 4:07pm
useless mother without manner . corporate woe
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by tkpoint2(m): 4:08pm
E be like say today be VASELINE CREW DAY - 21 FEB.,
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by jeromzy(m): 4:08pm
Una want am to tie wrapper n igele for beach before?those men that are against her lacks self control
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by Afrok(m): 4:08pm
Hehe... one advert said "nurturing kids for future champions"
I'll say" some mothers are nurturing their kids for future ashii"
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by dee02(m): 4:08pm
Mowoe:
Please ask the moro...ns again!
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by Nixiepie(f): 4:08pm
Nigerians can react to anything sha,buh them go praise oyinbo celebrities mtcheeew
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by Guyman02: 4:08pm
Throw back Picture of Obama crying for this woman
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by Acidosis(m): 4:08pm
What difference does being a mother makes?
That's the mistake we always make. Any single lady who makes such pictures public can equally do same when she gets married.
Any society that promotes indecent dressing among singles, but discourages same among the married is set for DOOM.
What you can't change at Puberty, a mere ring can't change that. That's the problem many olosho make when they enter into marriage. They ruin themselves in the "booming" days and expect to enjoy marriage at old age.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by Teadavid23(m): 4:08pm
Kkk. Kodun kopor kope
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by josephobaro(m): 4:09pm
Nigerians and self righteousness.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by inourcare: 4:09pm
Ok.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by SlimBrawnie(f): 4:09pm
Being a Nigerian Celeb is a cross
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by OLUWAFUNMISE(f): 4:09pm
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by paskyboy: 4:09pm
Modesty gone missing
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by talk2archy: 4:10pm
d
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by lionlamb020(m): 4:10pm
Why the fuss? She saw nothing wrong in it then and sees nothing wrong in it now. There is no point trying to "correct" anything
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by naijacentric(m): 4:10pm
what is our problem in dis country cant we mind our bisness
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Throwback Bikini Photo: Fans Slam Actress by highrise07(m): 4:10pm
.
