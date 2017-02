Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Two Men Dancing At A Wedding In A Suggestive Manner Cause A Stir (4736 Views)

Suggestive Photos Of Youths Swimming At The Beach On Boxing Day / The Busty Lady That Caused Stir In Ikeja In New Pictures / Sexy & Suggestive Photos From Rio Olympics That Have Left Men Drooling (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/two-nigerian-men-cause-stir-at-wedding.html The video has been trending on social media. It shows two gentlemen men dancing in a really weird manner at a wedding reception as guests could not understand what was going on. The video was shared on Twitter by London based comedian and MC, Wale Gates, however it is unclear whether it happened on Nigeria or else where and whether the men in the video are Nigerians....

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE>> http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/two-nigerian-men-cause-stir-at-wedding.html

Biafrans as usual. The rot of the nation. 8 Likes

kerewa

Wharris this?? 2 Likes

Dreamwaker:

Biafrans as usual. The rot of the nation.



my friend..........









shut up my friend..........shut up 18 Likes

benedictnsi:







my friend..........









shut up

I ain't your friend....









Eff off I ain't your friend....Eff off 12 Likes

madness

In Nigeria? I doubt 1 Like









Nice dance... I bet soon tat will be gonna a #challenge in vines, IG or snapchat.. Keep going brothers... Nice dance... I bet soon tat will be gonna a #challenge in vines, IG or snapchat.. Keep going brothers...

Dreamwaker:



I ain't your friend....







Eff off and you can't be my friend cos I don't keep your type bro.....



lol.... if you quote me, you are a dumbass and you can't be my friend cos I don't keep your type bro.....lol.... if you quote me, you are a dumbass 9 Likes

Evil spirit. This na Kenya new dance step. I pray it doesn't cross to Nigeria..





*BREAKING NEWS*



Acting President Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has appointed former President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria High *Commissioner to UK* . His major assignment includes amongst others, receiving of *Nigerian delegations* to UK and receiving *international calls * Snapping pictures with his visitors*

Dreamwaker:

Biafrans as usual. The rot of the nation.

afonja spotted 17 Likes

My pre-wedding thread loading

Gay alert! 1 Like



Did must be that nl gaylord and his

Awon u dercover brothers... HahaDid must be that nl gaylord and hisAwon u dercover brothers...











I guess they are high on cheap goskolo and dried poo

benedictnsi:





and you can't be my friend cos I don't keep your type bro.....





lol.... if you quote me, you are a dumbass

OK party over. Byeee OK party over. Byeee





Omenka and Ngeneukwenu doing their thing 2 Likes

WATCH THEM :





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zk46BNYueeI

it happened on Nigeria, cha

Dreamwaker:

Biafrans as usual. The rot of the nation.

Admit that you need help before hate kills you . Admit that you need help before hate kills you . 1 Like

Dreamwaker:

Biafrans as usual. The rot of the nation. Wale is now biafra. Onuku 1 Like

Gaybriels

Hmmmm

Dreamwaker:

Biafrans as usual. The rot of the nation. 3 Likes

Maybe they drank what they were not used to

they must be eaten the depth of the jollof rice pot where the weed that mistakenly replaced thyme powder laid at.

CaroLyner:

Wharris this??

I guess it's flogging time. I guess it's flogging time.