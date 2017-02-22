₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,750,319 members, 3,379,862 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 February 2017 at 03:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? (2811 Views)
How I Got A Job In This RECESSION / The Amazing Way I Got A Job With A Poor Grade / Sugest Any PT Job Dt Could Fetch Me 50k In 2weeks..nid 2 Meet Deadline 4 Skufees (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by aumeehn: 12:07pm
davide470 Alexk2 importexpert Youngmodulus lalasticlala poisonedone
I'm not good at writing so i will try and summarize my post.
I was having a conversation with my brother who is studying Electrical engineering in one of the federal universities in the country. He keep on saying that Good grades at school guarantees a Job, there is this neighbor of ours that have been unemployed since 2015 after graduating from School but my brother said the guy graduated with 2.2 that's why he is unemployed! i know that it's good to graduate with good grades but i dont believe 1st class or 2.1 can fetch you a job in this country.
Gurus in the house does 2.1 or 1st class guarantees a good job in this country?
|Re: Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by davide470(m): 1:01pm
It opens you to more opportunities.
Getting the Job depends entirely on you, thereafter.
aumeehn:
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by apcmustwin: 2:34pm
In Nigeria? CAPITAL LETTER NOOOOOOOO! A connected third class will get better job than an unconnected first class.
10 Likes
|Re: Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by swtman: 2:34pm
Double your hustle
1 Like
|Re: Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by Daslim180(m): 2:35pm
Yes but that was decades ago
5 Likes
|Re: Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by mustymatic(m): 2:35pm
Why not?
When you use a little bit of connection
Or luck
2 Likes
|Re: Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by pocohantas(f): 2:35pm
Yes it can.
Don't let anyone deceive you.
It creates opportunities for you, if you can defend the grade...you would definitely go far.
6 Likes
|Re: Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by wildchild1: 2:36pm
of course, it can
|Re: Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by Blurryface(m): 2:36pm
Ask Bill Gates.
Ask Mark Zuckerberg.
Ask Dangote.
Ask Buhari.
Ask Coscharis.
Ask Adenuga.
Ask Michael Dell.
Ask Donald Trump.
3 Likes
|Re: Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by seunlayi(m): 2:37pm
NOOOOOO.
But Human/Divine Connection will help a lot here in Naija (Nigeria)
3 Likes
|Re: Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by ajalawole(m): 2:37pm
If buhari can become president with his JSS3 certificate my brother, all things are possible to him that believe
5 Likes
|Re: Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by beey4u(m): 2:37pm
it possible but not guarantee
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by samuelson06(m): 2:37pm
Education is not a guarantee for success. You need more of God, more of skills and more of opportunities will be open to you which leads to success.
5 Likes
|Re: Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by Benita27(f): 2:38pm
Try seeking for a job with a third class. Only then will you be able to answer this your question.
Don't let those who believe education doesn't matter deceive you.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by AntiWailer: 2:38pm
Yes.
When the minimum is 2-1 nobody will hear you out with ur 2-2.
To keep it very simple.
3 Likes
|Re: Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by BiafranBushBoy(m): 2:38pm
Read this and learn http://topwritersden.com/open-letter-of-a-working-graduate-to-his-jobless-past/
|Re: Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by anonimi: 2:38pm
Grade is generally evidence that you crammed what your lecturer gave you and returned back to sender during the exams.
Skills and knowledge is different, which is what an employer needs to feel in order to satisfy herself that you can add value to the organisation beyond the salary you will be paid.
3 Likes
|Re: Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by CFCman: 2:38pm
Good grades (2.1 or first class), enrollment in a federal university (or LASU, or private unis), and connection will guarantee you a job.
1 Like
|Re: Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by ihec(m): 2:38pm
Just be versatile,smart nd unique
Cox Dis Country is unpredictable
1 Like
|Re: Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by unclezuma: 2:39pm
Good question...can it?
|Re: Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by addikt(m): 2:39pm
Yeah , it does but firstly, knowING people as Yorubas do say matters a lot too.
1 Like
|Re: Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by theophorus(m): 2:39pm
A man's gift makes room for Him... not class of Degree.
But please graduate with good grade to avoid stories that touches the heart.
6 Likes
|Re: Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by HenryQuest(m): 2:39pm
Grading system is one of the problems we have in this country. We have made it that students no longer study to know but study to pass. At the end of the day, we produce students who passed based on grade but not in actual field or practical performance.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by uzo200(m): 2:39pm
.
|Re: Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by Chimaritoponcho: 2:39pm
|Re: Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by GreenMavro: 2:40pm
|Re: Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by Ursino(f): 2:40pm
YES in capitals . Good grade gives you an edge over your mates. you stand a better chance to get a good job if you have first class or at least 2.1,more than your mates with 2.2 or less.
Get the good grades first, then hustle and pray. Your case will be different.
4 Likes
|Re: Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by JakesJ(m): 2:40pm
A Capital N O! But A Good Connection Will Surely Get One For U....
|Re: Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by owji: 2:41pm
what can land u a good job in Nigeria today
1. God/good luck
2. connection/favour
3. good grades.
God bless the federal republic of Nigeria
2 Likes
|Re: Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by horlanrewaju11: 2:41pm
hmmm.....am out of words(connection or no connection is by grass)
|Re: Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by goldtooth: 2:41pm
.
|Re: Can Good Grade Fetch You A Job In Nigeria? by holluphemydavid(m): 2:41pm
let him finish schoo first and let him face with wot it means to be unemployed
Delta Airlines / Resume And Application Is Needed Apply Now / Zenith Bank/visafone Communications Limited Vacancies
Viewing this topic: ayiam, Nevee, kaywizee(m), Engrobiorah(m), KyrianOkeke, bjhaid, Jiang, youngcizza(m), EmilyShoton(f), orieoda(m), Goke7, ceeroh(m), lilcutie8916(m), faro02455(m), ujah60, teejan, Ekehwinz, sod92, BlueRayDick, samuelson06(m), ayolateef, Gracian(m), chuggy(m), Rainjames(m), Mikocake(m) and 41 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3