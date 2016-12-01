₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by TunezMediaBlog: 8:19am
Ace Nollywood star and mother of two, Ufuoma McDermott shared a throwback photo from a poolside shoot that date as far back as 2009.
The chocolate beauty was snapped in colorful bikini on cute white panties.
See below...
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2016/12/nollywood-actress-ufuoma-mcdermott.html
https://www.instagram.com/p/BOq6NufA7v5/?hl=en

|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by bisi16(m): 8:33am
Fvck!

|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by akoredebadru(m): 10:24am
You don't even have six pack

|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by unclezuma: 10:24am
Dear Mod,
Sit down let me pray for you.

|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by MzzTega(f): 10:24am
.... And it's on front page

|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by dayleke(m): 10:25am
Chai!!
Chai!!!
Chai!!!!!
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by good4love: 10:25am
Wow.. stc
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by nwosu35: 10:25am
Nah wetin be this. . .?
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by sweetblaze01: 10:25am
pretty lady
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by emmyruth: 10:25am
shuuuuuu
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by chukwukahenry(m): 10:25am
chai! uwa mmebi
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by serah109: 10:25am
Beautiful woman
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by Princenoheem: 10:25am
Hey daris god ooooooooo.
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by dayleke(m): 10:25am
bisi16:
Why?
Bisi,why?
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by megrimor(m): 10:25am
What else can women offer except the piece of kanda/kpomo between their legs?

|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by Greedgod: 10:25am
Vaseline been helping since adam ate the apple .
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by seguno2: 10:25am
The update picture must be full of rings and circles like that Michelin man's poster.
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by buharimustlive: 10:26am
Very ugly girl...
Meanwhile some nairaland ladies after seeing this pics will use cucumber to finish their kitten...

|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by themonk(m): 10:26am
What's stunning about this? Anybody could wear a pair of white panties and colored bra and look like this.

|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by angelTI(f): 10:26am
Look at the kind of post hitting FP few hours to the new year
Happy new year in advance NLanders
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by Mr3noble(m): 10:26am
Too old for this
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by PabloOmoEscobar: 10:27am
Those who give a Bleep? There they are

|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by seguno2: 10:27am
akoredebadru:
Now she go don get six rings/rims/tyres after dropping two with plenty akpu and alcohol inside the belly.

|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by Agimor(m): 10:28am
Mother of two
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by krozay(m): 10:28am
Boyz for here go dey find camel toe
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by johncallidon(m): 10:28am
what will I do with this sh*t now.. bia op receive sense in Jesus name . . .

|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by Nutase(f): 10:28am
Past tense. Show us present tense.
BTW our elders say I get am before no be property

|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by shamecurls(m): 10:29am
Is this News?
Please how much is a Kilo of Turkey in Agege/Oshodi/Ikeja?

|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by Korilani: 10:30am
Wow
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by mackmanuel: 10:31am
Owk buh

|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by MrCounselor: 10:32am
So?
|Re: Ufuoma Ejenobor-Mcdermott Stuns In A Throwback Bikini Photo by Hygist: 10:34am
