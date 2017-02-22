Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? (2811 Views)

I'm not good at writing so i will try and summarize my post.



I was having a conversation with my brother who is studying Electrical engineering in one of the federal universities in the country. He keep on saying that Good grades at school guarantees a Job, there is this neighbor of ours that have been unemployed since 2015 after graduating from School but my brother said the guy graduated with 2.2 that's why he is unemployed! i know that it's good to graduate with good grades but i dont believe 1st class or 2.1 can fetch you a job in this country.



Gurus in the house does 2.1 or 1st class guarantees a good job in this country?





It opens you to more opportunities.Getting the Job depends entirely on you, thereafter. 16 Likes 2 Shares

In Nigeria? CAPITAL LETTER NOOOOOOOO! A connected third class will get better job than an unconnected first class. 10 Likes

Double your hustle 1 Like

Yes but that was decades ago 5 Likes



When you use a little bit of connection

Or luck Why not?When you use a little bit of connectionOr luck 2 Likes

Yes it can.

Don't let anyone deceive you.

It creates opportunities for you, if you can defend the grade...you would definitely go far. 6 Likes

of course, it can

Ask Bill Gates.



Ask Mark Zuckerberg.



Ask Dangote.



Ask Buhari.



Ask Coscharis.



Ask Adenuga.



Ask Michael Dell.



Ask Donald Trump. 3 Likes

NOOOOOO.



But Human/Divine Connection will help a lot here in Naija (Nigeria) 3 Likes

my brother, all things are possible to him that believe If buhari can become president with his JSS3 certificatemy brother, all things are possible to him that believe 5 Likes

it possible but not guarantee 2 Likes 1 Share

Education is not a guarantee for success. You need more of God, more of skills and more of opportunities will be open to you which leads to success. 5 Likes

Try seeking for a job with a third class. Only then will you be able to answer this your question.



Don't let those who believe education doesn't matter deceive you. 6 Likes 1 Share

Yes.



When the minimum is 2-1 nobody will hear you out with ur 2-2.



To keep it very simple. 3 Likes

you crammed what your lecturer gave you and returned back to sender during the exams.

Skills and knowledge is different, which is what an employer needs to feel in order to satisfy herself that you can add value to the organisation beyond the salary you will be paid.













Grade is generally evidence thatand returned back to sender during the exams.Skills and knowledge is different, which is what an employer needs to feel in order to satisfy herself that 3 Likes

Good grades (2.1 or first class), enrollment in a federal university (or LASU, or private unis), and connection will guarantee you a job. 1 Like

Just be versatile,smart nd unique

Cox Dis Country is unpredictable 1 Like





Good question...can it? Good question...can it?

Yeah , it does but firstly, knowING people as Yorubas do say matters a lot too. 1 Like

A man's gift makes room for Him... not class of Degree.

But please graduate with good grade to avoid stories that touches the heart. 6 Likes

Grading system is one of the problems we have in this country. We have made it that students no longer study to know but study to pass. At the end of the day, we produce students who passed based on grade but not in actual field or practical performance. 5 Likes 1 Share

YES in capitals . Good grade gives you an edge over your mates. you stand a better chance to get a good job if you have first class or at least 2.1,more than your mates with 2.2 or less.

Get the good grades first, then hustle and pray. Your case will be different. 4 Likes

A Capital N O! But A Good Connection Will Surely Get One For U....

what can land u a good job in Nigeria today



1. God/good luck



2. connection/favour



3. good grades.



God bless the federal republic of Nigeria 2 Likes

hmmm.....am out of words(connection or no connection is by grass)

.