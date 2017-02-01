₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Office of former President Goodluck Jonathan media has refuted reports that the ex-President on Monday endorsed Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Dr. Jonathan’s media aide, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, said in a statement, Tueday, that the issue of endorsement never came up in the course of the visit,“at the closed door meeting with Sheriff nor during the former President’s interview with newsmen.” Mr. Eze said that the reported endorsement was mischievous.
According to him, Dr. Jonathan received Sen. Sheriff, “as a former President and foremost leader of the party, welcomed Sheriff and some of his supporters to his house, in line with a mediation role he is playing towards unifying and strengthening the PDP.”
He further stated that Jonathan opened his doors to Sheriff upon his request, just as he had earlier done to the Makarfi-led caretaker committee members, adding that the former President is prepared to broker more talks until the issues in the leadership of the PDP were finally resolved. Mr.Eze said,
“In deed, it may interest you to know that after meeting with Sheriff, the former President also met with Senator Ahmed Makarfi, leader of the PDP Caretaker Committee, and the party’s Board of Trustees chairman, Senator Walid Jubril, later in the evening.
“As a peace-loving leader of the party, the former President’s interest is to help reposition PDP to enable it play a constructive role in the affairs of the nation, in view of the imperative of deepening the nation’s democracy.
“I wish to let those spinning this falsehood know that it just doesn’t add up to fly a contrived banner of endorsement in one breath, and in another, concede that the former President explained his commitment in meeting with different interest groups, towards resolving the differences in the party.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the following are the former President’s exact words during the interview with newsmen, as had accurately been reported by most online and major national newspapers, as well as, broadcast organisations.
“‘We (PDP) are not factionalised. We are one. We are solving our problems. There are bound to be differences in politics. It is the way we resolve these differences that make us human beings and that is what makes us leaders. I have met with Sheriff. And I have met with others. I will still meet with others, so that we will be able to do what is expected of us as a political party.’
“While we appreciate the interest of journalists in the coverage of the activities of the former President, we urge accurate and constructive reporting, as it is a known fact that we cannot truly develop our nation, if journalists continue to twist and fabricate stories with the intent of misinforming the public.”
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/jonathan-didnt-endorse-sheriff-aide.html
|Re: Jonathan Didn’t Endorse Sheriff- Aide by kinibigdeal(m): 4:47pm
And why should he endorse that APC Mole?
|Re: Jonathan Didn’t Endorse Sheriff- Aide by sujex94(m): 4:52pm
.
|Re: Jonathan Didn’t Endorse Sheriff- Aide by adegoody(m): 4:53pm
APC/PDP are no longer needed in this country. Jonathan's era was better than this but we still can settle for that. We might have to start looking towards KOWA or APGA
|Re: Jonathan Didn’t Endorse Sheriff- Aide by Icecomrade: 5:00pm
When dog swallow bone Wey pass im throat.
Make e pass enter Belle, e no gree pass.
Commot for throat make other things enter, e no gree Commot.
Na wetin Amodu Sherrif dey do Wike and Fayose Wey carry am enter PDP leadership.
Na only God go save PDP from this APC mole.
|Re: Jonathan Didn’t Endorse Sheriff- Aide by SageTravels: 5:01pm
Media More Dangerous Than BokoHaram.
|Re: Jonathan Didn’t Endorse Sheriff- Aide by MagicEmpire: 5:01pm
He isn't that stupid.
Isn't a man that takes sides easily
|Re: Jonathan Didn’t Endorse Sheriff- Aide by Billyonaire: 5:03pm
crooked media. Dishonest media.
|Re: Jonathan Didn’t Endorse Sheriff- Aide by kokosin: 5:03pm
jona can't do dat
|Re: Jonathan Didn’t Endorse Sheriff- Aide by iykofias(m): 5:04pm
Who cares who Jonah endorses, na who him wife tell am to endorse na e mata. Dude is overreacted
|Re: Jonathan Didn’t Endorse Sheriff- Aide by Amarabae(f): 5:04pm
Goodluck Jonathan- using silence to deal with the broom riff-raffs
|Re: Jonathan Didn’t Endorse Sheriff- Aide by AntiIPOOP(m): 5:04pm
adegoody:
APGA is igbo party.
|Re: Jonathan Didn’t Endorse Sheriff- Aide by mckazzy: 5:05pm
But he is a man that append his signature on any sheet of paper brought before him after drinking enough Sapele water, and you call such person a wise man. abi na wetin be the opposite of stupid?
MagicEmpire:
|Re: Jonathan Didn’t Endorse Sheriff- Aide by ODUBEZE: 5:05pm
|Re: Jonathan Didn’t Endorse Sheriff- Aide by dimanche4real(m): 5:05pm
I had been waiting for this response to the alleged endorsement.
|Re: Jonathan Didn’t Endorse Sheriff- Aide by BUHARIISCURSED: 5:05pm
Amarabae:fine face
|Re: Jonathan Didn’t Endorse Sheriff- Aide by AirFireEarthH20(m): 5:06pm
I new he never endorsed sheriff because he also met with the caretaker committee chairman for the purpose of reconciliation but the media refused to report that one.
I was just laughing hard in the other thread when APC faithfuls were busy masturbating and having orgasm and they swiftly moved that lie to front page.
One begins to wonder why APC followers are so interested for sheriff to be PDP Chairman
|Re: Jonathan Didn’t Endorse Sheriff- Aide by bignero: 5:07pm
i knew the previous report was cooked up
|Re: Jonathan Didn’t Endorse Sheriff- Aide by Lemiday(m): 5:07pm
|Re: Jonathan Didn’t Endorse Sheriff- Aide by alphajerus(m): 5:08pm
I just don't like what is happening in Nigeria as a continent. Kikikikiki
|Re: Jonathan Didn’t Endorse Sheriff- Aide by MadCow1: 5:08pm
That's why he lost.
|Re: Jonathan Didn’t Endorse Sheriff- Aide by ichommy(m): 5:09pm
Following..... Season 3 Loading........
|Re: Jonathan Didn’t Endorse Sheriff- Aide by AmaechiLinus(m): 5:09pm
All these Journalist self
Who am I going to believe now
|Re: Jonathan Didn’t Endorse Sheriff- Aide by ikorodureporta: 5:10pm
...
|Re: Jonathan Didn’t Endorse Sheriff- Aide by Codes151(m): 5:12pm
AntiIPOOP:lol. No b lie!!!
|Re: Jonathan Didn’t Endorse Sheriff- Aide by weedtheweeds: 5:12pm
they are killing christians nobody is talking. where is the CAN president? Where is Adeboye who sits with UN secretary?
|Re: Jonathan Didn’t Endorse Sheriff- Aide by auggie340(f): 5:12pm
Not surprising....speculative reporting is the order of the day
|Re: Jonathan Didn’t Endorse Sheriff- Aide by seunlayi(m): 5:12pm
GOOD NEWS
I TRUST MY MAN
|Re: Jonathan Didn’t Endorse Sheriff- Aide by cameroncucumber(m): 5:13pm
apga
|Re: Jonathan Didn’t Endorse Sheriff- Aide by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 5:14pm
But Useless Ngeneukwuewu and Omankalives says he did.
Zombie na Zombie. Always bringing their nose enter netters wey nor concern dem.
