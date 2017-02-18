₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Another 171 Nigerians Return From Libya Today (Photos) by metroblogger: 8:09pm
Libyan returnees alighting from the chartered aircraft on arrival at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja in Lagos. February 21
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/02/photos-another-171-nigerians-return.html
|Re: Another 171 Nigerians Return From Libya Today (Photos) by temitemi1(m): 8:11pm
welcome back home.
|Re: Another 171 Nigerians Return From Libya Today (Photos) by SUPERPACK: 8:12pm
superpack have taken over my brain, what do i type now.
|Re: Another 171 Nigerians Return From Libya Today (Photos) by PDJT: 8:14pm
That same flight could have helped them on to Britain, to enjoy our commonwealth there.
|Re: Another 171 Nigerians Return From Libya Today (Photos) by Ahmed0336(m): 9:03pm
Eyahhhhh.
|Re: Another 171 Nigerians Return From Libya Today (Photos) by swtman: 9:12pm
Welcome ooooooooo....
|Re: Another 171 Nigerians Return From Libya Today (Photos) by Anthony0094(m): 9:40pm
name plz
|Re: Another 171 Nigerians Return From Libya Today (Photos) by brunofarad(m): 9:41pm
|Re: Another 171 Nigerians Return From Libya Today (Photos) by philtex(m): 9:41pm
Na who send them
|Re: Another 171 Nigerians Return From Libya Today (Photos) by Damilare5882(m): 9:41pm
Welcome home fellas ..
|Re: Another 171 Nigerians Return From Libya Today (Photos) by pappisco(m): 9:41pm
welcome....salvage ones.
|Re: Another 171 Nigerians Return From Libya Today (Photos) by ifynwaba(m): 9:42pm
chaiii
|Re: Another 171 Nigerians Return From Libya Today (Photos) by creamylicious(f): 9:42pm
v
|Re: Another 171 Nigerians Return From Libya Today (Photos) by tribalistseun: 9:42pm
Anyone going to any North African countries are taking risk.
|Re: Another 171 Nigerians Return From Libya Today (Photos) by Meka78: 9:42pm
I can swear on my life they are not happy. Why una waste the flight Why didn't you just aid their safe passage to Italy
|Re: Another 171 Nigerians Return From Libya Today (Photos) by theway83: 9:43pm
why now Buhari is around but saraki dey.
|Re: Another 171 Nigerians Return From Libya Today (Photos) by ay0bami: 9:43pm
Welcome to Nigeria
|Re: Another 171 Nigerians Return From Libya Today (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 9:43pm
Hope the government will rehabilitate them!
|Re: Another 171 Nigerians Return From Libya Today (Photos) by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 9:43pm
i c no reason y i should leave my belove country Nigeria...
proudly naija
|Re: Another 171 Nigerians Return From Libya Today (Photos) by theway83: 9:43pm
why now Buhari is not around but saraki dey.
|Re: Another 171 Nigerians Return From Libya Today (Photos) by Damfostopper(m): 9:44pm
wey they going to heaven before....
|Re: Another 171 Nigerians Return From Libya Today (Photos) by ajanma2(m): 9:44pm
welcome back....we r 2geda in dis recession...
|Re: Another 171 Nigerians Return From Libya Today (Photos) by Sijo01(f): 9:44pm
Their eyes have seen. Thank God they made it back alive. Nobody will tell them to appreciate their father's land now
|Re: Another 171 Nigerians Return From Libya Today (Photos) by joliyp(f): 9:44pm
i was shock wen i heard nigerians r living in IRAQ
|Re: Another 171 Nigerians Return From Libya Today (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 9:44pm
Good
|Re: Another 171 Nigerians Return From Libya Today (Photos) by Damilare5882(m): 9:45pm
creamylicious:We THINK WE DONT GIVE A FUUUUCCCKKK
|Re: Another 171 Nigerians Return From Libya Today (Photos) by Omagago(m): 9:45pm
Not easy
|Re: Another 171 Nigerians Return From Libya Today (Photos) by powerfulsettingz: 9:46pm
Dollar is increasing
Population is also increasing
Hmmm Nigerians watch out
|Re: Another 171 Nigerians Return From Libya Today (Photos) by afroniger: 9:48pm
Una welcome.
|Re: Another 171 Nigerians Return From Libya Today (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 9:48pm
Home bitter Home....
Wish I was there to welcome them with a big smile on my face....
PS: They all look like Nairalanders
|Re: Another 171 Nigerians Return From Libya Today (Photos) by lollmaolol: 9:48pm
ABIOLAXYZ:
I no pity you
